Grace Riggs scored 27 of Union Grove’s 42 points and the eighth-grade A-team Grizzlies won their conference opener Wednesday against Rancier.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Leia McCray (eight points), Madison Culver (five) and Ashley Jackowski (two).
The eighth-grade Grizzlies travel to Patterson today.
PATTERSON 8A 41, LIVE OAK RIDGE 8A 6: Iyanna Billups had eight points, six assists and 13 steals to help the Lady Cavaliers cruise to a victory.
Other contributors were Kiersten Thomas (three points), Samantha Harvey (six points), Tara Bennett (12 points, two steals), Asia Zachary (six points, nine rebounds and two blocks), Ariana Moore (one point and three steals), Trinity Brown (four points, three rebounds, four steals), Lexy Ogolla (one point), Alicia Garcia (one rebound) and Mikaela Ollervidez (one rebound and a steal).
EASTERN HILLS 8A 24, PALO ALTO 8A 21: Jacari Downing scored a team-high eight points for the defeated Lady Patriots.
Tehani Akina added six points, and Benecia Awuah tallied five. Amyah Riggins also scored a basket.
UNION GROVE 8B DEF. RANCIER 8B: Seniyah Rogallia scored eight points and the Grizzlies opened conference play with a victory.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Aaliyah Smith (five points) and Saniya Staves, Anna Rivera and Kaelyn Hodges-Cummings (two each).
Smith and Angie Wilson were defensive standouts.
UNION GROVE 7A DEF. RANCIER 7A: Bryanna Hinojosa scored 16 points and the Grizzlies took command in the second half on the way to a victory.
KK Labeach added five points for Union Grove.
RANCIER 7B DEF. UNION GROVE 7B: The Ka-Roos held on for a two-point win.
Ava Perry led Union Grove with six points. Lexine Okolo and Cheyenne Harvey each had four.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS
Thursday
PALO ALTO 8A 64, EASTERN HILLS 8A 14: Omar Castellanos poured in 22 points and every Palo Alto player scored in the Patriots victory.
Castellanos made three 3-pointers.
DaRayvion Starling chipped in 16 points with great inside-outside play. Jesus Cosme added eight points while controlling the inside. Other Palo Alto scorers were Issac Lee (seven points), Patrick Jones (five), TaeDrian Rankin (four) and Joshua Cole (two).
The Patriots are now 3-1.
SMITH 8A 61, MANOR 8A 15: A balanced scoring attack and solid defensive play were keys to the Leopards’ victory in their conference opener..
K’Mare Balfour, Alejandro Barrientos and Marquis Cross led Smith in scoring. Marquis Cross and Isaac Hawthorne had several steals that led to fast-break opportunities.
PALO ALTO 8B 38, EASTERN HILLS 8B 14: Jaleel Jackson tossed in 10 points and the Patriots won their second straight.
Ty’Shaun Henderson gave the Patriots a much needed spark in the third quarter, scoring nine points off the bench. Cameron Williams anchored the defense with hustle plays and rebounds.
SMITH 7A DEF. MANOR 7A: The Leopards opened the game with a 30-1 run en route to the victory.
Trayvonne Woodley, Jojo Mciver, Jaquan Gaines and Nazir Bentley all contributed as Smith remained undefeated.
The Leopards host undefeated Liberty Hill today.
SMITH 7B 33, MANOR 7B 13: Derrick Roberson, Silas Wilson and Adrian Fields led the defensive effort that yield the Leopards’ victory.
Jomar Rodriguez-Santiago and Fernando Rodriguez were dominant on the boards, leading to extra offensive opportunities.
