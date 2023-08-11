Thirty-seven teams arrived on Tuesday evening to compete in the 3X9 Series’ 23rd weekly event since the season’s opener in March.
Despite slowly falling water levels that put Stillhouse Hollow Lake more than 16 feet below conservation level this week, there was still adequate facilities for launching and loading boats at the Stillhouse Park boat ramp adjacent to the Stillhouse Hollow Marina.
This week’s top two teams both consisted of fathers fishing with their young sons as their partners.
Finishing in first place was the team of Paul and Kessler Stokes. The 13-year-old and his father amassed a three-fish limit weighing 17.4 pounds which included the contest’s largest fish weighed in.
That outsized largemouth weighed 7.49 pounds and helped earn the pair first-place prize money as well as “Big Bass” prize money totaling $1,105.
According to the elder Stokes, “With the water temperatures as high as they are right now the fish are trying to find some relief by staying in thickest hydrilla they can find. Kessler and I punched hydrilla edges and mats in 15 to 24 feet of water.”
“We punched with a Matador skirted punching weight in a color I designed for Coda Lures called The Wizard with a craw-style bait underneath. After the sun went down and the water cooled off a little the fish moved to the top of the grass, and we caught some on a chatter bait and a Texas-rigged worm.”
Taking second place was the father-and-son team of Ray Tomasits and his 13-year-old son, Luke. They brought a three-fish limit weighing 16.61 pounds to the scales, earning $180.
They reported making their catches in 8 to 15 feet of water while fishing hydrilla on main lake points using Texas-rigged soft plastic baits and crankbaits.
Third place went to Charlie Gantenbein, who was fishing solo. He landed a three-fish limit weighing 13.85 pounds.
Anglers wishing to participate in this event may contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen during business hours at 254-690-3474. Anglers may participate in as many or as few events as they desire over the course of the March through September weekly series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.