Lexy Ogolla finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and two assists in the Patterson eighth-grade A-team Lady Cavaliers 46-12 win over the Audie Murphy Lady Falcons on Jan. 27.
Tara Bennett added 12 points, two assists, two steals and two rebounds. Ariana Moore made her first start of the season and produced two points, four steals and four rebounds.
Other contributors for Patterson were Trinity Brown (eight points, seven steals, four rebounds), Iyanna Billups (eight points, two steals, two rebounds), Asia Zachary (two points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals), Alicia Garcia (two points, three rebounds) and Kiersten Thomas (two points).
The Patterson eighth-graders host Rancier today in their home finale.
LIBERTY HILL 8A 36, PALO ALTO 8A 7: Benecia Awuah led the defeated Lady Patriots with three points. Tehani Akina and Hamida Botchway scored two each.
Delphine Ndyoe and Rionna Woods played great defense. Brenkel Chopane threw on-point passes. Nyrissia Carter, Jacari Downing and Amyah Riggins also contributed for Palo Alto.
PATTERSON 8B 32, AUDIE MURPHY 8B 12: Teyanna Gibbs had 10 points and four steals in the Lady Cavaliers’ victory.
Other contributors for Patterson were Rhiana Johnson (six points), Kerah Smith (four points, seven rebounds, two steals), Ellena Davis (four points, two offensive rebounds, two steals), Kennedy Hattix (four points, two steals), Enyjah Winston (two points, five rebounds, two steals), Mikaela Ollervidez (two points), JhiAsia Benton Davis (two assists), Envy Pitts (three offensive rebounds), Juanita Strayhorn (one steal) and Viviana Navarro Rivera (one block and a steal).
PATTERSON 7A 51, AUDIE MURPHY 7A 18: Lanai’Ya Harris had 15 points, four steals and two rebounds to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a victory.
Other contributors for Patterson were Zoe Parker (eight points, seven rebounds, two steals), Alanis Torres Colon (seven points, two assists), Zaya Blackwood (five points), Arianna Prichett (four points, three assists, three steals), Simone Lee (three points, three rebounds), Sophia Guerrero (four points), Kyndal Graham (four points, two rebounds) and Janae Jackson (one point).
The Patterson seventh-graders travel to Rancier for their season finale today.
LIVE OAK RIDGE 7A 42, UNION GROVE 7A 14: The Lobos won in a rematch of a game played in the Killeen ISD A-Team Invitational earlier this season.
Bralynn Wilkerson led the Grzzlies with six points. Samara Johnson added three. Keely Cox and Valerie Nunez were defensive standouts.
The Grizzlies showed tremendous improvement from the previous time they played the Lobos.
UNION GROVE 7B 14, LIVE OAK RIDGE 7B 13, OT: At Live Oak Ridge, Ava Perry’s free throw in sudden-death overtime lifted the Grizzlies to the first conference win in their season finale.
Cheyenne Harvey led Union Grove (4-4, 1-2) with five points. Ryanne Rowson added four points.
PATTERSON 7B 14, AUDIE MURPHY 7B 6: Lauren Harris had six points and four steals and the Cavaliers led from start to finish.
Other contributors for Patterson were Arianna Taijeron (three steals and two points), Elizabeth Kinsey (three rebounds and two points), Talaysha Taylor and Sahnaiyah Cousins (two points each), Aminah Robinson and Aryasia Young (two rebounds each), Alyssa Thomas (one assist) and Makayla Morris (one rebound and one assist).
BOYS
Thursday
LIBERTY HILL 7A 58, PALO ALTO 7A 37: At Liberty Hill, Zy’Riyan Evans scored 21 points in the Lions’ victory.
Liberty Hill built a 28-14 halftime lead and continued pulling away with a 19-9 third quarter.
J’Narri Franklin added 17 points for the Lions (8-2, 3-1 conference). Other scorers were Josia Rollins (nine), Samuel Moore (eight), James Barron (three) and Antonio Guajardo and Jaden Brown (two each).
Evans and Quentin Moody were defensive standouts.
The seventh-grade Lions host Eastern Hills on Wednesday in the conference finale. Liberty Hill is currently the No. 2 seed in the conference, behind Smith. The district postseason championship tournament starts Thursday.
SMITH 7A 49, NOLAN 7A 12: The Leopards jumped out to a 27-1 lead after one quarter and remained perfect on the season.
The Leopards (11-0) were led by Jojo McIver, Jaquan Gaines, Trayvonne Woodley, Jose Barrientos, Isaac Green and Jomar Rodriguez.
The Smith seventh-graders finish their regular season Wednesday at Palo Alto.
LIBERTY HILL 7B 32, PALO ALTO 7B 18: At Liberty Hill, Zavier Fenn scored 13 points and the Lions moved a game over .500.
The Lions (5-4, 3-0 conference) scored the first nine points of the game en route to the win.
Other scorers for Liberty Hill were Kye Childs (nine points), Kayden Childs (six) and Evan Alexander and Yasin Echevarria (two each).
Christian Bolle and Kayden Childs were defensive standouts.
SMITH 8A 40, NOLAN 8A 10: At Nolan, Alejandro Barrientos led the winning Leopards in scoring.
CJ Connell, K’Mare Balfour and Marquis Cross played solid defense that led to fast-break opportunities for Smith (9-2) . Demetrius Kapono-Wilson also played well for the Leopards. Other players scoring for the Leopards include Tomas Sias, Mekhi Lanier, Daveon James and Sam Wells.
The eighth-grade Leopards host Palo Alto on Wednesday night. The Leopard B-team is still undefeated for the season.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.