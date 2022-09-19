Tano Wooten ran for two scores and the Patterson seventh-grade A-team Cavaliers shut out Rancier 25-0 on Tuesday in Killeen ISD middle school football action.
Patterson opened the game with a defensive stop and scored on its first drive on a long run by Wooten.
Da’Wayne Warren’s big run set up a TD run by Khalil Medlock and Patterson led 13-0 at the half.
The Cavs scored again to start the second half with Wooten collecting his second score. Leroy Clark sparked the drive with a 20-yard catch from Keyvon Jones.
Isaac Olalde capped the scoring with a TD run.
Mehkai Tollier and Leroy Clark were defensive standouts.
EASTERN HILLS 7A 44, UNION GROVE 7A 20: The Panthers scored the first 44 points of the game — all in the first half — en route to a victory.
Devin Hartsfield and Isaiah Oliver each had 20-yard touchdown runs for Union Grove. Robert Halsig scored on a 40-yarder.
Gerimya Powers-Ridgle made a big defensive stop and recovered a fumble for the Grizzlies. Rylan Wells caught multiple passes from Hartsfield to keep key drives alive.
Union Grove’s next game is against Nolan.
SMITH 7A 34, LIVE OAK RIDGE 7A 12: The Leopards scored 34 consecutive points in the second half to improve to 2-0.
Smith committed two turnovers in its scoreless first half.
Elijah Lyles, Jayce Lomas, Cam Wingfield and Owen Gourdin-Josey all found the end zone for the Leopards. Alec Rubio, Cayden Mellette, TJ Uffuti and Leandro Martinez dominated the trenches throughout the night.
NOLAN 7A 27, LIBERTY HILL 7A 0: The Mustangs pulled away in the second half with three touchdowns, including an interception return, to beat the Lions.
Offensive standouts for Liberty Hill (0-2) were Dylon Leslie, Kemari Jones, Alex Han and Roman Orr.
Michael McCubbins, Kevin Artis and Jahlil Scott led the Lion defense.
Liberty Hill’s seventh-graders face Manor on Tuesday.
LIBERTY HILL 7B 12, NOLAN 7B 6: Anthony Thompson recovered five fumbles, including a high snap into the end zone for a touchdown, to help the Lions secure their first win of the season.
Thompson’s recovery gave Liberty Hill (1-1) a 6-0 lead. Jeremiah Givens added an 18-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
The Mustangs cut the deficit in half with a TD run in the third quarter.
Nolan had one last opportunity to tie or take the lead, but Thompson’s final fumble recovery sealed the win.
Other offensive standouts for Liberty Hill were Jaydan Rivera and Lashawn Lewis. Lashawn Raby and Terran Ladd were defensive standouts.
PATTERSON 8A 12, RANCIER 8A 0: At Patterson, Tytus Hines and Kimoni Sherman each scored a touchdown to cap long drives in the Cavaliers’ victory.
The Cavalier defense allowed only two Rancier first downs. Joseph Kianes played well and disrupted Rancier’s offense and Travis Collins recorded a handful of tackles.
The eighth-grade Cavs return to action on Sept. 27 at Smith.
VOLLEYBALL
KISD A-Team Invitational Tournament
Saturday
TEMPLE TRAVIS 8A DEF. UNION GROVE 8A 26-24, 16-25, 15-12: At Ellison High School, Travis outlasted the Grizzlies in the second round of the tournament.
Mia Lopez served 11 points in the loss for Union Grove. Other scorers were Gisella Wood (nine points), Janelly Rios (seven), June Speer and Morgan Riggs (four each), Ashlyn Towlson (three), Aryana Wright (two) and Kenadee Thomas (one).
Lopez also shined on defense. Aryana Wright was recognized for her deep sets that caught the Lady Mustangs out of position.
NOLAN 7A DEF. UNION GROVE 7A 21-25, 26-24, 15-12: The Grizzlies lost a hard-fought match in the second round.
Reagan Snider led Union Grove with 13 service points. Karly Foster and Estrella Cruz each had six. Aly Bryant contributed four points while Ja’kara Ballard added three. Kylie Shields and Leiry Torres each had two.
Defensive standouts during the tournament were Cruz. Kylie Shields, Eloisa Borja and Torres. Addison Evans, Jannailsa Quintanilla and Ballard had some great plays at the net. Outstanding setters were Foster and Reagan Evans. Zyllah Deleon and Rakayah Garrett also contributed.
The two teams play again on Monday in a regular season matchup.
Wednesday
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. MANOR 8A 25-20, 25-10: At Union Grove, Mia Lopez served 15 points to spark the Grizzlies to a first-round victory.
