NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Mary Hardin-Baylor’s hope of winning back-to-back national championships died about 30 minutes from the coast of Lake Michigan, doomed by nightmare starts to both halves on a cold, gray day in eastern Illinois.
The Crusaders squandered their initial chance to get the ball when they failed to field a kickoff midway through the first quarter, and Kyle King was intercepted on the third play of the second half. North Central turned both miscues into touchdowns to get some breathing room, and the top-ranked Cardinals cruised to a 49-14 victory over No. 3 UMHB in an NCAA Division III semifinal Saturday at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium.
Needing one more win to get a chance to defend the title they won last December, the Crusaders (12-2) couldn’t get it done as North Central (14-0) flipped the script from last year’s championship game by making the biggest plays and getting redemption for its 57-24 loss to UMHB in last season’s Stagg Bowl.
“We’ve been waiting 12 months for this game,” Cardinals sophomore quarterback Luke Lehnen said. “We had five turnovers last year, and four of them were my fault. I was determined this year to not give them the ball, because that’s what they’ve been thriving on.”
UMHB had been rounding into form of late, turning in some of its best performances in the first three rounds of the playoffs but trailed for all but the first 7 minutes in The Land of Lincoln.
“It’s been a long time since Mary Hardin-Baylor has been beat in all three phases of the game like we were today,” said UMHB head coach Larry Harmon, who completed his first season in charge after two decades as a Crusaders assistant. “The credit goes to North Central. They beat us about as bad as you can get beat.”
The Cardinals received the opening kickoff and marched 62 yards in 11 plays, the last of which was Lehnen’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Alec Wolff for a 7-0 lead.
UMHB hurt its cause more on the ensuing kickoff when North Central’s short kick wasn’t fielded, and the Cardinals’ Joe Sacco grabbed it at the Crusaders 32-yard line. North Central capitalized in just four plays, going up 14-0 on Ethan Greenfield’s 7-yard scoring run.
The Crusaders found the end zone with 3:39 left in the first quarter, capping a seven-play, 61-yard drive with King’s 15-yard TD throw to Brandon Jordan. North Central had an immediate response, going up 21-7 with Lehnen’s 8-yard scoring toss to Matt Quinn.
UMHB held the Cardinals off the scoreboard for the remainder of the first half and cut its deficit to 21-14 with a 32-yard TD connection between King and Jordan.
The Crusaders had a chance to post more points just before halftime but couldn’t get into the end zone on three tries from inside the North Central 6, and the Cardinals blocked Anthony Avila’s 23-yard field goal attempt with 23 seconds left to take their 21-14 advantage into the break.
UMHB still had an opportunity to pull even when it received the kickoff to begin the second half, but King — who injured his throwing shoulder in the second quarter — was picked off by Sam Taviani. Three plays later, DeAngelo Hardy got behind the Crusaders secondary in the middle of the field and hauled in Lehnen’s 28-yard TD pass to put the Cardinals up 28-14 just 2 minutes after intermission.
“The critical part of this game was the last three minutes of the first half and the first three minutes of the second half,” Harmon said. “We had a touchdown taken away by a penalty and had a field goal blocked right before halftime, and then we throw an interception on the first possession of the second half.
“Instead of tied for leading, we were down by 14 and couldn’t dig out of that hole. Those kind of things just steamroll on you and it gets out of hand.”
With King banged up, UMHB struggled to move the ball after halftime. The Crusaders reached the North Central 23 with 7½ minutes left in the third but turned over the ball on downs, and the Cardinals moved 77 yards in eight plays for Greenfield’s 4-yard scoring plunge that made it 35-14 going into the fourth, all but sealing the outcome.
“I’m not going to say the injury was a factor,” King claimed. “They have a good defensive line, and I made a poor mistake on the first drive of the second half that turned the tide of the game. I’ll have to live with that.”
North Central tacked on Lehnen’s fourth TD pass — a 23-yarder to Nic Rummell with 6:49 remaining — and Terrence Hill’s 12-yard scoring run with 1:39 left to put the finishing touches on its third semifinal victory in as many seasons.
King was 19-of-38 passing for 247 yards and two touchdowns to go with two interceptions, but the Crusaders rushed for only 39 yards and totaled just 286.
The Cardinals racked up 468 yards, including 127 on the ground by Greenfield. The biggest thorn in UMHB’s side, though, was Lehnen, who hurt the Crusaders with his arm and legs by throwing for 174 yards and running for a game-high 139.
“We knew their quarterback could run. We just made some mistakes, and the gaps opened up,” UMHB senior defensive end Sante Parker said. “There was some frustration on the field that piled up on us.”
NCAA DIVISION III PLAYOFFS
SEMIFINALS
Saturday, December 10
Mount Union 34, Wartburg 31
North Central (Ill.) 49, Mary Hardin-Baylor 14
CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday, December 16
Mount Union vs. North Central (Ill.), 6 p.m.
