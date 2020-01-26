J’Narri Franklin scored 20 points and the Liberty Hill seventh-grade A-team Lions made key free throws down the stretch to hold off the Manor Rams 56-51 on Thursday at Manor.
Manor held three-point leads at the half and after three quarters, but Liberty Hill (7-2, 2-1 conference) was able to create some turnovers to take the lead.
Other scorers for Liberty Hill were Zy’Riyan Evans (17 points), Jaden Brown and James Barron (seven each), Josiah Rollins (three) and Samuel Moore.
Franklin and Moore were defensive standouts.
SMITH 7A 50, EASTERN HILLS 7A 8: The unbeaten Leopards started out a little sluggish but picked it up as the game went on and rolled to a victory.
The Leopards (10-0) were led by great defensive play and the ball movement in the second half was effective in creating easy opportunities. Jaquan Gaines, Jojo McIver, Trayvonne Woodley, Jose Barrientos, Isaac Green, Nazir Bentley, Marquez Davis and Isaiah Butler-Tanner all contributed to the victory.
The seventh-grade Leopards host Nolan on Thursday.
LIBERTY HILL 7B 36, MANOR 7B 16: At Manor, Kye Childs scored 17 points and the Lions improved to 2-0 in conference play.
Liberty Hill (4-4) led only 7-6 after the opening quarter, but pulled away from there and held the Rams scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Other scorers for the Lions were Christian Bolle (seven points), Kayden Childs (six), Amirion Patterson (four) and Karter Collins (two). The Childses were also defensive standouts.
SMITH 7B 31, EASTERN HILLS 7B 9: The Leopards jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, utilizing great ball movement, cutting, and spacing to score effectively.
The team was led by Silas Wilson, Samuel Woodberry, Jomar Rodriguez, Fernando Rodriguez, Adrian Fields and Julian Melton.
SMITH 8A 47, EASTERN HILLS 8A 10: At Smith, top scorer Brandon Richards led the Leopards to a victory.
CJ Connell and Isaac Hawthorne played solid defense that led to fast-break opportunities for Smith (8-2). Controlling the boards were Sam Wells and Marquis Cross. Other contributors for the Leopards include Demetrius Kapono-Wilson, Antonio Saenz, Alphonso Houser, Tomas Sias and Alejandro Barrientos.
The eighth-grade Leopards travel to Nolan on Thursday.
GIRLS
Wednesday
PALO ALTO 8A 25, NOLAN 8A 21: Jacari Downing scored nine points and the Lady Patriots secured their first conference win of the season.
Other scorers for Palo Alto were Tehani Akina (six points), Amyah Riggins (four) and Nyrissia Carter, Benecia Awuah and Hamida Botchway (two each).
Rionna Woods, Delphine Ndoye, Brenkel Chopane and Justice Jackson also contributed in the victory.
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 8A: Madison Culver led a balanced scoring attack with eight points and the Grizzlies added to their winning streak with a 28-point victory.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Leia McCray (seven points), Jalia Gibson (six), Aaliyah White (five) and Ella Perry, Jayla Jordan and Erblina Hoxha (two each).
The eighth-grade Grizzlies host Live Oak Ridge today in their conference finale.
UNION GROVE 8B DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 8B: Angelica Wilson scored seven points and the Grizzlies secured their second victory of the conference season.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Aaliyah Smith and Anna Rivera (six points each), Seniyah Rogatti and Kaelyn Hodges-Cummings (four each), Lorelei Martel, Naveah Blizzard, Amaree Miller, Ueki Mackenzie and Twania Walker (two each) and Saniah Staves (one).
AUDIE MURPHY 7A DEF. UNION GROVE 7A: The Grizzlies fell behind early but couldn’t get closer than eight points the rest of the way and fell to 1-2 in conference play.
Cassie Stokes led Union Grove with six points. Kaylee Baxter added five. Amaya Rich finished with four.
The seventh-grade Grizzlies take on Live Oak Ridge tonight.
AUDIE MURPHY 7B 26, UNION GROVE 7B 6: Aiyanna Nunnally, Ava Perry and Rania Aldubaini each scored two points for the Grizzlies, who fell to 0-2 in conference play..
Rania Aldubaini and Lexine Okolo were defensive standouts.
KISD BOYS INVITATIONAL
Jan. 18
SMITH 7A WINS PLATINUM BRACKET: At Shoemaker High School, the Leopards took a 22-2 lead at halftime and went on to beat Patterson the Platinum Bracket championship.
Jojo McIver, Trayvonne Woodley, Jaquan Gaines, Nazir Bentley, Jose Barrientos, Isaac Green, Marquez Davis and Isaiah Butler Tanner all contributed to the win.
Smith improved to 9-0.
The Leopards were placed in the Platinum Bracket after going 2-0 in pool play. Smith faced the Liberty Hill Lions in the semifinals. The Leopards were able to pull away in the third quarter by outscoring the Lions 13-1 en route to 49-34 victory.
The first half was tight, with Liberty Hill leading by two after the opening period. By halftime, Smith was in front by two.
The Lions (6-2) were able to cut the deficit to eight with a little over 2 minutes remaining before falling to 6-2.
Josiah Rollins led Liberty Hill with 14 points. Other scorers for the Lions were Samuel Moore (eight), Zy’riyan Evans (seven), Jaden Brown (three) and James Barron (two).
Evans and Antonio Guarjardo were defensive standouts.
PALO ALTO 8A 50, SMITH 8A 48: At Shoemaker High School, with DaRayvion Starling attacking the rim, the Patriots overcame a 12-point deficit to win the Gold Bracket championship.
Issac Lee led the comeback with his tremendous defensive play. Jesus Comse, TaeDrian Rankin, Patrick Jones and Jahmeki Mason all chipped in with hustle and energy.
For the second year in a row, the Palo Alto Patriots are invitational tournament champions.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.