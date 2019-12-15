Iyanna Billups had 17 points, six steals, four assists and four rebounds to help rally the Patterson Lady Cavaliers eighth-graders from an early 12-point deficit to beat Lampasas 36-34 in the Killeen ISD A-Team Invitational on Wednesday.
Asia Zachary was a force inside with 17 rebounds, four points, two assists and two blocks.
Kiersten Thomas made a clutch free throw and grabbed three rebounds.
Other contributors for Patterson were Samantha Harvey (three rebounds), Tara Bennett (10 points, six rebounds, three steals), Trinity Brown (four points, two assists, three rebounds, a block and four steals), Ariana Moore (offensive rebound), Mikaela Ollervidez (one block), Lexy Ogolla (three rebounds) and Alicia Garcia (one block).
PATTERSON 8A 39, EASTERN HILLS 8A 11: Tara Bennett had seven points, six rebounds and three steals to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a second-round win.
Lexy Ogolla added six points, eight rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Other contributors for Patterson were Kiersten Thomas (four points and three steals), Samantha Harvey (three points and three steals), Iyanna Billups (two points, two steals and two rebounds), Asia Zachary (four points, 10 rebounds), Ariana Moore (two points and two assists), Mikaela Ollervidez (one point), Trinity Brown (six points, two steals and two rebounds) and Alicia Garcia (four points and two assists).
UNION GROVE 8A 43, PALO ALTO 8A 15: Leia McCray scored 14 points, and Grace Riggs added 11 as the Grizzlies opened the tourney with a win.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Maddison Culver (seven points), Brooke Fowers (four) and Jayla Jordan and Erblina Hoxha (two each).
NOLAN 8A 27, AUDIE MURPHY 8A 23: Lilly Sharma led a balanced scoring effort with eight points in the Lady Mustangs’ first-round victory.
Karma Bell added seven points for Nolan. Emily Chavez-Balderas chipped in six.
Alexis Rodriguez held Audie Murphy’s top scorer to two points in the fourth quarter. Sharon Olanihun led Nolan in rebounds.
LIVE OAK RIDGE 8A 34, PALO ALTO 8A 20: The Lobos pulled away in the second half after leading by just two, 10-8, at halftime on the second day of the tourney.
Tehani Akina scored 12 points to lead Palo Alto. Other scorers were Iyanna Straughter (four), Tereyn Lauderdale (two) and Mya Torres and Tayla Gonzales (one each).
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. TEMPLE LAMAR: Leia McCray scored 14 points, and Grace Riggs added 12 as the Grizzlies cruised to another win in the second round of the tourney.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Yalia Gibson, Jayla Jordan and Ashlyn Jackowski (two points each) and Erblina Hoxha (one).
MONDAY GIRLS
PATTERSON 7A 48, MANOR 7A 19: Lanai’Ya Harris had 15 points and three rebounds to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a victory.
Other contributors for Patterson were Arianna Prichett (six points, four rebounds, three steals), Alanis Torres Colon (five points, six rebounds, two assists), Simone Lee (two points, eight rebounds and three steals), Zaya Blackwood (five points, four rebounds and two steals), Janae Jackson (six points, five rebounds), Zoe Parker (seven points, five rebounds and five steals), Sophia Guerrero (two points, two rebounds and two steals) and Kyndal Graham (one offensive rebound and one steal).
UNION GROVE 7A 21, NOLAN 7A 20: The Grizzlies rallied from a 14-6 halftime deficit to edge Nolan in the final minute.
Danadeiya Walker scored six points for Nolan. Shantay Jackson led the Lady Mustangs in steals. Asha Burrell, Kashiayia Buckler and Kadeija Luau also scored for Nolan.
PATTERSON 8A 44, MANOR 8A 28: Tara Bennett and Iyanna Billups each had big games to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a win.
Bennett recorded 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals while defending one of Manor’s top players. Billups added 14 points, four offensive rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Other contributors for Patterson were Kiersten Thomas (four points, four steals and two rebounds), Samantha Harvey (five points, two steals, five rebounds, two assists), Trinity Brown (six points, four steals, eight rebounds), Alicia Garcia (two points, five rebounds), Ariana Moore (two steals), Mikaela Ollervidez (two rebounds) and Lexy Ogolla (11 rebounds).
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. NOLAN 8A: Leia McCray scored 12 points in the Grizzlies’ victory.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Grace Riggs and Jayla Jordan (six points each), Yalia Gibson, Erblina Hoxha and Ella Perry (four each), Aaliyah White (two) and Brooke Fowers (one).
UNION GROVE 8A 39, NOLAN 8A 6: The Grizzlies shut out Nolan in the first half and led 31-0.
Lily Sharma’s basket and free throw in the third quarter helped the Lady Mustangs get untracked. Silissa Gomez added a 3-point bucket in the final period.
DEC. 2 GIRLS
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. LIBERTY HILL 8A: Leia McCray led the Grizzlies to a win with 16 points. Grace Riggs added 13.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Jayla Jordan and Maddison Culver (four points each), Sarah Gill (two) and Yalia Gibson (one).
LIBERTY HILL 8B DEF. UNION GROVE 8B: Seniyah Roggatti and Angelic Wilson each scored six points in the loss for Union Grove.
Lademi Aromolodan and Anna Rivera each added four points, and Katelyn Hodges-Cummings finished with two.
KISD BOYS B-TEAM TOURNEY
Dec. 7
PATTERSON 7B BOYS WIN KISD B-TEAM TOURNEY: Nicholas Jones scored 10 points and the Cavaliers beat Smith 24-16 to win the KISD B-Team tourney.
Patterson went 3-0 in the tourney.
Other scorers for Patterson in the title game were William Ellison (six points) and Taylon Davis, James Holden and Marques Kelley (two each).
The Cavs advanced to the championship game with a 28-4 win over Liberty Hill. Jones led the way again with eight points. Kelly and Davis each had four. Larry Davis and Sema’J Howard each added three.
KISD GIRLS B-TEAM TOURNEY
Dec. 7
UNION GROVE 8B 11, LIBERTY HILL 8B 9: Aaliyah Smith scored seven points in the Grizzlies’ win. Angeliqe Wilson added four points and led the team in rebounding.
UNION GROVE 8B 15, PALO ALTO 8B 10: Aaliyah Smith and Angeliqe Wilson led the Grizzlies to their second straight win in the tourney.
