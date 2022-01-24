The undefeated Smith seventh-grade A-team Leopards scored the first 22 points of the game en route to a 41-7 victory over Nolan on Thursday.
Smith (9-0) was led by Jayvion Clayter, Ti-Zhier Scott and Marneko Thomas.
Smith’s seventh-grade teams host Manor this week.
LIBERTY HILL 7A 37, UNION GROVE 7A 26: At Union Grove, Jalen Dewees scored 18 points and the Lions used a fast start to improve to 2-0 in conference play.
Liberty Hill (4-6) raced out to an 18-3 lead after one quarter and led 28-10 at halftime.
The Grizzlies won the second half but couldn’t overcome the double-digit deficit.
Other scorers for the Lions were Ryan Taylor (seven points), Nate Brown (six), Desaun Williams (four) and Tauto Hisatake (three). Dewees and Tyree Walker were defensive standouts.
Tarius Caines led a balanced Union Grove scoring attack with seven points. Bryson Coleman, Javonte Pierce and Jaman Oaks each had four, Gavin Arrindel and Benjamin Francis added three and Jaciel Pacheco threw in a bucket.
After a bye this week, the seventh-grade Lions host Palo Alto on Feb. 3.
UNION GROVE 7B 27, LIBERTY HILL 7B 26: At Union Grove, the Grizzlies avenged an earlier loss in a tournament with a thriller against Liberty Hill. Jayden Gardner and Koleion Cephus led the way with seven points apiece, and Kai Tobias added five, along with several big steals. Antonio Hudson, Will Hansen, Evan Harvey and Juan Luebano each tossed in a bucket. Bronx Bridges added a nice assist as well in the win.
Neither team led by more than five throughout the game.
The Lions (1-6, 0-1 conference) took a 14-11 lead into halftime but the Grizzlies outscored the Lions 16-12 in the second half.
Joshua Brown led Liberty Hill with eight points. Other scorers were Steven Rodriguez (six), Yaniel Rivera Rivera (three), Preston Carter and D’Montre Richardson (two each) and Tristan Kepler (one).
Rodriguez and David Ferrance were defensive standouts.
SMITH 7B 25, NOLAN 7B 18: Aaron Toomer, Mason Woolverton and Keshaun Duhaney led the Leopards to their sixth straight win to start the season.
SMITH 8A 47, NOLAN 8A 19: Juan Ramirez-Posada, DJ Moore, Brenden Logan, Will Thomas and Beres-Henry Jorge all scored for the Leopards, who jumped out to a 20-2 lead en route to a victory.
Karson Tutwiler and Jalen Payton played well defensively.
PATTERSON 8A 45, LIVE OAK RIDGE 8A 37: Sean Parks scored 20 points and the Cavaliers squelched a late comeback attempt by the Lobos.
Patterson led 26-15 at halftime. The lead grew to 14 after three periods.
Other scorers for Patterson were Carlos Robinson (nine points), Aubrey Meekins (five), Jay’Dn Loggins and Jacaryous Perryman (four each), Jacob Tolbert (two) and Elijah Bass (one).
The eighth-grade Cavaliers host Audie Murphy on Thursday.
SMITH 8B 31, NOLAN 8B 15: The Leopards overcame a slow start and pulled away in the second half to win their conference opener.
Brandon Brown, Diego Martinez, Austin White, Geno Ybarra, Quenen Houston and Rayquan Hicks-Love all played well for the Leopards.
PATTERSON 8B 26, LIVE OAK RIDGE 8B 24, OT: Justin Wingwood scored nine points and helped the Cavaliers win in sudden-death overtime.
Patterson rallied from a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime tied at 24.
Wingwood won the tip to start the extra period, then passed ahead to Curtiz Mathis who flipped in a floater on a drive to the basket for the winner.
The Cavs trailed by one in regulation with 12 seconds remaining. They missed a shot for the lead with time running down but Carlos Garcia grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 0.8 seconds left.
Garcia made the tying first free throw, but missed the second.