Manor led 18-13 in the opening set before Lopez served 11 straight points to flip the momentum.
June Speer added 11 points for Union Grove. Other scorers were Aryana Wright and Gisella Wood (four points each), Kenadee Thomas (two) and Janelly Rios (one). Morgan Riggs and Kenadee Thomas made great passes from the back row.
PATTERSON 8A DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 8A 25-2, 25-18: Danae Dawson served 21 points and had four aces, three kills and six digs to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a first-round victory.
Other contributors for Patterson were Destiny Ware (one kill, three digs), Ariana Brooks (one kills, three serves, two aces and six digs), Hailey Escalante (three digs), Mia Duncan (four blocks, two digs), Rose Torres (two digs), Caoimhe Gormley (one kill, three assists, 15 serves, eight aces and two digs), Sabra Cannie (six serves, one ace and eight digs) and Serenity Ramirez (two kills, five assists, five serves, two aces and one dig).
Regular season
Sept. 12
UNION GROVE 7A DEF. EASTERN HILLS 7A 25-17, 25-19: Karly Foster served 10 points to lead the Grizzlies to a victory.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Kylie Fields (six points), Estrella Cruz (five) and Reagan Snider, Ja’kara Ballard and Aly Bryant completed the scoring. Rakyah Garrett and Addison Evans made plays at the net. Cruz was also a defensive standout.
PATTERSON 7A DEF. RANCIER 7A 25-3, 25-5: Deja Brooks served 17 points to lead the Cavs to victory.
Other contributors for Patterson were Lua Oh (seven points, a dig and a kill), Leilani Duhon (seven points), Khloe Jones (five points), Madyson Grisham (three points) and London Calton (two points).
UNION GROVE 7B DEF. EASTERN HILLS 7B 23-25, 25-23, 25-22: Destiny Stephens was the top server in the Grizzlies’ win with four points. Reagan Breunig and Guilianna Mann each scored two.
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. EASTERN HILLS 8A 25-20, 25-16: At Union Grove, Ashlyn Towlson served 10 points and the Grizzlies improved to 2-1.
Gisella Wood contributed eight points. June Speer served five. Others scoring for Union Grove were Janelly Rios, Kenadee Thomas and Mia Lopez (two each) and Chloe Jackson (one).
PATTERSON 8A DEF. RANCIER 8A 25-2, 25-3: Serenity Ramirez served 13 aces and had four digs and an assist in the Lady Cavaliers’ victory.
Other contributors for Patterson were Destiny Ware (one block and a dig), Rose Torres (one dig), Caoimhe Gormley (one kill, six serves, including four aces and two digs), Danae Dawson (two digs) and Sabra Cannie (four serves and five digs).
UNION GROVE 8B DEF. EASTERN HILLS 8B 25-20, 25-16: At Union Grove, Mekhia Thomas served 13 points to help the Grizzlies get their first win of the season.
Other scorers for Union Grove (1-2) were Jadahlin Tuimavave and Yona Nena (five points each) and Avery Wiltzius (four). Nena and Emilie Morris made some great tips at the net that caught the Panthers off guard.
CROSS COUNTRY
LMS AT BURNET MEET: Three days after competing in a meet at Liberty Hill, the Lampasas Middle School cross country team was back at it on Tuesday in Burnet.
The Lady Badgers’ eighth-grade team placed second behind only Class 6A Lake Travis. Macy Patterson earned a medal with a seventh-place finish. Sophia Storm just missed a medal in 11th place. Brylie Centunzi was 12th.
Nathan Smith and Elijah Copeland finished 13th and 14th, respectively, for the eighth-grade boys.
Makenzie Shaughnessy was third for the seventh-grade girls. Merari Vergara placed 10th. Both earned medals. Adyson Martin finished 20th.
Carlos Rodriguez led the LMS seventh-grade boys in 14th place. John Stenson was 20th, and Cohen Watson was right behind in 21st.
The Badgers are hosting their own meet on Thursday at Lampasas High School.
Lampasas Middle School eighth-grader Lola Miller recorded the top finish for the Badgers on Sept. 10, finishing 18th in the Liberty Hill meet.
The seventh- and eighth-grade girls were combined into one race with nearly 200 runners.
Also finishing in the top 30 for LMS were Brylie Centunzi (26th) and Sophia Storm (27th).
Seventh-grader Merari Vergara placed 21st.
Nearly 170 runners participated in the seventh- and eighth-grade boys race.
Elijah Copeland led the LMS eighth-graders with a 34th-place showing. Nathan Smith was 36th.
Seventh-grader Cohen Watson was 55th.
