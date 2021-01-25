J’Narri Franklin scored 24 points and the Liberty Hill eighth-grade A-team Lions rolled to their fourth consecutive victory. 62-27 on Thursday at Union Grove.
Liberty Hill (4-1, 2-0 conference) has not lost since its season opener against Smith.
Samuel Moore (14 points) and Zy’riyan Evans (10) also scored in double figures.
Union Grove jumped out to an early lead, but the Lions regained momentum during a 21-point second quarter that produced a double-digit lead and never looked back.
Other scorers for Liberty Hill were Josiah Rollins (five points), Komari Fenn (four) and Zavier Fenn (three).
The Lions are off this week and return to action Feb. 4 against Palo Alto.
SMITH 8A 51, NOLAN 8A 13: Jojo McIver, Travonne Woodley and Jay-Quan Gaines all finished in double figures in scoring to keep the Leopards undefeated after five games.
Isaac Green was dominant protecting the rim, finishing the game with seven blocks and only one foul.
Smith’s eighth-graders host Manor on Thursday night.
SMITH 8B 44, NOLAN 8B 8: Silas Wilson scored 16 points to help the Leopards move to 3-1.
Smith trailed 4-3 early but began pulling away halfway through the first quarter.
The Leopards strong and disciplined defense only allowed the Mustangs to score four points through three quarters.
LIBERTY HILL 8B 24, UNION GROVE 8B 23: At Union Grove, Rashaud Skinner’s late three-point play put the Lions in front and they held on to win a thriller and improve to 2-0 in conference play.
With Liberty Hill trailing by one, Skinner drove to the basket and made a layup while getting fouled. The free throw proved to be the winning margin.
Skinner finished with five points. Ashton Joseph led the Lions with nine. Other scorers were Karter Collins (four) and Quentin Moody, Luis Pabon and Ke’Vonn Hanks (two each).
Liberty Hill (2-2) led 8-2 early, but the teams were tied at 10 at halftime.
SMITH 7A 43, NOLAN 7A 24: DJ Moore, Beres Henry-Jorge, and Juan Ramirez-Posada led the Leopards in scoring and Smith earned its second win in conference play.
Brendan Logan, Karson Tutwiler and Jaylen Payton played a solid defensive game to help slow the Mustangs.
Smith’s seventh-graders travel to Manor on Thursday.
The Leopards are now 2-0 in conference and will travel to play the Manor Rams next Thursday night.
LIVE OAK RIDGE 7A 35, PATTERSON 7A 33: At Patterson, the Lobos kept Patterson from scoring on the Cavaliers’ final possession to hold on for a victory.
Tavion McKnight led Patterson with 13 points. Elijah Bass finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Other contributors for the Cavs were Malcolm Brock (six points, two rebounds), Carlos Robinson (six points, six rebounds), Jacaryous Perryman (fouir rebounds, four steals), Nick Johnson (two assists), Jaylon Ross (two rebounds, three assists), Curtiz Mathis and Jordan Johnson.
Patterson led 8-2 after one quarter. The Lobos rallied for a halftime tie.
Patterson’s seventh-graders play Audie Murphy on Thursday.
SMITH 7B 32, NOLAN 7B 14: Diego Martinez-Batiz, Christian Redmond and Trestyn Wingfield helped the Leopards recover from a slow start en route to a victory.
Smith trailed 8-4 in the first quarter but rebounded to take a 14-10 lead at halftime.
PATTERSON 7B 41, LIVE OAK RIDGE 7B 16: At Patterson, Justin Wingwood and Rian Young each scored 10 points and the Cavaliers won their home opener in impressive fashion.
Patterson roared to a 24-1 lead at halftime.
Other scorers for the Cavs were Jacob Tolbert (eight points), Zamarion Vincent (five) and Carlos Garcia, Aiden Bass, Jayden Williams and Chandler Rucker (two each).
GIRLS
Wednesday
LIBERTY HILL 7A 28, UNION GROVE 7A 21: Union Grove jumped out to a 16-6 halftime lead, but the Lady Lions rallied for the victory.
Janeen Lashley-Hill scored seven points to lead the Lady Grizzlies. Other scorers were Lilah Houser (four), Sabra Jones (three), Omunique Eliis, Ki’Ana Lemons and Iyana Duran (two each) and Yalonna Allen (one).
Kylee Plake and Aloria Murrell were defensive standouts.
The Lady Grizzlies travel to Palo Alto today.
SMITH 7A 44, NOLAN 7A 22.
SMITH 7B 18, NOLAN 7B 12.
PATTERSON 8A 47, LIVE OAK RIDGE 8A 8: Lanai’ya Harris scored 17 points and the Lady Cavaliers rolled to a victory.
Other contributors for Patterson were Ariana Prichett (eight points, four assists, two rebounds),
Ivy Powell (seven points, five steals, three blocks, three rebounds and two assists), Sophia Guerrero (six points, three rebounds, two steals), Zaya Blackwood (five points, three rebounds) and India Agee (two rebounds).
UNION GROVE 8A 30, LIBERTY HILL 8A 29, OT: Braylyn Wilkerson scored 20 points, including the decisive free throw in overtime, to send the Grizzlies to a victory in their conference opener.
The teams finished regulation in a 29-29 deadlock.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Zoe Forney (five points) and Laila Tuala, Kaymora Labeach and Bryanna Hinojosa (two each).
SMITH 8A 43, NOLAN 8A 19: At Nolan, Aniya Robinson and Destiny Omeire each scored eight points and the Lady Leopards dominated with tenacious defense.
Smith built a 26-8 halftime lead.
Omeire also had four rebounds. Robinson added two steals and two assists. Other contributors for the Lady Leopards were Jerriyah Baines (six points, 11 rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks), Triniti Price (four points, three steals, three blocks, three assists), Kaliyah Pasley (four points, three assists and three steals), Madison Edwards, Nelani Peterson, Lauren Ruffins and Ashlynn Famule.
SMITH 8B 28, NOLAN 8B 5: At Nolan, Ada Jones, Amaris Wilson and Desiree Van Dorn each had six points in the Lady Leopards victory.
Smith led 20-3 at halftime.
Wilson had five of the Lady Leopards’ 18 steals. Other contributors were Makayla Stewart (three rebounds, two steals), Sahaniyah Cousins (three rebounds) and Aniya Fishburne (three steals).