Chandler Rucker added five points for Patterson. Mathis and Zamarion Vincent each had three. Rian Young and Robert Curtis scored two apiece.
JAN. 19 GIRLS
UNION GROVE 7A 39, LIBERTY HILL 7A 34: At Union Grove, Amierah Moore tossed in 16 points and Morgan Riggs added 14 as the Grizzlies won their conference opener.
Union Grove (7-2) raced to a 21-11 halftime lead. The Lady Lions cut the deficit to two but couldn’t get any closer.
Ariyah Abdullah contributed six points for the Grizzlies and Giselle Villarreal added a 3-point bucket. Defense was a major part of the Grizzlies win, led by Moore, Riggs, Chloe Jackson, Makira Smith and Blessing Ugwuanyi.
The seventh-grade Grizzlies travel to Palo Alto today.
UNION GROVE 7B 30, LIBERTY HILL 7B 1: At Union Grove, Jazmin Johnson scored eight points and the Lady Grizzlies limited the Lady Lions to a single free throw.
It was the conference opener for Union Grove (5-2).
Other scorers for the Lady Grizzlies were Gisella Wood (six points), Janiya Roberts and Nakiya Harris (four) and Amayah McClain, Maryam Noaman, Alana Curtis and Ebony Campbell (two each). Jada Hood and Aliesha-Renee Mundle were defensive standouts.
UNION GROVE 8A 26, LIBERTY HILL 8A 22: Janeen Lashley Hill scored 18 points and the Grizzlies won their conference opener.
Lilah Houser added four points for Union Grove, and Celeste Butler and Yolanna Allen each had two. Tati White, Olivia Newlin, KiAna Lemons, and Summer Collins also contributed to the win.
Union Grove’s B team won by forfeit as Liberty Hill did not have enough players.
The eighth-grade Grizzlies will host Palo Alto for parents night on Monday.
SMITH 8A 37, NOLAN 8A 26: Amanda Grate led the defeated Lady Mustangs with 18 points.
The teams were separated by no more than two points after the first three quarters before the Lady Leopards pulled away down the stretch.
Haley Deboe grabbed nine rebounds for Nolan.
SMITH 8B 14, NOLAN 8B 13: Sanau Falaniko recorded a double-double (10 points, 13 rebounds) for the defeated Lady Mustangs, who led all the way until the fourth quarter.
Ciera Bates turned up the defense with several defensive stops against the Lady Leopards. Arbriana Cox grabbed six steals. Madison Anderson, Arbriana Cox and Aaliyah Howard also contributed for Nolan.
JAN. 12-15 TOURNAMENTS
SMITH 7A BOYS WIN KISD TOURNEY: Marneko Thomas, Jayvion Clayter, Cayden Logan, Ti-Zhier Scott, Jeremiah Maddox, Alejandro Caudillo, Tashaun Ranson, Mason Woolverton, Paulo Edwin and Antonio Cardenas led the Leopards to a dominating run through the Killeen ISD A-team Invitational on Jan 12-15.
Smith won its four games by an average of more than 39 points. The Leopards rolled to a 52-16 win over Like Oak Ridge on Saturday in the title game.
Smith won its semifinal matchup 50-14 over Palo Alto. The Leopards opened the tournament with a 63-16 rout of Temple Travis. A 44-6 victory in the second round against Salado sent Smith into the Platinum Bracket.
LIBERTY HILL 7A BOYS WIN GOLD BRACKET: Jalen Dewees scored 15 points and the Liberty Hill seventh-grade Lions held off Manor 31-26 on Jan. 15 to win the Gold Bracket of the Killeen ISD A-Team Invitational.
The Lions held an 11-7 lead at the half and were up two points going into the fourth quarter.
Ryan Taylor added six points for Liberty Hill. Tauto Hisatake had three, and Tyree Walker scored two.
The Lions began the day with a rematch against Belton and avenged the earlier loss with a 32-28 win, led by Ryan Taylor and Dewees, who scored 14 and 13 points, respectively.
The Lions played better overall team defense than in the previous matchup and outrebounded the Tigers on both ends.
Hisatake added three points, and Walker had two.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.