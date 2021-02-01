Carlos Robinson tossed in 18 points and the Patterson seventh-grade A-team Cavaliers outlasted the Audie Murphy Falcons 47-39 on Thursday in Killeen ISD middle school boys basketball action.
Patterson led 13-9 after one quarter and 20-18 at halftime.
Other scorers for Patterson were Tavion McKnight (11 points), Elijah Bass (nine), Nick Johnson (three) and Jaylon Ross, Jacaryous Perryman and Jordan Johnson (two each).
Patterson’s seventh-graders travel to Nolan on Thursday.
SMITH 7A 49, MANOR 7A 24: A strong second half by DJ Moore helped the Leopards finish off a victory.
Smith took command early, racing out to a 14-1 lead after the opening quarter.
Other key players for the Leopards (3-0 conference) include Beres Henry-Jorge, Brenden Logan, Tristan Ager and Jayden Hall-Clayton. Jaylen Payton, Karson Tutwiler and Rayquawn Hicks-Love were key on the defensive boards.
The seventh-grade Leopards host Audie Murphy on Thursday.
PATTERSON 7B 40, AUDIE MURPHY 7B 17: Jacob Tolbert scored 15 points, and Justin Wingwood added 11 to lead the Cavaliers to a win.
Patterson was in control from the start, leading 9-2 after one quarter and 19-6 at halftime.
Rian Yong and Jayden Williams each had six points for the Cavs. Carlos Garcia scored two.
SMITH 8A 49, MANOR 8A 19: The Leopards overcame a slow start before easily improving to 6-0.
Smith has a pivotal matchup Thursday at Audie Murphy.
SMITH 8B 41, MANOR 8B 17: Derrick Roberson and Silas Wilson led the way for the Leopards on offense in their victory.
William Ellison grabbed 14 rebounds for Smith, which improved to 4-1.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS
Monday
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. PALO ALTO 8A: Kaymora LaBeach scored 15 points for the winning Grizzlies.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Braylynn Wilkerson (seven points), Kaylee Baxter (six) and Bryanna Hinojosa (five).
The Union Grove eighth-graders host Rancier on Monday.
PATTERSON 8A 49, AUDIE MURPHY 8A 10: Sophia Guerrero had eight points, eight rebounds, two assists and three steals in the Lady Cavaliers victory.
Every Patterson player made at least one basket.
Ivy Powell added nine points, six rebounds, five steals and two assists. Zaya Blackwood finished with six points, nine rebounds and two steals. Other contributors for Patterson were Ariana Prichett (six points, three steals), Lanai’Ya Harris (four points, three steals), Zoe Parker (four points, three rebounds, three assists), India Agee (five rebounds, two steals) and Alanis Torres (two points, two assists, two steals).
NOLAN 8A DEF. LIVE OAK RIDGE 8A: Point guard Brieanna Deanda, a new addition to the Lady Mustangs, had team highs of 20 points and seven steals to lead Nolan to a win.
Akeilah Stoglin contributed seven points and led the Lady Mustangs with 14 rebounds. Samar Johnson recorded four steals, and Akeilah Dodd-Stoglin had three.
UNION GROVE 8B DEF. PALO ALTO 8B: Brianna Warriner scored 10 points and the Grizzlies won their season finale.
Zoe Forney and Niyema Romero each added four points for Union Grove. Laila Tuala scored two.
PATTERSON 8B 32, AUDIE MURPHY 8B 10: Aminah Robinson recorded a double-double (12 points and 13 rebounds) to go with seven steals and two blocks in helping the Lady Cavaliers win their season finale.
Aryasia Young added 10 points, six rebounds and six steals for Patterson, which ended the season without a loss.
Other contributors for the Lady Cavs were Elizabeth Kinsey (four points, six rebounds, two assists and five steals), Jasmynn Goulde-Tate (four points, three rebounds), Anahi Salido (two points, three rebounds) and Paris Agee (five steals, three rebounds).
PALO ALTO 7A DEF. UNION GROVE 7A: The Grizzlies fell into an early hole and couldn’t recover, despite holding Palo Alto to seven points in the second half.
Janeen Lashley-Hill and Lilah Houser were the top scorers for Union Grove.
SMITH 7A 47, MANOR 7A 18: At Smith, Terriah Taylor tallied 11 points and 10 steals to lead the Lady Leopards to a victory.
Smith led just 16-10 at intermission, but started the second half with four quick steals and began pulling away. The Lady Leopards finished with 42 steals.
Azzira Ranson also had 11 points and seven steals for Smith. Jadesola Oladipo added 10 points and seven steals. Other scorers were Jerrica Baines (five), Destini Whitney (three), Jazmin George, Kiara Tanks and Myley Grant (two) and Jynasis Hasty (one). Sydney Tate and Erin Spikes also contributed to the win.
The seventh-grade Lady Leopards play Audie Murphy today.
PALO ALTO 7B DEF. UNION GROVE 7B: The Lady Patriots held on for a two-point win over the Lady Grizzlies.
Union Grove led for most of the first half but Palo Alto rallied in the third quarter.
Kailyn Fimbres and Re’Vynn Sanford each scored four points to lead the Lady Grizzlies. Nanami Threadgill added two points. Raya Rodriguez, Sanford, Tatijiana White, and Nanami Threadgill were defensive standouts.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
