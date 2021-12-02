Tre’jon Spiller, a former Ellison High School standout wide receiver, is a player to watch — according to ESPN — as the Prairie View A&M Panthers head to Mississippi to take on the Jackson State Tigers — coached by NFL Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders — for the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship on Saturday.
Spiller and the Panthers, who play in Prairie View between Brenham and Houston, will have a national audience. The game is set to be broadcast at 3 p.m. Texas time on ESPN2.
The freshman Spiller has played in nine games and has 14 catches for 323 yards and four touchdowns.
Spiller’s 323 receiving yards are third on the team, and his four touchdowns are tied for first on the team. His longest catch of the season went for 70 yards.
Prairie View A&M, which plays in the Football Championship Subdivision of NCAA Division I, finished the regular season with a 7-4 record (6-2, SWAC).
The Panthers come into the game on a three-game losing streak, however, having lost to Alcorn State, Texas A&M and Mississippi Valley State.
Jackson State enters the game with a 10-1 overall record (8-0, SWAC).
Another area player on Prairie View A&M’s roster is Temple’s Xavier Johnson.
Saturday’s game is set to be played at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi.
