In front of a packed gymnasium, Ellison High School seniors signed letters of intent to compete at the college level, representing a number of different sports.
Each athlete represented in the gym Wednesday had displays of medals and awards, evidence of the fruits of their labor for the Eagles and Lady Eagles.
One such athlete, Aaron Crittenden, wore a silver medal around his neck. The track and field star is heading to the University of Houston.
Among all of his accolades, Crittenden qualified for three events at the state track meet this year, he explained.
It took some self-belief throughout his high school career to get him to where he was Wednesday.
“When I was in middle school, my coach told me that I would be in the Olympics one day. He always told me, ‘You could run in college,’” Crittenden said. “It was strange because I was in the eighth grade. I didn’t see that for myself. But it started making sense and then I think when I got my first offer, I was like, ‘Oh, I can actually run in college.’”
On Crittenden’s table were two jewel-studded cougars, which is indicative of his personality.
“I feel like I’m kind of closed-in and kind of shy off the track, but on the track, you kind of have that fierceness,” he said.
Ellison’s athletics coordinator and head football coach, Danny Servance, said all the accomplishments of the athletes are to be commended.
“You’ve left a legacy behind, and we love that because all of these athletes can see what you’ve done up to this point,” Servance said. “And hopefully they’re trying to strive to be and get to the point where you are right now. And we want other athletes to know that it’s possible if you work hard, you dedicate yourself, you commit yourself to what it is that you want to do.”
All campuses had athletes sign either Tuesday or Wednesday. They were:
Killeen High
Football
Jakobe Deloach — Eureka College
Omarie Tittle — Centenary College
Quentin Sterling — Anna Maria College
Girls Track
Michaela Mouton — University of Houston
Naomi Sanders — Fort Scott Community College
Boys Track
Mark Villaran — Southwestern Christian College
Soccer
Troy Johnson — University of Northwestern Minnesota
Ellison High School
Track & Field
Aaron Crittenden — University of Houston
D’Myun Jackson — Our Lady of The Lake University
Anya Mcknight — Langston University
Basketball
Natalia Senat — Southern Arkansas University Tech
Khristian Wilkerson — Arlington Baptist
Football
De’Andre Reed — Rocky Mountain College
Jha’Mauri Erilus — Concordia University
Isaiah Hagen — MidAmerica University
Tehid Loyd — Central Methodist University
Harker Heights High School
Volleyball
Eliyanna Hatcher — Victoria College
Softball
Alexa Taylor — Mississippi Valley State University
Paige Findley — Temple Junior College
Girls’ Track
Kailynn Denney — University of Texas at Tyler
Boys’ Track
King Whitem — Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Wrestling
Keana Anderson — Schreiner University
Kiahna Gonzales — Schreiner University
Alyna Fuentes — Schreiner University
Alex Toro — Wayland Baptist University
Girls Basketball
Tyra Oliver — Howard Paine University
Kae-Lynn Canales — Crown College
Boys Basketball
Tony Bradley — San Antonio College
Evan Chatman — McClennan Community College
Boys’ Soccer
Jaelon Bernal — Huston-Tillotston University
Julian Monjaras — Paris Junior College
Shoemaker High School
Volleyball
Shamia Grandison — North Platte
A’Niyah Harrison — Paul Quinn
Kafaniah Dougless — Jarvis College
Football
Jamarius Stewart — Shasta College
Javante Carson — Navarro Junior College
Girls Wrestling
Searena Villagomez Wilder — Schreiner University
Boys Wrestling
Wilbert Martin — Texas Wesleyan
Girls Soccer
Victoria Fletcher — Central Wyoming College
Girls Track
Angelique Gonzales — North Texas
Boys Track
Jaylen Caldwell — Jacksonville State
Jaden McDonald — Huston Tillotson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.