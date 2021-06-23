COPPERAS COVE — If you were to eat at Raising Cane’s in Copperas Cove and walk down the hall on the west side of the restaurant, you will find a display that pays homage to some of Copperas Cove’s athletes that have seen success in the professional ranks.
The display honors players such as Robert Griffin III and Charles Tillman — both of whom played in the NFL — and Shereka Wright — who played in the WNBA.
A former Lady Dawg basketball player, Wright was surprised when she saw her name on the wall in the restaurant she ate in when she was back in Copperas Cove on Wednesday.
“I never thought in Raising Cane’s that would be in there,” Wright said.
Wright, the head women’s basketball coach at the University of Texas at Arlington, was back in Copperas Cove for the university to film a “hometown visit” video piece.
“I was thrilled to have the opportunity to come back here — not just to be able to see all the new faces that I had not seen, but familiar faces that I had not seen for a while,” Wright said from the high school gym. “It’s been an amazing trip for me so far.”
Some of the familiar faces include former Cove varsity basketball coach, Skip Townsend, and her junior high basketball coach, Sammye Townsend, as well as Lady Dawg varsity coach Tiffney Barnes, who played basketball with Wright.
Skip Townsend said that Wright was the type of player who would accomplish what was asked of her.
“Anytime we were introducing the starting lineups at any game, Shereka was always the last one introduced on our team, because she was No. 50. And it was always a thing that if we were playing a team that was really good, when she came by for me to high-five her after they’d introduced her, I would say, ‘Shereka, you gotta get 30 (points) tonight.’ I’d always tell her that, and she’d get 40. That’s the truth, and she got it every time,” Skip Townsend said. “If you’re a coach and you know that you’ve got a player that can get 30 anytime they wanted, that’s a pretty good thing.”
Sammye Townsend said it wasn’t always in Wright’s nature to be the main scorer on the team.
“She was so selfless that sometimes you’d have to tell her, ‘Shereka, you’re going to have to score, you’re going to have to do it,’” Sammye Townsend said.
Some of Wright’s accolades at Copperas Cove include Player of the Year, All-District, All-State, Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2000, USA Today Player of the Year in 2000 and the Rawlings/WBCA Player of the Year in 2000.
She will forever be enshrined in the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame, an honor that was bestowed upon her in 2011.
During her career at Copperas Cove, Wright set school records with 3,269 points, 1,148 rebounds and 220 blocks. The Lady Dawgs went 118-10 during that time, according to her biography on the UT-Arlington website.
Barnes said playing with Wright was amazing. The two played together all the way from seventh grade through high school. Barnes said it was basketball all year long.
“She was a great leader,” Barnes said. “A great vocal leader, led by actions. She was just fun to be around.”
Following her career in Copperas Cove, which was from 1996 to 2000, Wright played for Purdue University in Indiana and played well enough to get drafted by the Detroit Shock of the WNBA in 2004. She was traded on draft night to the Phoenix Mercury, where she spent two seasons.
An unfortunate injury to her Achilles tendon forced Wright to step away from the playing portion of the game and into the coaching side.
Following her former coach at Purdue, Kristy Curry — whom Wright considers her basketball mentor — she spent seven seasons as an assistant coach at Texas Tech University, five years at the University of Alabama and two seasons at Vanderbilt University.
In September 2020, Wright took the reins of the Lady Mavericks of UT-Arlington.
“I always thought that UT-Arlington was a great spot — a gold mine — just because of the location of where it’s located,” Wright said. “It’s in a hotbed of top athletes in the metroplex area.”
She said when the job opened up, she became thrilled.
Wright said that serving as an assistant coach under leaders such as Curry and Stephanie White at Vanderbilt prepared her to be a head coach.
She said that during her time as an assistant coach, she recognized the importance of fostering relationships, especially in terms of recruiting the next talent.
“Recruiting became a big deal for me,” Wright said. “I wanted to be known as one of the top recruiters in the country and really focused in on that.”
Coming back with an experienced team following a 13-7 (11-4 in conference) campaign in 2020, Wright said she hopes to continue to build her team to compete for championships in the Sun Belt Conference.
