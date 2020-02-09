Grace Riggs scored 16 points, Leia McCray added 14, and the Union Grove Grizzlies won the Killeen ISD eighth-grade girls basketball championship on Saturday at Shoemaker High School.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Yalia Gibson (eight points), Madison Culer (six), Ella Perry (four) and Jayla Jordan (three).
The Grizzlies advanced to the title game earlier in the day with a 33-12 win over Liberty Hill.
McCray was high-scorer with 14 points. Gibson and Grace Riggs each had five, and Jordan and Brooke Fowers had two each.
Thursday
UNION GROVE 8A 53, NOLAN 8A 24: Leia McCray tossed in 16 points and the Grizzlies opened the postseason championship tournament with a victory.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Aaliyah White (10 points), Grace Riggs (nine), Yalia Gibson (six), Ella Perry and Jayla Jordan (four each) and Sarah Gill and Aalaynah Santos (two each).
PATTERSON 8A 45, EASTERN HILLS 8A 16: Iyanna Billups had 14 points and five steals to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a win in the first round of the postseason championship tournament.
Asia Zachary added eight points, seven rebounds and three steals for Patterson.
Other contributors for the Lady Cavs were Tara Bennett (seven points, three rebounds, two steals), Trinity Brown (six points, five rebounds), Lexy Ogolla (three points, seven rebounds), Mikaela Ollervedez (two points, four rebounds), Alicia Garcia (two points, three rebounds, two blocks) and Kiersten Thomas (two steals).
SMITH 7A 24, UNION GROVE 7A 10: The Grizzlies couldn’t get their shots to fall and were eliminated in the first round of the postseason tournament.
Outstanding defense by Keely Cox, KK Labeach, Kaylee Baxter, Valerie Nunez and Caliyah Coleman kept Union Grove in the game. Bryanna Hinojosa, Alexis Newlin and Roselyn Perez rebounded and blocked shots. Tra’Lesia Williams and Samara Johnson were aggressive on offense. Bralynn Wilkerson contributed with her leadership.
Feb. 3
PATTERSON 8B 31, RANCIER 8B 21: Jhiasia Benton Davis had 13 points, four steals and two rebounds to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a win in their season finale.
Other contributors for Patterson were Kerah Smith (four points, eight rebounds), Kennedy Hattix (four points, six rebounds, four steals, two assists), Mikaela Ollervidez and Enyjah Winston (two points, three rebounds, two steals each), Juanita Strayhorn and Jayla Davis (two points each), Rhiana Johnson (two steals), Nikole Castillo (three rebounds, two steals), Envy Pitts, Teyanna Gibbs and Ellena Davis.
PATTERSON 8A 47, RANCIER 8A 8: Iyanna Billups led a balanced Lady Cavalier attack with 10 points to help Patterson get the victory.
Billups made a pair of 3-pointers to go with eight steals and four assists. Tara Bennett added eight points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Asia Zachary had eight points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Other contributors for the Lady Cavs were Lexy Ogolla (seven points, eight rebounds, two steals), Alicia Garcia (six points on two 3-pointers), Trinity Brown (four points, three rebounds, three steals), Ariana Moore (four points, three rebounds) and Kiersten Thomas (four rebounds, two assists, two steals).
SMITH 8TH 31, PALO ALTO 8TH BLUE 5: Justice Jackson and Iyanna Straughter each had two points in the Lady Patriots loss. Delphine Ndoye had one.
Rionna Woods and Nyrissia Carter were defensive standouts.
SMITH 8TH 40, PALO ALTO 8TH RED 11: Benecia Awuah scored a season-high eight points to lead the defeated Lady Patriots. Ava Nautu added two points, and Tehani Akina had one.
Jacari Downing finished with four steals. Other Palo Alto standouts were Brenkel Chopane, Amyah Riggins and Hamida Botchway.
The Lady Patriots scored eight of their points in the third quarter.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS
Thursday
SMITH 8A 38, RANCIER 8A 29: The Leopards pulled away in the third quarter after a 17-17 halftime tie to win their opening game in the KISD postseason championship tourney.
Smith outscored Rancier 14-4 in the third to take a 10-point lead into the final period. Clutch free throws in the fourth quarter helped secure the victory.
Wednesday
SMITH 7A 49, PALO ALTO 7A 18: Jojo McIver, Trayvonne Woodley, Jaquan Gaines, Jose Barrientos and Isaac Green helped the Leopards complete a perfect regular season.
Smith takes a 12-0 record into the postseason championship tourney.
SMITH 7B 29, PALO ALTO 7B 25: Silas Wilson, Samuel Woodberry, Jomar Rodriguez, Fernando Rodriguez, Israel Brown and Julian Melton helped the 6-3 Leopards finish the season on a four-game winning streak.
SMITH 8A 56, PALO ALTO 8A 54, 2OT: Isaac Hawthorne scored 26 points and the Leopards outlasted the Patriots in double overtime.
CJ Connell, Marquis Cross, Demetrius Kapono-Wilson, K’Mare Balfour and Brenden Richards also scored for the Leopards. Connell had two clutch free throws in the second overtime to secure the win. Marquis Cross was a defensive standout.
The victory secured the No. 2 seed for Smith in the American Conference heading into the postseason championship tournament.
SMITH 8B 42, PALO ALTO 8B 26: Sam Wells dominated inside, scoring 18 points to lead the Leopards to a win in their season finale.
Alphonso Houser controlled the pace of the game and scored 13 points to go with several assists as unbeaten Smith won the American Conference championship.
Donye Bell, Antonio Saenz, Daveon James, Victor Purnell and AJ Vandeway also scored for the Leopards.
Smith led 24-7 at halftime.
