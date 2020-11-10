Thursday’s varsity football game between Copperas Cove High School and Ellison High School that was scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.
The game would have begun at 7 p.m. Thursday but “health concerns” from Copperas Cove High School have caused the game to be canceled, according to a news release from the Killeen Independent School District.
At this time, the game will not be rescheduled. Fans who purchased tickets online may request a refund using the Etix confirmation email sent to them, according to the release.
Anyone who has purchased a ticket at the main administration building may bring their ticket back for a refund.
The game would have been Ellison’s homecoming.
The Ellison administration team will share information with students about this week’s homecoming activities.
