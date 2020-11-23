Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy and windy late. High 78F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mainly clear overnight. Low 49F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.