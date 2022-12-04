Da’Wayne Warren scored 13 points, Messiah Lynch added 12 and the Patterson seventh-grade A-team Cavaliers pulled away in the second half to beat Union Grove 39-19 on Thursday.
Keyvon Jones and Tano Wooten each had four points for Patterson. Jariel Contreras scored three. Derek Burke and RJ Ambrose each had two.
Patterson led 14-8 at halftime.
Brandon Bates had four points and 11 rebounds in the loss for Union Grove.
Other contributors for the Grizzlies were Ryan Bridges (six points), Devin Hartsfield (five points), Dalton Magnusson (two points, four rebounds) and Braden Edwards (two points, three rebounds).
Patterson’s A team plays Live Oak Ridge on Monday.
LIBERTY HILL 7A 31, SMITH 7A 16: Foul trouble and turnovers doomed the Leopards to a loss.
Demetrius Perry led Smith with six points. Kendrick Loukoumanou and Darrion Ivy each had five. TJ Ufuti and Reshard Hicks played well on defense. The A-team Leopards will travel to face the Rancier K-Roos on Monday.
PATTERSON 7B 42, UNION GROVE 7B 16: Frankie Graham led a balanced scoring attack with eight points in the Cavaliers victory.
Other scorers for Patterson were Jeremiah Collins, Khalil Medlock and Tyrus Wilson (six points each), Sam Bass, TJ Muse and Leroy Clark (four each) and Greysen Matt and Stanley Young (two each).
Patterson led 24-10 at halftime.
Nathan Manegdege scored eight points to lead the defeated Grizzlies.
Joe Ryan added four points for Union Grove. Delacion Douglas and Mikail Pink each had two.
SMITH 7B 16, LIBERTY HILL 7B 15: Joseph Finney scored six points and went 4-for-5 at the foul line at the end of the game to seal a comeback win for the Leopards.
Jaishoyn Louis scored four points and played solid defense for Smith. Josean Salgado and Quintin Durham each scored three points. Prince Moore played outstanding defense.
PATTERSON 8A 45, UNION GROVE 8A 12: Tarius Caines and Javonte Pierce were standouts in the loss for Union Grove.
SMITH 8A 48, LIBERTY HILL 8A 36: Cayden Logan, JJ Maddox, Jayvion Clayter, Mohamed Sanchez and Alejandro Caudillo helped the Leopards pull away in the second half.
Smith outscored the Lions 27-12 after trailing by three at halftime.
Ryan Taylor scored 12 points and Zy’Heme Jones added 11 for Liberty Hill.
Liberty Hill scored the first six points, but the Leopards finished the opening quarter with a 12-7 lead. The Lions (1-1) led 24-21 at halftime.
Other scorers for Liberty Hill were Vincent Moody (seven points), Nathaniel Brown (four) and Desaun Williams (two).
Taylor and Amaan-Malik McKnight were defensive standouts.
The eighth-grade A-team Lions are back in action Monday at Manor. The Leopards look to continue their winning ways on Monday against Rancier.
PATTERSON 8B 20, UNION GROVE 8B 3: Devin Smith and Hudson Hanover were the top players for the defeated Grizzlies.
LIBERTY HILL 8B 22, SMITH 8B 21: Joshua Brown scored 10 points and the Lions held on for a victory after nearly blowing a seven-point lead.
Ramez Alabed added five points for Liberty Hill (1-1). The Lions trailed 12-10 at halftime.
D’Montre Richardson had three points for the Lions. Preston Carter and Steven Rodriguez each had two. Caleb Blakes and Isaiah Hymes were defensive standouts.
The Leopards were hampered by missed free throws and turnovers in their season opener. Keshaun Duhaney and Simeon Shaw were the standout performers for the Leopards. They will look to get on the right track on Dec. 15 at Union Grove.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday, Nov. 28
PATTERSON 8A 49, UNION GROVE 8A 22: Ariana Brooks had 18 points, 12 rebounds and four steals to lift the Lady Cavaliers to a win.
Only two players scored for Union Grove.
Other contributors for Patterson were Kaylynn Blackmon (two points, two assists and two steals), Brooklyn Thompson (four), Iris Fields (four rebounds and two steals), Jonnyce Thompson (three rebounds), Caoimhe Gormley (four points and seven rebounds), Tori Hines (nine points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals) and Taylor Hines (12 points, three rebounds and four steals).
PATTERSON 8B 23, UNION GROVE 8B 20: Sereni Ramirez recorded nine points, five rebounds and five steals to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a victory.
Other contributors for Paterson were Trinity Wetli (two points, two rebounds and three steals), Destiny Bartlett (three steals), Felicity Mendez (four points and three rebounds), Jalayna Sanchez (six points, four rebounds) and Jakayla Anthony (two points, three rebounds and two steals).
PATTERSON 7A 41, UNION GROVE 7A 11: Khloe Jones scored 15 points and added four steals, three rebounds and two assists to lead the Lady Cavaliers to the victory.
Other contributors for Patterson were Jolia Lawerence (two points, two steals, two rebounds), Autaliyah Meekins (two points, three rebounds), Chardonae Jackson (six points, five rebounds), Leilani Duhon (eight points, five steals, three rebounds), Zora Myles (two points, two rebounds), Alexia Blackmon (six points, nine rebounds, two steals), Aubrey Holland (four steals), Penelope Groover (two rebounds), Naobi Oxendine-Degree (three rebounds, five steals), Daniyah Gibbs-Williams (two rebounds) and DeJa Brooks (two rebounds, 5 steals, two assists).
PATTERSON 7B 33, UNION GROVE 7B 18: Chelsea Akapablie tallied 11 points, seven steals and three rebounds in the Lady Cavaliers victory.
Ladaijah Ballard sparked Patterson with her tenacious effort and added two points, four rebounds, six steals and three assists.
Union Grove scored the first four points before Patterson took command.
Other contributors for the Lady Cavs were Lexus Chiappara (eight points, three rebounds, three steals), Joy Gaither (four points, three rebounds, nine steals), Naimah James (six points, 10 rebounds, four steals), Isabella Payne (two points, two offensive rebounds, two steals), Laila Brown (one assist), London Carlton (two steals), Kamaiya Chiselom (two rebounds) and Ciana Calzado (five steals).
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
