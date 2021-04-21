COPPERAS COVE – Five Copperas Cove High School athletes representing three different sports were honored Tuesday after signing letters of intent to continue their athletic careers next year in college.
Family, friends, classmates and school officials gathered inside the athletic department’s weight training facility for a signing ceremony that included:
- Brody Sanders, football, at Texas A&M-Kingsville.
- Javaris Barnes, football, Oklahoma Panhandle State University (Goodwell, Okla.)
- Ayden Paquette, football, Graceland University (Lamoni, Iowa)
- A’Zariah Knotts, basketball, University of North Texas at Dallas
- Adrian Alejandro, tennis, Schreiner University (Kerrville, Texas)
Cove athletic director and head football coach Jason Hammett said he is proud to see years of hard work and dedication pay off for what he called a great group of young men and women.
“I congratulate them for the things they’ve done here at Copperas Cove, and for the things they’re going to be doing in the future,” Hammett said. “They have represented their class very well.”
Sanders, who is headed to traditional Division II football powerhouse Texas A&M-Kingsville, said he is excited to see what the future holds.
“To me, being able to go play at the college level means all my hard work over the past four years has paid off, and I know that I’m making my family proud,” he said.
Barnes, meanwhile, says heading off to college with a football scholarship in hand is a dream come true.
“To be able to go on and play college ball means the world to me,” he said. “I get a chance to make my family proud and be the best that I can be.”
Paquette, heading further north to Iowa, said he is ready for his next challenge.
“To me, it just means that you’re built different,” he said. “It’s not for everyone, but if it’s for you, then you’re not everyone.”
Knotts, described as a dedicated, extremely hard worker, could not quit smiling before, during, and after the signing ceremony.
“Ever since I picked up a basketball, I fell in love,” she said. “So for me to be able to go on and continue my journey, I’m grateful and my family is proud of me.”
Alejandro, known for his versatility on the tennis court, playing singles, doubles, mixed doubles, said he is ready for the next challenge.
“I’m very grateful for the opportunities that I’ve been given in my life. I’m ready for that hard work to show in college.”
