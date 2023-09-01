On Tuesday evening, 34 two-angler teams fished the 26th and final weekly installment of 2023’s regular season of the 3X9 Series bass tournament launching out of the Stillhouse Park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
The victory this week was claimed by solo angler Jacob Froese who, accompanied by his partner Caleb Ramm, also won the 3X9 Series tournament back on Aug. 15.
According to Froese, he “... caught a couple fish early in the tournament flipping in matted hydrilla then finished off the limit dragging a Carolina rig on the edge of the grass.”
Froese, fishing without a partner, found netting the hooked fish to be a bit challenging, and reported that he “... boat flipped all three of them. It was a blast.”
By “boat flipped”, Froese meant he swung the hooked fish from out of the water and into the boat using only his fishing rod to accomplish the task.
Froese’s three-fish limit weighed in at 16.85 pounds and included the night’s single largest bass which weighed 6.99 pounds. The victory, plus the Big Bass Prize, earned Froese $1,135.
Second place went to last week’s winners, Wyatt Rae and Derek McNabb, who traveled from the Austin area to participate. Their three-fish limit weighed 16.03 pounds.
Third place went to the team of Charles Whited and J.J. Larson with 12.43 pounds.
Anglers finally got a bit of break from the weather as a mild cold front that entered Texas airspace on Sunday evening kept ambient air temperatures in the high 90s, which is about average for this time
of year, and much cooler than a majority of the Series’ participants have endured in recent months.
As the teams launched out around 6 p.m., the winds were around 12-13 mph and were out of the north, again, due to the cold front’s influence.
Of the 34 teams competing, 20 brought at least one legal fish (a minimum of 14 inches) to the scales.
Qualifying 3X9 Series participants may now participate in the Series’ championship event to be held on Sept. 30 on Stillhouse Hollow from safe light until 3 p.m.
Awards for top finishers, Big Bass and Anglers of the Year will all be presented at the close of that event.
Currently, the top three teams in the running for Anglers of the Year, based on points accumulated for both performance and participation, include partners Danny Langley and Clint Wright, the father-and-
son team of Cris and Justin Tatum, and long-time partners Tim Rake and Donnie Mathes.
As the 3X9 Series winds down, the Tuff-Man Series prepares to launch on Lake Limestone on Sept. 10, offering anglers one regular season tournament in the months of September, October, November,
and December, with a championship event to be held in January.
