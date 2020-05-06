An Ellison High School senior is headed to Arkansas to further her athletic and academic career at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.
Chyra Thompson was the team captain of the Ellison volleyball team, the District 12-6A Most Valuable Blocker, Ellison’s Most Valuable Player and she recorded 374 kills, 100 blocks, 60 digs and six aces in her senior season.
Chyra is excited and relieved that the signing process is over.
“I’m feeling great right now, I’m really excited to compete at the collegiate level. I’m glad I can finally say I am committed to Arkansas (Fort Smith),” Chyra said.
Chyra explained why she chose Arkansas-Fort Smith and what she liked about the campus.
“I like the area, and I had the chance to play with the girls and I liked their energy. It’s a very family-like atmosphere and I just kind of fell in love with the campus,” she said.
To prepare for the jump to college athletics, Chyra is waiting for gyms to reopen after being closed due to coronavirus so she can hit the weights and continue to improve her cardio. She also wants to work on her serving and passing.
Chyra said she will be majoring in biology, and she wants to be a veterinarian.
Tyeasa Thompson is Chyra’s mother, and she is very proud of her daughter.
“I’m excited. I’m very excited and proud of her choosing volleyball over basketball,” Tyeasa said. She played basketball in college at Copiah Lincoln Community College in Mississippi and graduated from Troy University in Alabama.
She said she is very happy that her daughter is going to play the sport she loves in college.
Chyra said she fell in love with volleyball and enjoyed playing it more than basketball as she grew up.
Sarah Stolley is the volleyball coach at Ellison and she got to coach Chyra in high school.
“When you look at her, she’s just got this beautiful smile and she’s all legs and she’s always been legs but when she jumps it’s unbelievable. She has been gifted with an unreal set of hops,” Stolley said.
However, that is not what Stolley will miss the most about Chyra. Stolley said Chyra has a competitive mindset that she’ll miss the most.
“She’s one of those kids that if she gets blocked she wants the setter to give her the ball again,” Stolley said. “I’m gonna miss that mindset the most. I feel like some kids have it and some kids don’t and she has it in spades.”
Chyra said she does not yet know when she will be on campus at Arkansas-Fort Smith.
