Kameron Schmitz scored 22 points and Maxwell Walker added 20 as the Liberty Hill seventh-grade A-team Lions started the new year with a 55-23 victory over Audie Murphy on Thursday in Killeen ISD middle school basketball action.
Other scorers for Liberty Hill were Terren Ladd and Brandyn Odum (four points each) and David
Kariuki and Trevion Carson (two each).
PATTERSON 7A 42, SMITH 7A 12: Tano Wooten scored 11 points and the Cavaliers led all the way after scoring off the opening tip.
Patterson led 20-9 at halftime.
Other scorers for the Cavs were Jariel Contreras (eight points), Da’Wayne Warren (six), RJ Ambrose (five) and Messiah Lynch, AJ Vaughters and Keyvon Jones (four each).
Patterson’s A team returns to action Monday at home against Palo Alto.
LIBERTY HILL 7B 22, AUDIE MURPHY 7B 11: Jaden Johnson scored five points and the Lions won easily after falling behind 7-2 to start the game.
Weston Lyon and Xavier Drayton both contributed four points for Liberty Hill. Avery Palma added three points. Adrian Daniel, Tyson Yandell and Tayden Williams each contributed two points.
D’nikko Rubianes was a defensive standout.
PATTERSON 7B 42, SMITH 7B 20: Frankie Graham scored nine points and the Cavaliers held Smith to nine points in the second half of a victory.
Patterson led 19-11 at halftime.
Other scorers for the Cavs were Derhion Hood (seven points), Jeremiah Collins (six), Greysen Matt (five), Sam Bass (four), Khalil Medlock (three) and Tyrus Wilson, Terrance Muse, Stanley Young and Leroy Clark (two each).
SMITH 8A 53, PATTERSON 8A 32: Alejandro Caudillo, Cayden Logan, Ti-Zhier Scott, Jayvion Clayter and Dae’shaun Ivy combined to keep the Leopards unbeaten through four games.
Smith dominated the second half after the two teams were tied at 22 at halftime.
LIBERTY HILL 8A 44, AUDIE MURPHY 8A 21: Ryan Taylor scored nine points and the Lions pulled away for a win after a 9-9 opening quarter.
Liberty Hill (3-2) went on a 31-10 run during the second and third quarters to take control.
Other scorers for the Lions were Nathaniel Brown and Zhion Jones (eight points each), Vincent Moody (seven), Zy’Heme Jones (six) and Tha’Hash Oliver and Desaun Williams (two each).
Moody and Tauto Hisatake were defensive standouts.
The A-team Lions will be back in action on Monday against Union Grove.
PATTERSON 8B 20, SMITH 8B 13.
LIBERTY HILL 8B 21, AUDIE MURPHY 8B 11: Joshua Brown and Steven Rodriguez each scored six points and the Lions improved to 3-1 on the season.
The game was close in the first half with Liberty Hill leading 8-6 at the break.
Other scorers for the Lions were Isaiah Hymes (four points) and David Ferrance, Preston Carter and Caleb Blakes (two each).
Ramez Alabed and Joshua Brown were defensive standouts.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS
Wednesday
SMITH 7A 13, PATTERSON 7A 12: Deja Brooks had eight points, nine steals and four rebounds for the defeated Lady Cavaliers.
Other contributors for Patterson were Khloe Jones (four rebounds and five steals), Jolia Lawrence (steal), Autaliyah Meekins (four rebounds and two steals), Leilani Duhon (four rebounds, 8 steals), Zora Myles (two rebounds), Naobi Oxendine Degree (four rebounds), Alexia Blackmon (four points, five rebounds, two steals), Penelope Groover (two steals, two rebounds) and Aubrey Holland (two steals).
PATTERSON 7B 11, SMITH 7B 8: Destiny Glover made her season debut with eight points, nine steals and four rebounds to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a victory.
Other contributors for Patterson were Chelsea Akapablie (two points and four steals), Naimah James (two points, nine rebounds, six steals), Lexus Chiappara (four steals), Ciana Calzado and Joy Gaither (three steals each), Laila Brown (two steals), Rylee Smith (offensive rebound), Kamaiyah Chiselom (offensive rebound and steal) and Isabella Payne (two rebounds).
KISD BOYS B-TEAM TOURNEY
Saturday
LIBERTY HILL WINS 7B BRACKET: Terrance Muse scored 10 points and the Liberty Hill Lions won the 7B tournament championship on Saturday with a 39-9 win over Manor.
Other scorers were Frankie Graham and Derhion Hood (six points each), Jeremiah Collins and Khalil Medlock (four each), Greysen Matt (three) and Sam Bass, Tyrus Wilson and Stanley Young (two each).
LIBERTY HILL 7B 34, LIVE OAK RIDGE 7B 12: Medlock led the Lions to a semifinal victory with 10 points against the Lobos.
Liberty Hill allowed just three baskets in the first half and led 16-7 at halftime.
Other scorers for the Lions were Graham and Hood (six each), Wilson (five), Muse (four) and Bass (three).
LIBERTY HILL 7B 33, PALO ALTO 7B 10: Medlock scored nine points and Graham added eight in the Lions’ tourney-opening victory.
Liberty Hill dominated early, taking a 16-4 halftime lead.
Other scorers for the Lions were Muse (five), Bass (four), Matt, Brantley Holley and Hood (two each) and Wilson (one).
RANCIER 8B 21, UNION GROVE 8B 20, OT: Rancier made a free throw in sudden-death overtime for the win at Harker Heights High School.
Top scorers for Union Grove were Thierry Macie and Reilly Vance. Daniel Sturges and Kai Tobias also provided some timely buckets. Tramel Bracey, Jasiah Bryant, Brad Flint and Koleion Cephus defensive standouts.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
