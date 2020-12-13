Samiya McDonald scored 17 points and the Union Grove eighth-grade A-team Lady Grizzlies opened the season with a 28-25 victory over Nolan on Dec. 7 despite having just six players.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Bryanna Hinojosa (five points) and Kaymora LaBeach, Kailee Baxter and Alexis Newlins (two each).
The teams were tied at 16 after three quarters. Union Grove took a six -point lead late in the fourth.
With 20 seconds remaining, the Lady Mustangs’ Samara Johnson stole the ball. That led to a 3-pointer by Isabella Fujikawa that cut the lead in half. But that was as close as Nolan could get.
Johnson finished with 10 steals. Akeilah Dodd-Stoglin led the Lady Mustangs with 12 points Fujikawa finished with eight.
AUDIE MURPHY 8A 30, EASTERN HILLS 8A 15: Samia Graves scored seven points to lead the defeated Lady Panthers in their season opener.
Raven Clark added six points, and Azia Warren contributed two. Corrina Reyes, Janiyah Knight, Shakarie Davis, Nykee Santana, Reese Pless and Amberly Shirley also contributed for Eastern Hills.
UNION GROVE 8B DEF. NOLAN 8B: Zoe Forney scored seven points and the short-handed Lady Grizzlies won their season opener.
Union Grove had just six players. Other scorers for the team were Niyema Romero (six points), Raina Aldubaini and Brianna Warriner (four each) and Kennedy Magee (three).
The Lady Grizzlies capitalized on a rebounding advantage to create more opportunities to score.
Jayden Bagley, Jaylynn Bagley and Zaveria Phillips each made a basket for Nolan. Gilany Allen had three steals and Stephanie Tirado helped Nolan get some defensive stops. Jayden Bagley led the Lady Mustangs in rebounding.
NOLAN 7A 42, UNION GROVE 7A 16: At Nolan, Janeen Lashley-Hill led the defeated Grizzlies with 10 points in the season opener, Sabra Jones contributed four points, and Aloria Murrell added two. Lilah Houser and Kylee Plake also contributed for Union Grove
Union Grove’s seventh-graders travel to Smith today.
UNION GROVE 7B 16, NOLAN 7B 6: At Nolan, Nanami Threadgill scored 10 points and the Lady Grizzlies won their season opener.
Aidan Evans added four points for Union Grove. Loreta Hoxha had two.
Amaiah Amani and Re’Vynn Sanford were defensive standouts.
BOYS
Thursday
SMITH 8A 59, LIBERTY HILL 8A 29: The Leopards started slowly, but began to pick up steam in the second quarter and never looked back in a season-opening victory.
The defensive execution improving was the main catalyst in spurring Smith to victory. The Leopards were led by Jojo McIver, Trayvonne Woodley, Isaac Green and Jayden Harris.
Smith’s eighth-graders host Union Grove on Thursday.
LIBERTY HILL 7A DEF. SMITH 7A: Beres Henry-Jorge led the defeated Leopards with 14 points in the season opener.
Tristan Ager scored five points, Savion Smith scored four points, Brenden Logan and Juan Ramirez-Posada each scored three points. Jesse Omeire contributed two points.
The Smith seventh-graders travel to Union Grove on Thursday.
LIBERTY HILL 7B DEF. SMITH 7B: Azsir Cumby led the defeated Leopards with seven points in the season opener.
Diego Martinez-Batiz and Jaidan Kennedy each scored four points. Kaden Fletcher added two points.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.