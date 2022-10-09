Devin Hartsfield tossed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Oliver with 1:25 remaining to break a 13-13 tie and the Union Grove seventh-grade A-team Grizzlies held on for a come-from-behind 20-19 victory when the Liberty Hill Lions later missed an extra point in the final minute.
Tanner Edwards caught a pass over two defenders for Union Grove’s critical extra point and a 20-13 lead.
But Liberty Hill answered immediately with a 55-yard touchdown pass from Dylon Leslie to Kevin Artis.
After the missed PAT, the Lions (1-4) tried to get the ball back with an onside kick but Union Grove’s Jax Benson recovered it and the Grizzlies were able to run out the clock on fourth down out of punt formation.
The Grizzlies took an early lead 6-0 with a rushing touchdown in the first quarter.
Leslie connected with Anthony Thompson for a 62-yard TD pass and Artis added the extra point to put the Lions up 7-6.
Weston Lyon kicked an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff and Julian Rivera recovered it for the Lions. Artis had a huge run to the Grizzlies 1 and Thompson added his second TD on the next play.
Hartsfield also forced a fumble and had an interception. Dalton Magnusson and Gerimya Powers each had a sack. Braden Edwards had nine tackles, including the game-saving stop with the help of Oliver and Rylan Wells.
Union Grove trailed 13-6 in the final period.
Other offensive standouts for Liberty Hill were Alex Han and Jayden Johnson.
On defense, Thompson had a sack and Lyon forced a fumble. Other standouts on that side of the ball were Tyson Yandall, Kristopher Goshay, Terran Ladd, Jaxyn Ramey and Julian Rivera.
The seventh-grade Lions return to action on Oct. 18 against Live Oak Ridge.
SMITH 7A 12, PALO ALTO 7A 0: At Smith, Josean Salgado returned an interception for a touchdown and the Leopards went on to win their home opener.
Salgado opened the scoring in the second quarter. Jayce Lomas added a rushing touchdown in the second half for Smith.
Palo Alto nearly got back in the game but fumbled into the end zone. Smith’s Darrion Ivy recovered the loose ball for a touchback and the Leopards ran out the clock with a long drive.
Smith’s seventh-graders host Nolan on Tuesday.
PATTERSON 7A 20, MANOR 7A 7: Isaac Olalde scored twice and the Cavaliers never trailed in a win over the Rams.
Patterson scored on its opening drive, with Tano Wooten scoring on the ground. Khalil Medlock connected with Da’Wayne Warren for the PAT.
Olalde scored the first of his two TDs later in the half and the Cavs led 14-0 at halftime.
Medlock hooked up with RJ Ambrose, Warren and Derek Burke on the final scoring drive. Olalde capped the drive with his second rushing TD.
Olalde and Burke were also instrumental on the defensive side.
Patterson’s seventh-graders host Eastern Hills on Tuesday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Oct. 4
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. LIBERTY HILL 8A 25-13, 28-26: At Union Grove, June Speer served 12 points to help the Grizzlies win their conference opener.
Other scorers for Union Grove (4-3) were Janelly Rios (10 points), Mia Lopez (seven) and Ashlynn Warriner and Morgan Riggs (two each). Ashlyn Towlson had the only block of the match.
Gisella Wood, Riggs and Warriner were recognized for their great passes during the match. Je’Neiya Russell Dukes and O’Ttavia Denton made great plays and tips at the net.
The eighth-grade Grizzlies travel to Live Oak Ridge on Wednesday.
NOLAN 8A DEF. EASTERN HILLS 8A 25-7, 25-13: Ja’Lya Swiney served 12 points and Mileyana Hopkins added nine to lift the Lady Mustangs to a win.
Alicia Gomez, Jada Hood, Hopkins, and Makinna Smith provided some big hits with help from setters Swiney and Aerith Mills.
UNION GROVE 8B DEF. LIBERTY HILL 8B 25-23, 25-20: At Union Grove, Stephanie Vasquez was the top server in the Grizzlies victory with nine points.
Other scorers for Union Grove (5-3) in its conference-opening win were Mekhia Thomas (eight points), Avery Wiltzius (seven) and Yona Nena (three). Nakiya Harris and Mylanni Manivanh Lee had some nice hits at the net. Anabella Kisinger and Savannah Jennings also contributed.
NOLAN 8B DEF. EASTERN HILLS 8B 25-29, 25-19: Merielle Kaoloa had 10 service points to help the Lady Mustangs earn the victory.
Destini McCombs and Alexis Plewacki contributed stellar defensive passing. Ka’Mira Fields hit some sneaky dinks.
LIBERTY HILL 7A DEF. UNION GROVE 7A 23-25, 25-17, 25-15: Leiry Torres and Kary Foster led the defeated Grizzlies with seven service points apiece.
Also scoring for Union Grove were Kylie Shields (five points), Reagan Snider (four), Addison Evans (three) and Eloisa Borja (one). Shields and Torres were defensive standouts. Evans, Isabella Butler, Janailsa Quintanilla and Aly Bryant had great plays at the net. Reagan Snider and Karly Foster were standout setters in the match.
NOLAN 7A DEF. EASTERN HILLS 7A 25-12, 25-9: Gabrianna Moana served 19 points and had a kill in the Lady Mustangs victory.
Arrianna White served five points and Rylie Denney had three kills.
LIBERTY HILL 7B DEF. UNION GROVE 7B 25-14, 25-13.
NOLAN 7B DEF. EASTERN HILLS 7B 25-12, 25-10: The Lady Mustangs once again leaned on a strong service game to overpower Eastern Hills in straight sets.
Nolan was led by River Sibole, Jaila Carter and Cameron Gross.
MIDDLE SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Oct. 1
The Lampasas Middle School runners tuned up for their upcoming district meet with a race at Marble Falls, where the seventh- and eighth-grade entrants were combined into one race.
All of the Badger runners recorded personal bests, including Jacob Dewald, who shaved more than 3 minutes off his previous best time.
Elijah Copeland was 12th for the boys, and Nathan Smith finished 15th. Both runners were under 13 minutes in the 2-mile race.
Brylie Centunzi led Lampasas’ girls with an 18th-place showing. Other top runners were Sophia Storm (20th), Merari Vergara (22nd) and Makenzie Shaughnessy (26th).
