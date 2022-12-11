Faith Etienne tossed in 29 points and the Eastern Hills eighth-grade A-team Lady Panthers cruised to a 53-30 win over Nolan in the second round of the KISD A-Team Invitational on Thursday.
Jyrah Gray scored 14 points, including a 3-point basket for Nolan. Other scorers for the Lady Mustangs were Jayla Woullard (six), Amaya Stanton (four), Sasha Tremmel (3-point basket in the final quarter) and Makayla Key (one). Laura Nyamari and Zoe Thomas also made baskets. Defensively, Jayla Woullard remained aggressive by grabbing five steals.
Wednesday
NOLAN 8A 35, LIBERTY HILL 8A 7: Jyrah Gray scored 16 points, Zoe Thomas contributed 12 in the opening half before leaving for her band concert and the Lady Mustangs rolled to a first-round victory.
Jayla Woullard scored seven points for Nolan. Destini McCombs and Woullard were defensive standouts.
Monday
PATTERSON 7A 21, LIVE OAK RIDGE 7A 6: Khloe Jones and Alexia Blackmon filled the stat-sheet and helped the Lady Cavaliers get a victory.
Jones scored seven points to go with seven steals, five rebounds and three assists. Blackmon had four points and nine rebounds.
Other contributors for Patterson were Jolia Lawrence (three offensive rebounds and two steals), DeJa Brooks (two points, two steals and four rebounds), Autaliyah Meekins (two points, two offensive rebounds and two steals), Chardonae Jackson and Daniyah Gibbs-Williams (two points each), Leilani Duhon (two points, four steals and two assists), Penelope Groover (rebound and steal) and Aubrey Holland ( steal and two rebounds).
PATTERSON 8A 45, LIVE OAK RIDGE 8A 2: Taylor Hines and the Lady Cavaliers dominated in a victory over the Lobos.
Hines tallied 14 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Tori Hines added six points, five assists, two rebounds and eight steals. Other contributors were Ariana Brooks (four points, six rebounds and five steals), Caoimhe Gormley (nine points, nine rebounds and three steals), Kaylynn Blackmon (10 points, four rebounds and three steals), Brooklyn Thompson (two points, 6 rebounds), Iris Fields (one rebound) and Jonnyce Thompson (three rebounds).
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS
Monday
UNION GROVE 7A 47, EASTERN HILLS 7A 8: Devin Hartsfield scored 18 points and had a pair of steals to help the Grzzlies roll to a victory.
Ryan Bridges added 12 points and three steals. Other contributors for Union Grove were Isaiah Oliver (six points, three blocks and four rebounds), Brandon Bates (two points, 11 rebounds), Tanner Edwards (three points), Dalton Magnusson (six points, six rebounds) and Braden Edwards (five rebounds, one block).
RANCIER 7A 31, SMITH 7A 11: Jayce Lomas, Darrion Ivy, Owen Gourdin-Josey,Quinton Saunders and Kendrick Loukoumanou all scored for the Leopards in the loss. TJ Ufuti, Tyshaun Brown and Jaishoyn Louis played well on defense.
Smith’s seventh-graders host Union Grove on Dec. 15.
PATTERSON 7A 42, LIVE OAK RIDGE 7A 11: Messiah Lynch and Tano Wooten each scored 10 points and the Cavaliers used a strong start to get a victory.
Patterson led 18-4 at halftime.
Other scorers for the Cavs were RJ Ambrose (eight points), Keyvon Jones and Jariel Contreras (four each) and Da’Wayne Warren, Derek Burke and Tre Jones.
Patterson’s seventh-graders are off until Jan. 5, when they host Smith.
SMITH 8A 48, RANCIER 8A 10: Ti-Zhier Scott, Jayvion Clayter, Cayden Logan, JJ Maddox and Daeshaun Ivy were standout performers in the Leopards win.
Smith’s eighth-graders return to action on Dec. 15 at Union Grove.
UNION GROVE 8A 46, EASTERN HILLS 8A 38: Tarius Caines had a big night and the Grizzlies made some clutch free throws in a come-from-behind victory.
Other contributors for Union Grove were Javonte Pierce, Jaydan Gardner, Will Hansen, Marvin Hatcher, Larry Jones, Jaman Oaks, Breydan Gray and David Bestick.
MANOR 8A 58, LIBERTY HILL 8A 38: The Rams raced to an 11-1 lead en route to a victory.
The lead was 40-22 at intermission.
The Lions (1-2) did a better job defending the Rams in the second half, but turnovers and rebounding were the difference in the game.
Ryan Taylor led Liberty Hill with 17 points. Other scorers for the Lions were Zy’Heme Jones (eight points), Desaun Williams (five), Nathaniel Brown (four), Vincent Moody (three) and Amaan-Malik McKnight (one).
Tauto Hisatake and Brown were defensive standouts.
The eighth-grade Lions are back in action at home on Dec. 15 against Eastern Hills.
