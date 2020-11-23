The Live Oak Ridge Lobos and the Smith Leopards won Killeen ISD championships in back-to-back games Nov. 17 at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Both head coaches celebrated with their players, received cold-water dousing and proclaimed later their pride and excitement for the middle school athletes’ hard work and perseverance during an unusual, uncertain season.
In the seventh-grade game, the Lobos defeated the Palo Alto Patriots 14-7 in a game that stretched into overtime.
In the eighth-grade game, the Leopards held back a charging Patriots team to preserve a 14-12 win.
“It means everything right now,” said Live Oak Ridge coach Will Maggard as his players celebrated while excited students, family members and school staff cheered from the stands.
The Lobos lost to Palo Alto in the first game of the season, then won the rest, leading to the rematch in the championship.
After the game finished in a 7-7 tie, Live Oak Ridge scored a touchdown and extra point to take a 14-7 lead. Next, the Patriots took their turn and a Lobos defender intercepted a pass, ending the drive and winning the championship.
The Live Oak coach described a close-knit team with little past playing experience that he worked with closely.
“I’ve never seen the fight like I saw tonight,” he said. “I’m going to tell them that I love them.”
Live Oak Ridge quarterback Tyrieke Wade referred to his team as brothers.
“It’s a big deal for us,” Wade said. “We’ve been working hard, doing what we’re supposed to do. These are my brothers. We made it happen.”
The eighth-grade game was similarly close and came down to the final clock-ending drive.
Smith took a 7-6 lead into halftime. In the fourth quarter, the two teams traded touchdowns, leading to the 14-12 tally as the Leopards secured possession, made a first down and ran out the clock.
“It means a lot,” said Smith coach Willie Cordova. His team won just three games last year and this year posted an undefeated record with just a single tie.
Determined to improve, the Smith squad stayed in touch through the spring and summer, worked out and came ready to play, Cordova said. “That’s what I’m most proud of,” he said, “the bouncing back after going down.”
