Jaylon Ross ran for three touchdowns and the Patterson seventh-grade A-team Cavaliers defeated Palo Alto 27-13 on Tuesday.
The first score of the game came from Kameron Lucious as he connected with Nickolas Johnson for a 15-yard TD pass. A kickoff recovery by Zekiel Rogers set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Ross and the Cavs took a 13-0 lead into halftime.
The Patriots responded by scoring a pair of touchdowns to take a 14-13 lead in the third quarter.
The Cavs showed their resiliency with Ross answering on the next series to put Patterson back in front for good.
The Cavs capped the scoring with another Ross TD run and an extra point conversion from Tavion McKnight.
Zamarion Vincent led the Patterson defense with seven solo tackles. Other defensive standouts were Aiden Bass, Avery Ellison, and Jalin Bennett.
Patterson seventh-graders travel to Smith on Tuesday to open conference play.
SMITH 7A 14, LIBERTY HILL 7A 0: The Leopards capitalized on a pair of Liberty Hill turnovers and scored rushing touchdowns in the second and third quarter en route to a victory.
Offensive standouts for Liberty Hill (1-2) were Noah Pineda, Shane Carr, Kolton Blue and Josiah Howard. Defensive standouts were Pineda, Fernando Torres Rodriguez and Khalil Chane.
UNION GROVE 7A 25, AUDIE MURPHY 7A 6: TJ Hocutt tossed four touchdown passes to lead the Grizzlies to a victory.
David Blount had two TD catches. The other TD passes went to Gilbert Vela and Jaylen Mason (40 yards).
Union Grove’s defense limited the Falcons to three first downs.
UNION GROVE 8A 34, AUDIE MURPHY 8A 0: Kaden Butler set the tone from the opening drive and the Grizzlies never looked back on the way to a victory.
Union Grove’s eighth-graders return to action Oct. 20 at Liberty Hill.
LIBERTY HILL 8A 20. SMITH 8A 7: Juan Cavello ran and passed for a touchdown and the Lions remained perfect after three games.
Smith nearly returned the opening kick for a touchdown. The Leopards scored the first points of the game two plays later.
Cavello’s two touchdowns came in the second quarter. The first was a 10-yard run. Later in the period, Cavello connected with Larone James for a 20-yard score and the Lions led 13-7 at halftime.
In the fourth quarter, Liberty Hill’s Kenneth Johnson returned an interception to cap the scoring.
Johnson and Cavello also scored extra points. Other offensive standouts for the Lions were Ty Oliver and Jace Watkins.
Cavello forced a fumble that was recovered by Brayden Lecompte. Kavien Williams and Jayden Cupitt also contributed to the defensive effort.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Oct. 5
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 8A 25-6, 25-17: At Union Grove, Trillion Collins served 14 consecutive points in the opening set to get the Grizzlies started en route to a victory.
Others scorers for Union Grove (2-1) were Alyssa Allsup (six points), Camia Mateo (five), Nasya McGinnis (four), Brianna Warriner (three) and Ava Perry (two).
Amaya Rich also contributed for the Grizzlies.
UNION GROVE 8B DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 8B 25-16, 25-13: At Union Grove, Kaylee Baxter served 11 points in the Grizzlies’ victory.
Other scorers for Union Grove (2-1) were Ruby Cvek (10 points), KK Labeach (four), Alexis Newlin and Kayla Reyes (two each) and Valerie Nunez (one.)
SMITH 7A DEF. LIBERTY HILL 7A 25-15, 27-25: Jeishanice Reyes served 12 consecutive points in the opening set and the Lady Leopards rallied from a big deficit in the second set to get the sweep.
Smith fell into a 9-1 hole in the second set and trailed 15-8 later.
UNION GROVE 7A DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 7A 25-8, 25-18: Gabriella Kenworthy served 14 points and was a standout setter as the Grizzlies evened their record at 1-1.
Amaiah Amani had eight points for Union Grove. Kylee Plake, Charli Wozniak, Bevin Parker, Janeen Lashley-Hill and Zaina Wilder each added two points.
SMITH 7B DEF. LIBERTY HILL 7B 25-22, 22-25, 25-22: Yai Lopez served four aces to help the Lady Leopards win their season opener.
Kiara Tanks added three aces, Kylee Czaplicki had two, and Madelyn Harvey and Jurnee Haynes each had one. Haynes, Christine Kim, Haylie Pagan and Destini Whitney each had one kill. Jazmin George, Karolyn Chavez, Madison Sherman and Azzira Ranson were defensive standouts.
UNION GROVE 7B DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 7B 25-19, 25-19: Summer Collins served 13 points in the Grizzlies’ victory.
Priscilla Barrientos added two points for Union Grove (1-1).
SUBVARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Oct. 9
SALADO JV DEF. JARRELL 27-25, 25-21: At Salado, sophomore Nikki Poole played a phenomenal match in the middle, collecting eight kills and three blocks in the sweep.
SALADO FRESHMEN DEF. JARRELL 25-22, 25-13: At Salado, Caitlyn Kasper and Leyla Peralta had excellent back row play in the Lady Eagles’ sweep.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
