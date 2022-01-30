Sean Parks tossed in 26 points to lead the Patterson eighth-grade A-team Cavaliers to a 71-42 in over Audie Murphy on Thursday in Killeen ISD middle school boys basketball action.
Carlos Robinson also reached double figures with 12 points. Other scorers were Malcolm Brock (eight), Jay’Dn Loggins and Jacob Tolbert (six each), Tavion McKnight (five) and Jacaryous Perryman and Elijah Bass (four each).
The eighth-grade Cavs host Nolan on Thursday.
SMITH 8A 61, MANOR 8A 30: DJ Moore scored 26 points to lead the Leopards to a win.
Juan Ramirez-Posado added 18 points.
Christian Redmond and Karson Tutwiler led the team in blocks and played outstanding defense. Other standouts for the Leopards were Will Thomas, Brenden Logan, Jaylen Payton, Avery Ellison and Deondre Bell.
Smith got off to a fast start, outsourcing the Rams 14-4 in the opening quarter.
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. PALO ALTO 8A: Leo Wilson and Julian Ruiz led the Grizzlies to a victory.
Also contributing to the win were David Blount, Ricardo Figueroa, Douglas Turner, Corey McMillan, Kemari Otis and Elijah Gibson.
SMITH 8B 39, MANOR 8B 22: Brandon Brown and Trestyn Wingfield led the Leopards to a victory with 14 and 10 points, respectively
Smith was in command from the start, jumping out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter.
Diego Martinez-Batiz added seven for Smith (6-1). Other standout players were Austin White, Anthony Hucks, Geno Ybarra, Quenen Houston and Rayquawn Hicks-Love.
PALO ALTO 8B DEF. UNION GROVE 8B IN OT: Standout players for the defeated Grizzlies were Keshaun Robinson, Joseph Bruno, Matthew Bryan, Romello Mann, Brayden Olvera, Christian Zimmerman, Ethan Mora, Elijah Davis, Jordan Hamilton and Luke Franco.
PATTERSON 8B 49, AUDIE MURPHY 8B 20: Justin Wingwood led a balanced scoring attack with eight points in the Cavaliers’ victory.
Other scorers for Patterson were Rian Young and Zamarion Vincent (seven points each), Chandler Rucker, Tyree Reed and Curtiz Mathis (six each), Zane Conway (three) and Farlando Beard, Carlos Garcia and Robert Curtis (two each).
SMITH 7A 64, MANOR 7A 33: Jeremiah Maddox, Ti-Zhier Scott, Jayvion Clayter and Cayden Logan led the unbeaten Leopards to their 10th win on the season.
Smith pulled away with a 24-7 third quarter.
The seventh-grade Leopards host Audie Murphy on Thursday
PALO ALTO 7A 51, UNION GROVE 20: The Grizzlies stayed close in the first half, but couldn’t hold on in a loss to the Patriots.
Tarius Caines led UGMS with 12 points. Larry Jones and Bryson Coleman each added three, while Jaciel Pacheco and Benjamin Francis knocked down a free throw.
SMITH 7B 49, MANOR 7B 5: Noah Moore, Tequon Lake, Davion Howard and Mason Woolverton were among 10 players who scored in the undefeated Leopards’ win.
UNION GROVE 7B 28, PALO ALTO 7A 23: Jayden Gardner was solid on the offensive glass and scored 13 points to lead the Grizzlies to the win.
Kai Tobias and Evan Harvey each threw in six points, and Will Hansen added three in the victory.
JAN. 24 GIRLS
PATTERSON 7A 41, AUDIE MURPHY 7A 4: Taylor Hines’ double-double (21 points, 10 steals) powered the undefeated Lady Cavaliers to a victory.
Hines also had five rebounds and two assists.
Tori Hines added eight points, seven steals and five rebounds for Patterson (9-0).
Other contributors were Caoimhe Gormley (eight points, nine rebounds), Jonnyce Thompson (seven rebounds), Sanaa Walker (two points, two rebounds), Iris Field (two rebounds) and Jillian McKenzie (two points, five rebounds and two steals).
The seventh-grade Lady Cavs travel to Nolan today.
UNION GROVE 7A DEF. PALO ALTO 7A: At Palo Alto, Amierah Moore scored 19 points and the Lady Grizzlies won in their second conference game.
Giselle Villarreal added five points for Union Grove (8-2). Demari Yarbrough, Kaylah Vickers, Chloe Jackson, Ariyah Abdullah, Morgan Riggs, Makira Smith, Je’Neiya Russell-Dukes and Madison Wilkens each had two points.
The seventh-grade Grizzlies travel to Rancier today to continue conference play.
UNION GROVE 7B 24, PALO ALTO 7B 0: At Palo Alto, Janiya Roberts led a balanced offensive attack with six points and the Lady Grizzlies shut out the Lady Patriots.
Yona Nena, Jazmin Johnson and Alana Curtis each contributed 4 points. Aleisha-Renee Mundle, Amayah McClain and Ebony Campbell scored two each. Jada Hood and Johnson were defensive standouts for Union Grove (6-2).
PATTERSON 7B 32, AUDIE MURPHY 7B 10: Felicity Mendez had 10 points, six steals and four rebounds to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a win.
Other contributors for Patterson were Jalayna Sanchez (six points, 12 rebounds, two steals), Nickyla Thomas (eight points, eight rebounds), Ashlyn Haynes (two points, five rebounds), Ann Gacutan (two points, two rebounds) and Michaela Barnes and Talaya Hall (two points each).
NOLAN 8A 44, LIVE OAK RIDGE 8A 14: Jaida Jones scored 18 points and the Lady Mustangs’ press helped Nolan roll to a victory.
Amanda Grate added nine points. Other scorers were Kennedy Kees (six), and Haley Deboe and Lei’Nani Smith (four each).
Guards Jones, Grate and Aliyah Allen spearheaded the press and grabbed a total of 11 steals.
PALO ALTO 8A 34, UNION GROVE 8A 6: At Union Grove, Janeen Lashley Hill led the defeated Grizzlies with four points. Lilah Houser added two.
The eighth-grade Grizzlies host Rancier today.
UNION GROVE 8B 21, PALO ALTO 8B 16: At Union Grove, Nasiya Hammond scored eight points, helping the Grizzlies earn their second conference win.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Loreta Hoxha (seven points), Mia Griffin (four) and Re’Vynn Sandford (two).
Peyton Strand was a defensive standout and Yanira Barrientos also contributed to the victory. Ryan Baldon and Hammond led the Grizzlies in steals.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.