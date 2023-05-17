In front of a packed gymnasium, Ellison High School seniors signed letters of intent to compete at the college level, representing a number of different sports.

Each athlete represented in the gym Wednesday had displays of medals and awards, evidence of the fruits of their labor for the Eagles and Lady Eagles.

One such athlete, Aaron Crittenden, wore a silver medal around his neck. The track and field star is heading to the University of Houston.

Among all of his accolades, Crittenden qualified for three events at the state track meet this year, he explained.

It took some self-belief throughout his high school career to get him to where he was Wednesday.

“When I was in middle school, my coach told me that I would be in the Olympics one day. He always told me, ‘You could run in college,’” Crittenden said. “It was strange because I was in the eighth grade. I didn’t see that for myself. But it started making sense and then I think when I got my first offer, I was like, ‘Oh, I can actually run in college.’”

On Crittenden’s table were two jewel-studded cougars, which is indicative of his personality.

“I feel like I’m kind of closed-in and kind of shy off the track, but on the track, you kind of have that fierceness,” he said.

Ellison’s athletics coordinator and head football coach, Danny Servance, said all the accomplishments of the athletes are to be commended.

“You’ve left a legacy behind, and we love that because all of these athletes can see what you’ve done up to this point,” Servance said. “And hopefully they’re trying to strive to be and get to the point where you are right now. And we want other athletes to know that it’s possible if you work hard, you dedicate yourself, you commit yourself to what it is that you want to do.”

All campuses had athletes sign either Tuesday or Wednesday. They were:

Killeen High

Football

Jakobe Deloach — Eureka College

Omarie Tittle — Centenary College

Quentin Sterling — Anna Maria College

Girls Track

Michaela Mouton — University of Houston

Naomi Sanders — Fort Scott Community College

Boys Track

Mark Villaran — Southwestern Christian College

Soccer

Troy Johnson — University of Northwestern Minnesota

Ellison High School

Track & Field

Aaron Crittenden — University of Houston

D’Myun Jackson — Our Lady of The Lake University

Anya Mcknight — Langston University

Basketball

Natalia Senat — Southern Arkansas University Tech

Khristian Wilkerson — Arlington Baptist

Football

De’Andre Reed — Rocky Mountain College

Jha’Mauri Erilus — Concordia University

Isaiah Hagen — MidAmerica University

Tehid Loyd — Central Methodist University

Harker Heights High School

Volleyball

Eliyanna Hatcher — Victoria College

Softball

Alexa Taylor — Mississippi Valley State University

Paige Findley — Temple Junior College

Girls’ Track

Kailynn Denney — University of Texas at Tyler

Boys’ Track

King Whitem — Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Wrestling  

Keana Anderson — Schreiner University

Kiahna Gonzales — Schreiner University

Alyna Fuentes — Schreiner University

Alex Toro — Wayland Baptist University

Girls Basketball

Tyra Oliver — Howard Paine University

Kae-Lynn Canales — Crown College

Boys Basketball

Tony Bradley — San Antonio College

Evan Chatman — McClennan Community College

Boys’ Soccer

Jaelon Bernal — Huston-Tillotston University

Julian Monjaras — Paris Junior College

Shoemaker High School

Volleyball

Shamia Grandison — North Platte

A’Niyah Harrison — Paul Quinn

Kafaniah Dougless — Jarvis College

Football

Jamarius Stewart — Shasta College

Javante Carson — Navarro Junior College

Girls Wrestling

Searena Villagomez Wilder — Schreiner University

Boys Wrestling

Wilbert Martin — Texas Wesleyan

Girls Soccer

Victoria Fletcher — Central Wyoming College

Girls Track

Angelique Gonzales — North Texas

Boys Track

Jaylen Caldwell — Jacksonville State

Jaden McDonald — Huston Tillotson

