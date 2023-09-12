Chaparral earned its first victory of the season and just the second in school history Friday, giving players, coaches and fans reason to celebrate.
The outcome, however, provided more than just the obvious, according to Bobcats head coach Alan Haire.
“It’s always great for any program to see the kids being successful,” he said. “It has to give them a little momentum, but it also lets them see that what we are doing is paying off. It reminds them that we just need to stay with it, because this is a long season.
“The hardest thing to do is have the mentality to get better daily, but we are trying to move forward and get better, and this win helps.”
After losing 11 of its first 12 games, Chaparral delivered one of its best offensive outputs to date, defeating visiting Marble Falls 34-21 in just its second game ever with more than 16 points.
While the Bobcats emerged with a double-digit victory, the game was not lopsided.
Chaparral needed just 49 seconds to score the game’s opening touchdown, but the extra point was missed, allowing the Mustangs to take a 7-6 advantage into the second quarter. The Bobcats responded with a score and successful 2-point conversion, but Marble Falls had another answer, tying the score 14-14 with 1:55 remaining until halftime.
It proved to be too much time.
With three seconds left in the period, Chaparral punctuated a touchdown drive, but another missed extra point left its halftime advantage at six points, 20-14.
The Mustangs opened the third quarter with a touchdown to reclaim a one-point lead, but the Bobcats were responsible for the game’s final 14 points, crossing the goal line twice during a 91-second span in the fourth quarter.
“It was back and forth with momentum swings here and there,” Haire said, “but nothing was really getting rolling for us until the fourth quarter, when we were able to sustain a drive and get into the end zone. Finally, we got a little cushion, but our defense still had to hold a couple different times, and it did.
“That was big for us, because being able to make some big plays in the fourth quarter will do nothing but help us down the road.”
Now, Chaparral turns its attention toward building on the performance and potentially making more milestones for the program.
The Bobcats travel to Bryan Rudder (1-2) on Friday, when they can earn consecutive victories for the first time by winning the first road game in team history.
Last season, the Rangers cruised to a 30-point win, 44-14, against Chaparral in Week 4 but followed with eight straight defeats before finally recapturing some rhythm with a 33-7 victory at Elgin last week.
Regardless of how the encounter unfolds, though, one week later, the Bobcats begin their District 11-5A, Division II schedule at Waco University.
While it will not be easy, Chaparral intends to replace one of last season’s four playoff qualifiers — undefeated champion Belton, Pflugerville Rouse, Elgin or Waco University — in the final standings for the program’s first postseason berth.
But first, the Bobcats must learn how to sustain success.
“Believe it or not,” Haire said, “but it is a lot easier to go back to work on Monday after a loss than a win, because sometimes winning can lead people to believe that they’ve made it. We’ve got to work even harder coming off a win than we do after a loss.
“So, getting back at it was good for these young guys, because it is a long season with lots of practices and film study and everything else that goes into it, and they are getting a quick education on what it takes to be a high school football player.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.