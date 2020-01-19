DaRayvion Starling scored 22 points and the Palo Alto eighth-grade A-team Patriots defeated South Belton 54-30 in the second round of the Killeen ISD Invitational on Thursday.
Issac Lee chipped in 11 points, and Jose Castellanos added seven. Jesus Cosme had great inside game, finishing with six points and a couple of rebounds.
SMITH 8A 58, LAKE BELTON 8A 24: After an 8-8 first-quarter tie, the Leopards pulled away to a second-round victory.
Smith led 21-14 at halftime.
LIBERTY HILL 7A 42, TEMPLE TRAVIS 7A 34: At Liberty Hill, Zy’riyan Evans scored 14 points and the Lions handed unbeaten Travis its first loss in the second round of the tournament.
The Lions trailed 12-8 after one quarter but rallied for a 24-16 halftime lead. Travis pulled within four before Liberty Hill (6-1) closed out its second win in as many nights.
Other scorers for the Lions were Samuel Moore (11 points), Josiah Rollins (seven), Jaden Brown (four) and Antonio Guarjardo and Quentin Moody (two each).
Moore and Evans were defensive standouts.
SMITH 7A 58, LAKE BELTON 7A 12: The Leopards advanced to the championship bracket with their seventh straight win.
FIRST ROUND (Wednesday)
SMITH 7A 52, COPPERAS COVE S.C. LEE 7A 26: Jaquan Gaines, Jojo McIver, Trayvonne Woodley, Nazir Bentley, Jose Barrientos, Isaac Green, Isaiah Butler Tanner and Marquez Davis helped lead the Leopards to their sixth straight victory.
LIBERTY HILL 7A 39, NORTH BELTON 7A 8: J’Narri Franklin scored 12 points and the Lions rolled to a first-round victory.
Liberty Hill led 17-0 after one quarter, and 33-0 at halftime.
Other scorers for Liberty Hill (5-1) were Zy’riyan Evans (eight points), Josiah Rollins (seven), Samuel Moore and James Barron (four each) and Antonio Guarjardo and Quentin Moody (two each).
Jaden Brown and Franklin were defensive standouts.
SMITH 8A 45, COPPERAS COVE S.C. LEE 8A 40: The Leopards went on a 19-7 run after trailing 33-26 after three quarters to rally for the victory.
Smith improved to 5-1.
PALO ALTO 8A 50, TEMPLE BONHAM 8A 34: DaRayvion Starling scored 24 points to lead the Patriots to a first-round victory.
Jose Castellanos chipped in nine points. Patrick Jones, Jesus Cosme, TaeDrian Rankin and Issac Lee also contributed in the win.
JAN. 13 GIRLS
UNION GROVE 8A 40, PATTERSON 8A 28: The Grizzlies won and will play Audie Murphy on Wednesday.
JAN. 13 BOYS
SMITH 7A 50, LIBERTY HILL 7A 35: At Smith, Jaquan Gaines, Jojo McIver, Trayvonne Woodley, Nazir Bentley, Jose Barrientos and Isaac Green each contributed as the Leopards beat the unbeaten Lions to move to 5-0.
Smith built a 25-15 halftime lead after outscoring the Lions 19-7 in the second quarter.
J’Narri Franklin led Liberty Hill (4-1, 1-1 conference) with 14 points. Other scorers for the Lions were Zy’riyan Evans (10 points), Samuel Moore (eight), Josiah Rollins (two) and James Barron (one).
Evans and Moore were defensive standouts.
LIBERTY HILL 8A 65, SMITH 8A 42: Isaac Hawthorne led the Leopards with 12 points in a loss to the undefeated Lions.
Smith (4-1) trailed by nine at the half.
K’Mare Balfour scored eight points for the Leopards, and Jerrod Hicks contributed nine points.
