D.J. Moore scored 14 points, and Beres Henry-Jorge added 10 to lead the Smith eighth-grade A-team Leopards to a season-opening 38-28 victory over Liberty Hill on Thursday.
Smith blanked Liberty Hill 12-0 in the first quarter and held the Lions to seven baskets in the game.
Christian Redmond and Karson Tutwiler were other standouts players for Smith.
The 7A Leopards host Rancier tonight.
SMITH 8B DEF. LIBERTY HILL 8B IN OT: Brandon Brown hit a free throw in sudden-death overtime to give the Leopards a season-opening win.
Seven different players scored for Smith, led by Austin White, who had 10 points and five steals.
Smith’s 8B team returns to action Dec. 16 at Union Grove.
SMITH 7A 48, LIBERTY HILL 7A 10: At Liberty Hill, the Leopards jumped out to a 23-5 first quarter lead on the way to a season-opening victory over the Lions.
Six different Smith players scored in the opening period. Standout performances for the Leopards came from Marneko Thomas, Cayden Logan, Jayvion Clayter and Ti-Zhier Scott.
Turnovers, transition defense and not being able to rebound hurt the Lions (0-2) all night.
Ryan Taylor led Liberty Hill with six points. Nathaniel Brown added four. Ty’Ree Bennett and Tauto Hisatake were defensive standouts.
The 7A Lions host Manor today. Smith’s 7A squad travels to Rancier.
SMITH 7B 34, LIBERTY HILL 7B 2: At Liberty Hill, the Leopards raced out to a 19-2 lead after one quarter and went on to beat the Lions.
Top performers for the Leopards were Michael Sanders, Simeon Shaw, Tequon Lake, Mason Woolverton and Dae’shaun Ivy.
Liberty Hill (0-2) struggled to score against an aggressive Smith defense.
Steven Rodriguez scored both points for the Lions. Joshua Brown and Tyree Walker were defensive standouts.
Smith’s 7B team hosts Union Grove on Dec. 16.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wednesday
PATTERSON 7A 27, UNION GROVE 7A 12: At Union Grove, Patterson scored 14 points in the opening quarter en route to a victory over the injury-plagued Grizzlies.
Ariyah Abdullah led the defeated Grizzlies (1-1) with six points. Makira Smith added four, and Morgan Riggs contributed two. Chloe Jackson and Abdullah were defensive standouts.
Union Grove’s 7A team hosts Audie Murphy today.
UNION GROVE 7B 17, PATTERSON 7B 9: At Union Grove, Janiya Roberts scored 12 points and the Grizzlies won their home opener.
Union Grove (2-0) scored 10 of its points in the opening quarter.
Other scorers for the Grizzlies were Mekhia Thomas and Ebony Campbell (two points each) and Zaylee Houston (one). Amayah McClain, Je’Neiya Russell-Dukes and Alana Curtis were defensive The 7B Grizzlies return to action against Smith on Dec. 13.
PATTERSON 8A 40, UNION GROVE 8A 27: At Patterson, Janeen Lashley-Hill led the defeated Grizzlies with 19 points.
Also scoring for Union Grove were Summer Collins (three points), Celeste Butler and Ajaylia Arrindell (two each) and Yolana Allen (one).
The eighth-grade Grizzlies travel to Audie Murphy today.
PATTERSON 8B 18, UNION GROVE 8B 8: At Patterson, the Grizzlies dropped their season opener on the road against the Cavaliers.
Asiayah Irving scored four points to lead Union Grove. Diona Rodriguez and Natasha Grandberry contributed two points each. Ryan Baldon had numerous steals and earned the defensive standout award for the game.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
