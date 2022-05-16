William Dano and Caden Morrow each carded personal-best nine-hole scores of 64 to help the Liberty Hill boys golf team win the Killeen ISD middle school championship Wednesday at The Courses of Clear Creek on Fort Hood.
Smith Middle School won the girls championship, led by Mya Topham’s 67. Topham won a tiebreaker to finish second individually.
Liberty Hill’s Lions finished with a team score of 265 to edge defending champ Nolan by one stroke. Liberty Hill finished second to Nolan in two previous tournaments.
Dano and Morrow were part of a three-way tie behind the district champion with their 64s. Dano won a scorecard playoff for second place. Morrow was third.
Logan Partain shot a personal-best 68 for the Lions.
Gavin Delgado, Aaron McPhilomy and Jordan Ramirez shot season-best rounds of 69.
Michelle Wilhelmson, competing as a medalist for the Liberty Hill girls, shot a personal-best 69.
The Lions’ last KISD championship was in 2016.
Keely Nichols, Lauren Manson, Topham and Jhailin Isaac combined for Smith’s winning score of 274.
The Lady Leopards also had a third-place team. Adrienne Thomas, Maci Vanzandt, Jennifer Gardner and Jaela Micka combined to shoot 283.
Christopher Ballard led the Smith boys with a 71. Brenden Logan and Thomas Salazar carded 72s.
Union Grove girls soccer team gets sweep at Audie Murphy
Nyomi Holmes Driver scored four goals and the Union Grove eighth-grade girls soccer team scored the last four goals to beat Audie Murphy 9-5 on the road on May 3.
Kaya Dressing, Lilah Houser, Faith Manzanares, Madeline Zapatka and Zania Wilder also scored for the Grizzlies. Sabra Jones made several stops in goal. Nanami Threadgill was the defensive standout of the game. Adison Jones and Yalonna Allen also made key defensive plays.
Zaylee Houston and Victoria Lozano each had hat tricks to lead the Grizzly seventh-grade girls to an 8-2 win.
Lilly Wood and Andrea Santiago also scored for Union Grove. Madison Wilkens and Arianna Figueroa were defensive standouts. Keeper Savannah Bassett made key saves. Mya Pierce, Caylee Byrd, Gabby Provost and Alyssa Pleasant also contributed to the victory.
