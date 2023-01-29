Maxwell Walker scored 16 points to lead the Liberty Hill seventh-grade A-team Lions to a 28-19 victory over Live Oak Ridge on Thursday in Killeen ISD middle school basketball action.
Kameron Schmitz added 10 points. Brandyn Odum scored two points. Trevion Carson was the defensive player of the game.
The seventh-grade Lions take on the Rancier Ka-Roos on Wednesday in a game with seeding implications for the postseason championship tournament.
SMITH 7A 37, EASTERN HILLS 7A 16: Darrion Ivy and DJ Perry led the Leopards to a victory that clinched a spot in the postseason championship tourney.
The Leopards started fast, outscoring the Panthers 22-4 in the opening half.
PATTERSON 7A 51, NOLAN 7A 27: AJ Vaughters scored 15 points, Tano Wooten added 14 and the Cavaliers cruised to a win.
Patterson scored on the opening tip and led 25-14 at halftime.
Other scorers for the Cavs were Da’Wayne Warren (nine points), Keyvon Jones and Jariel Contreras (five each) and RJ Ambrose (three).
The seventh-grade Cavs host Manor on Wednesday in the regular-season finale.
LIVE OAK RIDGE 7B 22, LIBERTY HILL 7B 19: Adrian Daniels scored 14 points in the loss for the Lions.
D’Nikko Rubianes added two points. Jaden Johnson scored one point.
The seventh-grade Lions end the season against Rancier on Wednesday night.
SMITH 7B 27, EASTERN HILLS 7B 26: Kresley Whitney scored 10 points and the Leopards edged the Panthers for a victory.
Smith (5-2) led 19-15 at halftime.
The Leopards B-team plays its final game of the season next week against Palo Alto.
PATTERSON 7B 40, NOLAN 7B 23: Frankie Graham scored 12 points, Terrance Muse added 10 and the Cavaliers rolled to a victory.
Other scorers for Patterson were Greysen Matt (seven points), Sam Bass (six), Tyrus Wilson (four) and Derhion Hood (three).
Patterson led 15-7 after a low-scoring first half.
SMITH 8A 52, EASTERN HILLS 8A 35: After falling behind 12-4, the Leopards went on a 34-3 run to end the opening half on the way to a victory.
The team effort featured great play from Ti-zhier Scott, Cayden Logan, JJ Maddox, Mohamed Sanchez, Alejandro Caudillo, Tequon Lake, Dae’shaun Ivy and Jayvion Clayter.
The Leopards are 10-1 on the season.
UNION GROVE 8A 59, RANCIER 8A 43: Jaman Oaks, Jayden Gardner and Marvin Hatcher led the Grizzlies to a win.
SMITH 8B 38, EASTERN HILLS 8B 9: The Leopards rolled to a 21-0 halftime lead en route to a win and were led offensively by Antonio Cardenas, Aaron Toomer, Michael Sanders and Cole Hequembourg.
Simeon Shaw, Teshawn Lake, Mason Woolverton, Kaeden Cannon, Kedrick Brown and Khryston Robinson were defensive standouts.
RANCIER 8B DEF. UNION GROVE 8B: Aniekin Bay, Kai Tobias and Koleion Cephus were standouts players in Union Grove’s loss.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS
Monday
NOLAN 7A 22, PATTERSON 7A 12: Khloe Jones led the defeated Lady Cavaliers with four points and also had two offensive rebounds.
Other contributors for Patterson were Jolia Lawrence (two steals), DeJa Brooks (two points, two steals, two rebounds), Autaliyah Meekins (two offensive rebounds), Chardonae Jackson (one steal and rebound), Joni Hamilton (two points, three steals, two offensive rebounds), Leilani Duhon (two assists, three steals, two offensive rebounds), Naobi Oxendine Degree (two points, six steals), Alexia Blackmon (two assists, six rebounds), Penelope Groover (two rebounds), Destiny Glover (two points, three steals) and Aubrey Holland (offensive rebound).
PATTERSON 7B 24, NOLAN 7B 6: Chelsea Akapablie had six points, nine steals and four rebounds to lead the undefeated Lady Cavaliers to another win.
Joy Gaither and Naimah James also had six points and four rebounds each.
Patterson was in control early after scoring the first 10 points of the game.
Other contributors for the Lady Cavs were Lexus Chiappara (two points, two steals), Ciana Calzado (three assists, four rebounds), Laila Brown (four points, three steals and four offensive rebounds) and Rylee Smith (three offensive rebounds).
