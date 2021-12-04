Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will be a sea of red Tuesday as hundreds of players, coaches and family members of the Killeen-Cove Chiefs will fly to Orlando, Florida, for the Amateur Athletic Union national championship tournament.
Beginning Wednesday, three of the Chiefs’ four teams will compete in the tournament.
Even though the 6-and-under team won its state title, it did not qualify for the national tournament because it plays flag football and the AAU national tournament is tackle football.
The teams competing in Orlando — 8 and under, 10 and under and 12 and under — each earned their spots in the tournament by either being state champions or by being runner-up in the state championship.
“Central Texas youth football is strong. It’s not your old school Pop Warner parks and rec type football anymore; it’s legitimate football,” said Dale Seitter, executive director of the Chiefs organization. “So it’s really cool for these kids to get these experiences beyond the game.”
Seitter said he began the organization 10 years ago because of a lack of athletic options for children aside from parks and recreation sports.
The Chiefs have experienced a wealth of success of late as well.
“It’s the norm every year to see Central Texas teams doing well,” Seitter said. “We’ve been very fortunate in the fact that we’ve been the one kind of at the top for a while now.”
All four Chiefs teams virtually dominated all season long, combining for 34 shutouts in a combined 48 games.
The 6U and 10U teams finished an unblemished 12-0, while the 8U and the 12U teams finished with an 11-1 record.
In the state championships, the 6U team beat the Waco Southern Panthers 20-19; the 8U team beat the Brazos Gators 13-6; the 10U team beat the Waco Southern Panthers 34-6; and the 12U team lost to the Waco Southern Panthers 12-6.
All three teams have at least three pool play games in the tournament.
Their schedules and opponents are:
8 and Under
- 1 p.m. Wednesday: vs. Sandhills Seahawks
- 5 p.m. Wednesday: vs. Raider Elite
- 1 p.m. Thursday: vs. Bulldogs Elite
- 5 p.m. Thursday: vs. Germantown Bears
10 and Under
- 4 p.m. Wednesday: vs. City Raptors
- 11 a.m. Thursday: vs. Central FL Lions
- 3 p.m. Thursday: vs. Stanly County Timberwolves
12 and Under
- 10 a.m. Wednesday: vs. West Melbourne Colts
- 1 p.m. Wednesday: vs. East Orange Thunder
- 6 p.m. Thursday: vs. Dillon County Predators
