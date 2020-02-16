The Smith Leopards beat Liberty Hill 46-34 on Feb. 8 to win the Killeen ISD seventh-grade championship.
The Leopards didn’t take the lead until the third quarter, then went on to cap a perfect 15-0 season.
Members of the team are Jojo McIver, Trayvonne Woodley, Jaquan Gaines, Jose Barrientos, Isaac Green, Marquez Davis, Isaiah Butler-Tanner, Jomar Rodrgiuez Santiago and Silas Wilson.
Earlier in the day, the Leopards rolled to a 57-32 win over Audie Murphy in the semifinals.
Liberty Hill boys top Smith for eighth-grade championship
The Liberty Hill Lions held off Smith to win the Killeen ISD eighth-grade title.
Brenden Richards led Smith with 11 points. CJ Connell, Isaac Hawthorne, Marquis Cross and K’Mare Balfour also scored for the Leopards, who finished the season with a 12-3 record. Other contributors were Demetrius Kapono-Wilson, Traevon McLendon, Tomas Sias and Alejandro Barrientos.
Smith advanced to the final with a 47-28 win over Audie Murphy. Connell and Hawthorne combined to score 16 of the Leopards’ 23 first-half points.
Balfour, Kapono-Wilson, Sias, Richards and Alejandro Barrientos also scored for the Leopards.
Traevon McLendon and Marquis Cross were defensive standouts.
