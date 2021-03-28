The Liberty Hill seventh-grade boys track team won six events during Thursday’s quad meet with Union Grove, Palo Alto and Rancier at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Brayden Lecompte was involved in three of the victories. He led a 1-2-3 Lions sweep in the 800-meter run with James Gautney and Mameko Thomas. Lecompte and Thomas placed 1-2 in the 400. Lecompte also anchored the first-place 4x400 relay, running with Cayden McKenzie, Gautney and Kenneth Johnson.
Liberty Hill also won the 4x100 relay with Kae’Andre Sayles, Christopher Murrell, Kamhron Harris and Jameson Guy.
Guy won the 100 dash. Harris was third.
Noah Pineda won the 110 hurdles.
Johnson and Sayles finished 2-3 in the 200.
Christian Huebach was second in the 1,600.
Ty Oliver placed third in the shot put.
The Lions’ 4x200 relay also placed third with Sayles, Murrell, Johnson and Guy.
Torrie Henry swept the throwing events for Liberty Hill’s eighth-graders, winning the shot put and discus. Ashton Joseph was third in the shot. Xavier Powell placed third in the discus.
J’Narri Franklin won the long jump.
Kayden Childs, Eddie Frazier, Karter Collins and Franklin combined for a second-place showing in the 4x200 relay.
There were two 100 dash heats. Franklin finished third in the first one. Child was third in the second.
Cody Zimmerman, Xzayvier Bray, Khyari Nattiel, Aden Goldberg and Treyvon Hocutt took home some well-deserved hardware for Union Grove’s seventh-graders, who return to action for the KISD middle school conference meet April 6-7 at Shoemaker High School.
Union Grove eighth-graders Tyler Johnson, Brian Hood, Josh Bambe, Joshua Mallard, Taize Fajardo, Taneel Nelson, Jesus Munoz, Curtis Latham, Josiah Callands and Cameron Smith also took home well-deserved hardware.
The Grizzlies recorded wins in the 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay, 100, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 400, pole vault, high jump, triple jump and long jump.
Union Grove added runner-up finishes in the 1,600, 800 and 4x200 relay.
MARCH 10
The Union Grove eighth-graders competed against Live Oak Ridge and Patterson at Harker Heights High School to start the 2021 season.
The Grizzlies dominated the 400- and 1,600-meter relays with BJ Hood, Josh Mallard, Taize Fajardo, Josh Bambe and Tyler Johnson contributing to those races.
Fajardo and Mallard placed first and second in the 100. Josiah Callands placed second in the 200, and Hood won the 100 hurdles.
Kai McMillan cleared 9 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault to win, and Tyler Johnson came in second at 9-0.
Johnson won the high jump, and Hood topped the long jump.
