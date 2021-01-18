Terriah Taylor tossed in 25 points to lead the Smith seventh-grade A-team Lady Leopards to a 36-16 win over Patterson on Wednesday at Patterson Middle School.
Jadasola Oladipo added 11 points for Smith. Jerrica Baines (three) and Myley Grant (two) also scored for the Lady Leopards.
Azzira Ranson, Jynasis Hasty, Kiara Tanks, Ehrin Spikes, Destini Whitney and Sydnee Tate also contributed to the victory,
The seventh-grade Lady Leopards play Nolan on Wednesday at Smith Middle School.
SMITH 7B 14, PATTERSON 7B 3: At Patterson, Ketie Moreno and Jurnee Haynes led the way with four points each in the Lady Leopards victory.
Hailey Pagan, Paige Johnson and Zy’Kyia King each had two points. Smith finished the game with 20 steals.
SMITH 8A 43, PATTERSON 8A 29: At Smith, Jeriyah Baines scored 24 points to lead the Lady Leopards to a conference-opening victory.
Destiny Omeire added nine points for Smith. Seven of 10 Lady Leopards scored, and eight grabbed rebounds. Triniti Price, Madison Edwards and Omeire were defensive standouts.
Injuries and foul trouble caught up with Patterson in the fourth quarter.
Ivy Powell had nine points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Lady Cavs. Other contributors were Lanai’Ya Harris (eight points, three steals), Sophia Guerrero (five points, two rebounds), Arianna Prichett (two points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals), Zaya Blackwood (two points, six rebounds and four steals), Zoe Parker (two points, two blocks, two rebounds), Janae Jackson (four rebounds) and India Agee (two rebounds).
MANOR 8A 46, NOLAN 8A 19: Arrianna Jennings scored 17 points and the Lady Rams won their third straight to start the season.
Other scorers for Manor were Tyeonna Weaver (11 points), Shawnta Thomas (10), Natalie Gomez (six) and Dy’Neiyah Marshall (two). Ramiayah Reeves was a defensive standout in the paint.
The eighth-grade Lady Rams face Audie Murphy on Wednesday.
PATTERSON 8B 23, SMITH 8B 22: At Smith, Aminah Robinson recorded six points, four steals and three rebounds to help the Lady Cavaliers win a nail-biter after erasing an 11-point deficit.
Other contributors for Patterson were Kalia Kimble (three points, six steals), Jasmynn Gould-Tate (two points, three steals), Simora Ross (four points, three rebounds), Aryasia Young (eight points, two rebounds, three steals), Anahi Salido (one steal), Elizabeth Kinsey (two rebounds, two steals), Paris Agee (five rebounds and three steals) and Talaysha Taylor (two rebounds, two steals).
Ada Jones led Smith with nine points and eight rebounds. She also had five of the Lady Leopards’ 28 steals.
Makayla Stewart finished with eight points and four rebounds.
Alisia Andrew had seven steals. Brynlee Holton had four. Aniya Fishburne grabbed four rebounds.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS
Thursday
LIBERTY HILL 8A 60, EASTERN HILLS 8A 22: Samuel Moore scored 20 points and the Lions cruised to a win in their conference opener.
Liberty Hill (3-1) jumped out to a 22-4 lead after the first quarter and outscored the Panthers 23-14 in the second half.
Other scorers for Liberty Hill were J’Narri Franklin (18 points), Josiah Rollins and Zy’riyan Evans (eight each) and Komari Fenn (seven).
The Lions face Union Grove on Thursday.
SMITH 8A 46, PATTERSON 8A 29: The Cavaliers improved to 4-0, aided by 16 offensive rebounds and 14 turnovers forced.
The eighth-grade Leopards host Nolan on Thursday.
LIBERTY HILL 8B 31, EASTERN HILLS 8B 16: Rashaud Skinner scored nine points and the Lions pulled away in the fourth quarter to win their conference opener and get their first victory of the season.
The Lions (1-2) led by just four at the half, but held the Panthers to seven points the rest of the way.
Ke’Vonn Hanks and Quentin Moody each added eight points for Liberty Hill. Karter Collins had four, and Ahmari Young two.
PATTERSON 8B 27, SMITH 8B 26: The Cavaliers won in the closing seconds after the Leopards led for most of the game.
Turnovers down the stretch proved costly for Smith (2-1).
SMITH 7A 47, PATTERSON 7A 35: The Leopards took on an early 18-4 lead in the first quarter and held on to secure the win.
Nickalas Johnson led Patterson with 12 points, including a buzzer-beating half-court shot to end the third quarter.
Jaylon Ross added 10 points for the Cavaliers. Curtiz Mathis, Tavion McKnight and Carlos Robinson each had three. Elijah Bass scored two.
The seventh-grade Leopards travel to Nolan on Thursday. Patterson faces Live Oak Ridge.
PATTERSON 7B 26, SMITH 7B 16: Jacob Tolbert scored 14 points and the Cavaliers won their conference opener.
Other scorers for Patterson were Zamarion Vincent (four points), Carlos Garcia, Simari Gardner and Chandler Rucker (two each) and Justin Wingwood and Rian Young (one each).
The Lions led 7-6 after one quarter, and 17-9 at halftime.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.