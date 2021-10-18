Quarterback Elijah Gibson scored four touchdowns and the Union Grove eighth-grade A-team Grizzlies rallied from a 12-0 deficit to beat the Palo Alto Patriots 27-26 on Tuesday.
Gibson also had an interception that sealed the victory for Union Grove.
Running backs Cooper Howard, Jaylen Mason and Corey McMillan also helped power the Grizzlies running game. Damerius Prince and Gilbert Vela provided big kickoff returns and catches. Jordan Hamilton, Shaun Lawrence, Johnny Helsham, Riley Greenwald, Kelvin Spencer, David Blount, Matthew Bryan, Alex Ingenloff and Jecari Atoigue provided the blocking for the big offensive production.
Defensively, the Grizzlies had great performances from Steven Long, Corey McMillan, Cooper Howard, AJ Bryant, Jordan Reynolds, Kaden Vang, George Vickers, TJ Hocutt, Cannon Culp, Damarii Bradford and Adrian de la Torre.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Wednesday
PALO ALTO 8A DEF. UNION GROVE 8A 25-21, 25-17: Gabi Kenworthy served 12 points to lead the defeated Grizzlies.
Other scorers for Union Grove (7-3, 1-1 conference) were Amaiah Amani (three points), Zania Wilder, Charli Wozniak, Janeen Lashley-Hill and Kylee Plake (two each), and Summer Collins (one).
Lashley-Hill had two kills. Tiarra Harris made some great plays at the net. Wilder was also a defensive standout.
Union Grove’s seventh- and eighth-grade teams host Rancier today.
SMITH 8A DEF. MANOR 8A 25-5, 25-13: Jeishanice Reyes tallied seven aces and three kills to lead the Lady Leopards to a win.
Other contributors were Yainerys Lopez Guzman (five aces), Maribel Ruiz (three aces), Riley Crist (two aces), Zy’Kiya King (one tip), Jadesola Oldaipo (one kill, two tips and a block), Elise Taimasa, Amirra Young, Emori Jackson and Jynasis Hasty.
PALO ALTO 8B DEF. UNION GROVE 8B 19-25, 25-23, 25-20: Kaya Dressing served 16 points in the loss for the Grizzlies.
Other scorers for Union Grove (7-3, 1-1 conference) were Hailea Vega (nine points), Karis Jefferson and Jacelyn McCray (four each) and Jordan Morales (three). Emilie Norris, Karis Jefferson and KiAna Lemons had spikes at the net. McKenna Miller also contributed.
UNION GROVE 7A DEF. PALO ALTO 7A 26-24, 25-9: June Speer and Aryana Wright each scored eight points to lift the Grizzlies to a victory.
Je’Neiyah Russell-Dukes and Janelly Rios-Hernanez scored six points each. Giselle Woods added five, and Ashlyn Towlson had two.
Woods, Morgan Riggs and Mia Lopez were defensive standouts. Speer shined as a setter. Wright and Ashlyn Towlson were outstanding at the net.
UNION GROVE 7B DEF. PALO ALTO 7B 23-25, 25-16, 25-8: Madisen Wilkens served 20 points to help the Grizzlies to a victory.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Yona Vega (14 points), Mekiah Thomas (six), Kenadee Thomas (five) and Peityn Porreeca and Emilee Morris (one each).
Savannah Bassett and Rylen Richardson made big plays at the net.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.