Samiyah Bowers poured in 51 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Patterson seventh-grade A-team Lady Cavaliers to a 55-33 win over Union Grove on Wednesday.
In addition to easily outscoring the Grizzlies by herself, Bowers collected four steals.
Other contributors for Patterson were Amairah Riley-Thompson (four steals and six rebounds), Jenise Smith (two steals, three rebounds and two points) and Lauren Pardo (seven steals, two rebounds and two points).
Janeen Lashley-Hill had a big night of her own with 25 points for Union Grove. Other scorers for the Grizzlies were Micah Williams (four), Lilah Houser (three) and Kylee Plake (one).
Omunique Ellis and Sabra Jones showed great offensive hustle in the game. Aloria Murrell was a defensive standout.
The seventh-grade Lady Cavs host Smith tonight. Patterson has a bye before starting conference play next week.
SMITH 7A 42, PALO ALTO 7A 27: At Smith, Jerrica Baines scored 16 points and the Lady Leopards rallied from a big early deficit.
Other scorers for Smith were Jadesela Olidipo (nine points), Azzira Ranson (six), Terriah Taylor (four), Myley Grant (three) and Erin Spikes and Kiara Tanks (two each). Jynasis Hasty, Destini Whitney and Sydnee Tate were defensive standouts.
Smith trailed 13-4 after the opening quarter, but went into halftime with an 18-15 lead.
The seventh-grade Lady Leopards travel to Patterson today.
SMITH 7B 24, PALO ALTO 7B 4: At Smith, Jazmin George scored six points and the Lady Leopards carried a shutout into the second half of their victory.
Ketie Moreno and Jordan Ladson contributed four points each for Smith. Rihanna Jackson, Gabriella Rivera, Jurnee Haynes, Za’kiya King and Aaliyah Martinez-Jones each had two points.
Smith led 12-0 at halftime.
Defensive standouts for the Lady Leopards were Madison Sherman, Saniya Jones, Paige Johnson, Oshanna Valentine, Sianna McCray, Destiny Bowman and Hailey Pagan.
PATTERSON 7B 23, UNION GROVE 7B 12: Melissa Perez had 12 points and five rebounds to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a win.
Other contributors for Patterson were Zaira Morales (five steals), Jada Martin (three rebounds, two points and a steal) and Kyra Pitts (four rebounds and four points).
Aidan Evans led Union Grove with six points. Loreta Hoxha added four. Kailyn Fimbres and her defense was credited with the other Grizzlies basket that was accidentally scored by Patterson.
Nanami Threadgill, Priscilla Barrientos, Tatijiana White and Re’ynn Sanford were defensive standouts for Union Grove, which is off this week and begins conference play next week.
PATTERSON 8A 37, UNION GROVE 8A 10: Lanai’ya Harris scored 10 points to go with four rebounds, five steals and three assists in the Lady Cavs victory.
Other contributors for Patterson were Arianna Prichett (six points, three assists, seven steals, three rebounds), Zaya Blackwood (four points, three steals), Ivy Powell (eight points, five steals), Zoe Parker (two points, five rebounds, two steals), Janae Jackson (three points, three rebounds, two steals), Sophia Guerrero (four points, two rebounds) and India Agee (one rebound).
Caliyaha Coleman and Samiyah McDonald each had three points to lead Union Grove. Braylyn Wilkerson and Bryanna Hinojosa added two each.
Patterson’s eighth-graders travel to Smith today.
SMITH 8A 39, PALO ALTO 8A 9: At Palo Alto, Jeriyah Baines had 10 points, five rebounds and three steals to help the Lady Leopards roll to a win.
Smith jumped out to a 23-2 lead in the first quarter.
Other contributors for the Lady Leopards were Madison Edwards (three blocks and three points), Ashlynn Famule and Nelani Peterson (five rebounds each), Destiny Omeire (six points, two steals), Lauren Ruffins (two steals) and Triniti Price (six points)
The eighth-grade Lady Leopards host Patterson in a conference opener today.
PATTERSON 8B 22, UNION GROVE 8B 11: Aryasia Young had 10 points, three rebounds, three steals and a block to lead the Lady Cavs to a win in their season opener.
