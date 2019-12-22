Zy’Riyan Evans scored 22 points and the host Liberty Hill seventh-grade A-Team Lions remained undefeated with a 52-31 win over Audie Murphy on Thursday.
Other scorers for Liberty Hill (3-0) were J’Narri Franklin (nine points), Samuel Moore (eight), Josiah Rollins (six), Jaden Brown and Quentin Moody (two each) and James Barron (one).
Moore, Evans and Antonio Guarjardo were defensive standouts.
Liberty Hill jumped out to a 15-2 lead and led 27-17 at halftime.
The seventh-grade Lions return to action on Jan. 9 for their conference opener at Nolan.
SMITH 7A 47, PATTERSON 7A 30: Jaquan Gaines, Jojo McIver, Nazir Bentley and Treyvonne Woodley helped the Leopards pull away in the second half after a 19-19 halftime tie.
The Leopards are now 3-0 on the season and next take on Manor to open conference play on Jan. 9.
AUDIE MURPHY 7B 32, LIBERTY HILL 7B 14: At Liberty Hill, Zyrell Williamson and Evan Alexander each scored three points to lead the defeated Lions.
Audie Murphy grabbed an early 14-6 lead and pulled away in the third quarter by outscoring the Lions (2-2) 13-4.
Trevor Jones Lockhart, Zavier Fenn, Ashton Joseph and Christian Bolle each scored two points for Liberty Hill. Amirion Patterson and Yasin Echevarria were defensive standouts.
SMITH 8A DEF. PATTERSON 8A: Alejandro Barrientos came off the bench to lead the undefeated Leopards with 13 points in a victory.
K’Mare Balfour and Jerrod Hicks each scored 10 points for Smith (3-0). CJ Connell played solid defense and also put up eight points. Tomas Sias contributed a pair of 3-pointers. Isaac Hawthorne, Marquise Cross, Demetrius Kapono-Wilson, Treavon McLendon, Ter’Ron Lewis and Brenden Richards were defensive standouts.
The Leopards led 26-17 at intermission and continued pulling away with an 18-9 third quarter.
PALO ALTO 8A 47, LIVE OAK RIDGE 8A 18: Omar Castellanos scored 16 points, and DaRayvion Starling added 15 to lead the Patriots to their second win.
Issac Lee added five points.
SMITH 8B 27, PATTERSON 8B 15: Antonio Saenz, Sam Wells and Michael Morgan led the unbeaten Leopards in scoring in their victory.
Smith (5-0) used a 14-point third-quarter run to take command after leading 11-10 at halftime.
PALO ALTO 8B 29, LIVE OAK RIDGE 8B 22: Braxton Criswell, Jaleel Jackson and Dylan Keys led the scoring charge for the Patriots in their victory.
DEC. 16 GIRLS
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. EASTERN HILLS 8A: Grace Riggs scored 16 points, Leia McCray added 14 and the Grizzlies head into the new year with a 7-0 record.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Yalia Gibson (five points), Jayla Jordan (four), Aaliyah White (three) and Sarah Gill, Brooke Fowers, Maddison Culver, Ella Perry and Ashlyn Jackowski (two each).
Union Grove’s 8B squad is 3-2.
PATTERSON 8A 44, SMITH 8A 40: Tara Bennett scored a season-high 17 points to go with two steals, two rebounds and two assists in the Lady Cavaliers’ victory.
Asia Zachary added 12 points, a record eight blocks, 14 rebounds and four steals.
Other contributors for Patterson were Iyana Billups (eight points, eight steals, three rebounds, two blocks), Kiersten Thomas (one point, two steals, three rebounds), Trinity Brown (three points, two rebounds), Lexy Ogolla (two points, five rebounds) and Ariana Moore (two steals, two rebounds).
Samantha Harvey had one point, two rebounds, four steals and two assists while holding Smith’s best player to four points.
SMITH 8B 26, PATTERSON 8B 23: Ellena Davis had six points, three steals and four rebounds in the loss for the Lady Cavaliers.
Other contributors for Patterson were JhiAsia Benton Davis (four points, two steals), Kennedy Hattix (six points, two steals and two rebounds), Esperanza Pagan (two points and three steals), Rhiana Johnson (three points, two steals, two rebounds), Kerah Smith (two points, three rebounds, three steals) and Enyjah Winston and Skyla Wells (one steal each).
KISD A-TEAM INVITATIONAL
PATTERSON WINS 7A BRACKET: Lanai’Ya Harris scored 13 points and the Lady Cavaliers beat Live Oak Ridge 37-31 on Dec. 14 in the championship game of the seventh-grade Killeen ISD A-Team Invitational.
Other scorers for Patterson were Zaya Blackwood (nine points), Arianna Prichett and Janae Jackson (four each), Alanis Torres, Kyndal Graham and Sophia Guerrero (two each) and Zoe Parker (one).
Earlier Saturday, Patterson advanced with a 43-21 win over Manor.
Harris led the way again with 13 points. Other scorers were Torres (eight), Guerrero (six), Prichett (four) and Parker (two).
Union Grove took fourth in the tournament. The Grizzlies opened with a 19-13 win over Palo Alto, then topped Temple Lamar 32-26 in the second round.
The Grizzlies fell 37-0 to Live Oak Ridge in the third round, and to Manor in their finale in the 14-team tourney.
UNION GROVE WINS 8A BRACKET: Leia McCray scored 23 points, Grace Riggs added 18 and the Grizzlies defeated Patterson 56-42 on Dec. 14 in the championship game of the eighth-grade Killeen ISD A-Team Invitational.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Yalia Gibson (seven points), Jayla Jordan (six) and Maddison Culver (two).
Iyanna Billups tallied 18 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks for Patterson. Samantha Harvey added five points, eight rebounds and two assists. Asia Zachary recorded a season-high five blocks and had four points and 12 rebounds.
Other contributors for the Lady Cavaliers were Kiersten Thomas with (three points, three rebounds), Tara Bennett (six points) and Trinity Brown (six points, three rebounds).
The Grizzlies beat Liberty Hill to reach the final. Riggs led the way with 21 points. McCray added 13. Gibson finished with eight, and Ella Perry had two.
The Lady Cavs advanced to the final with a 37-22 win over Smith. Billups led the way with 11 points, two assists and seven steals. Zachary added nine points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Other contributors for Patterson were Kiersten Thomas (three points, two assists, four rebounds), Samantha Harvey (one point, three assists, five rebounds, three steals), Tara Bennett (six points, five steals, four rebounds), Trinity Brown (seven points, two steals and three rebounds) and Lexy Ogolla (one point, seven rebounds).
Billups finished with 48 points, 17 steals and 10 assists over four games in the tourney.
KISD B-TEAM TOURNAMENT
Union Grove 7B secured second place in their pool with a 23-17 win over Audie Murphy.
Standouts from the tournament for the Grizzlies were Bryanna Hinojosa, Ava Perry, Amaya Rodriguez and Cassie Stokes.
The Grizzlies beat Patterson 21-20, and lost 19-16 in a rematch with Smith.
