Makaya Gaston scored 21 points and the Palo Alto eighth-grade A-team Lady Patriots rolled to a 40-12 victory over Liberty Hill in Palo Alto’s season finale on Jan. 31.
Other scorers for Palo Alto were Marley Luau (five points), Alaya Exford and Brooklyn Brown (four each) and Shekida Gordon, Chelsey Fortin and Arlaysha Carlisle (two each).
UNION GROVE 8A 26, RANCIER 8A 16: At Rancier, Janeen Lashley-Hill scored 18 points and the Grizzlies never trailed in their victory.
Also scoring for Union Grove (2-1 conference) were Lilah Houser (four points) and Yalonna Allen and Sabra Jones (two each). Tatijiana White was a defensive standout.
The 8B Grizzlies won by forfeit because Rancier does hot have a team.
Union Grove’s eighth-graders travel to Eastern Hills today for their conference finale.
UNION GROVE 7A 37, RANCIER 7A 7: At Union Grove, Amierah Moore scored 11 points and the Lady Grizzlies remained perfect in conference play.
Other scorers for Union Grove (7-2, 3-0 conference) included Morgan Riggs (nine points) and Ariyah Abdullah (six). Demari Yarbrough and Makira Smith each hit 3-pointers. Giselle Villarreal and Kaylah Vickers rounded out the scoring with two points each.
Rancier did not have a B-team, so the Grizzlies won that game by forfeit.
Union Grove’s eighth-graders host Eastern Hills today in their conference finale.
WEDNESDAY BOYS
SMITH 7A 51, AUDIE MURPHY 12: The Leopards started the game with a 30-3 run and cruised to a win.
Jeremiah Maddox, Ti-zhier Scott, Jayvion Clayter, and Cayden Logan were standout players for the 11-0 Leopards.
Smith’s eighth-graders close out the regular season on Wednesday at Live Oak Ridge.
SMITH 7B 37, AUDIE MURPHY 7B 7: Keshaun Duhaney, Noah Moore, Michael Sanders and Cole Hequembourg were standout players for the Leopards, who have won all eight of their games this season.
RANCIER 8B 39, UNION GROVE 8B 24.
RANCIER 8A 48, UNION GROVE 8A 32.