Other contributors for Patterson were Kalia Kimble (two points, three rebounds, four steals and three blocks), Elizabeth Kinsey (four points, four steals, two rebounds), Aminah Robinson (three blocks, two points, two rebounds), Paris Agee (seven steals, two points, two assists and two rebounds), Simora Ross (two points), Jasmynn Gould-Tate (one rebound) and Talaysha Taylor (two blocks).
Zoe Forney scored six points to lead Union Grove. Niyema Romero and MacKenzie Harvey each had two. Brianna Wariner scored one.
SMITH 8B 29, PALO ALTO 8B 6: At Palo Alto, Amaris Wilson scored six points and the Lady Leopards dominated with their defense.
Makayla Stewart had four points and three steals. Aniya Fishburne and Alyzbeth Torres-Arce also scored four points.
Sehaniyah Cousins tallied three steals, and Brynlee Holton led Smith with five rebounds. Alisia Andrews contributed two points, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks. A’Honesty Lawrence and Desiree Van Dorn also contributed to the victory.
The Lady Leopards finished with a total of 15 steals and held Palo Alto scoreless in the second quarter.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS
LIBERTY HILL 8A 54, AUDIE MURPHY 8A 34: J’Narri Franklin scored 29 points to lead the Lions to their second straight win.
Samuel Moore (13 points) and Zy’riyan Evans (10) also scored in double figures. Ke’Vonn Hands added two points.
The Lions (2-1) rolled to a 37-16 halftime lead.
Liberty Hill’s eighth-graders face Eastern Hills in a conference opener Thursday.
SMITH 8A 44, PALO ALTO 8A 15: The Leopards scored Palo Alto 23-2 in the second quarter and went on to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Smith’s eighth-graders travel to Patterson on Thursday.
PATTERSON 8A 54, UNION GROVE 8A 31: Sean Parks scored 14 points in the Cavaliers victory.
Shaheim Bogues added nine points, and Nicholas Jones scored six.
The Patterson eighth-graders host Smith on Thursday.
AUDIE MURPHY 8B 33, LIBERTY HILL 8B 26: The Lions fell to 0-2.
Ashton Joseph led Liberty Hill with nine points. Other scorers were Luis Pabon (six), Treveon Jones Lockhart (five), Hunter Crabtree (four) and Jamari Lockhart (two).
Audie Murphy led 16-14 at halftime.
SMITH 8B 38, PALO ALTO 8B 6: The Leopards held Palo Alto to two first-half points en route to a victory.
Smith has allowed just 12 points on the season.
PATTERSON 8B 40, UNION GROVE 8B 22: Taylon Davis scored nine points to lead the Cavaliers to a victory.
Sidney Holland added eight points, and Dontae Cuthbert had six.
PALO ALTO 7A 43, SMITH 7A 32: The Patriots jumped out to a 15-3 lead en route to a victory.
Smith fell to 0-3. The seventh-grade Leopards begin conference play Thursday against Patterson.
UNION GROVE 7A 51, PATTERSON 7A 32: After playing to an 11-11 draw in the first quarter, the Cavaliers went cold and lost to Union Grove.
The Grizzlies led 23-15 at intermission and continued pulling away.
Tavion McKnight had 15 points and five rebounds for Patterson. Elijah Bass grabbed 10 boards and scored five points. Other contributors were Curtiz Mathis (four points, three rebounds), Jaylon Ross (three points, two rebounds), Jacaryous Perryman (three points, three rebounds), Nick Johnson (one point, five rebounds, two steals), Jordan Johnson (one point, two rebounds), Malcolm Brock (three rebounds, two steals) and Carlos Robinson (five rebounds, three blocks).
The seventh-grade Cavs open conference play Thursday at cross-town rival Smith.
PALO ALTO 7B 24, SMITH 7B 14: The Leopards fell to 1-2.
PATTERSON 7B 38, UNION GROVE 7B 19: Jacob Tolbert scored 14 points and the Cavaliers shut out the Grizzlies in the first quarter on the way to a victory.
Other scorers for Patterson were Zamarion Vincent (11 points), Zion Cherubin (seven) and Justin Wingwood, Rian Young and Jayden Williams (two each).
The Cavs led 13-0 after one quarter, and 22-4 at halftime. They led by 24 heading into the final period.
