Devin Hartsfield had 18 points, seven steals, five rebounds and five assists as the Union Grove seventh-grade Grizzlies opened the Killeen ISD A-team boys tournament with a 42-32 win over Palo Alto on Thursday.
Other contributors for Union Grove were Ryan Bridges (six points, two steals, seven assists and six rebounds), Isaiah Oliver (eight points, four rebounds, three steals), Dalton Magnusson (eight rebounds, four points) and Brandon Bates (11 rebounds, six points).
LIBERTY HILL 7A 55, NOLAN 7A 22: Maxwell Walker scored 15 points and the Lions won their tourney opener.
Terren Ladd (13 points) and Kameron Schmitz (12) also scored in double figures. Trevion Carson added seven points, Brandyn Odom had six and David Kariuki scored two.
PATTERSON 7A 33, PALO ALTO 7A 15: AJ Vaughters scored eight points and the Cavaliers kicked off the tourney with a victory.
After a slow start, Patterson started clicking and surged to a 19-9 halftime lead.
Other scorers for Patterson were Keyvon Jones (seven points), Tano Wooten (six), Da’Wayne Warren and Jariel Contreras (four each) and Tre Jones and RJ Ambrose (two each).
MANOR 7A 34, UNION GROVE 7A 31: The Rams won in a second-round matchup.
PATTERSON 7A 47, AUDIE MURPHY 7A 11: Tano Wooten scored 10 points and the Cavaliers got off to a fast start en route to a second-round win.
Patterson led 18-2 early and 35-4 at halftime.
Other scorers for the Cavs were Da’Wayne Warren (seven points), Derek Burke and Jariel Contreras (six each), RJ Ambrose (five) and Tre Jones and Keyvon Jones (two each).
UNION GROVE 7A 31, MANOR 7A 22: At Chaparral High School, the Grizzlies won the silver bracket championship on Saturday.
UNION GROVE 7A 24, SMITH 7A 21: At Chaparral High School, the Grizzlies advanced to the silver bracket final with the victory.
NOLAN 8A 37, LIBERTY HILL 8A 29: The Mustangs held Liberty Hill to two points in the third quarter and went on to win their tourney opener.
The Lions (4-3) led 16-15 at halftime but trailed by six after three quarters. Nolan increased its lead to 13 with 3 minutes remaining. Liberty Hill cut the deficit to four with a minute left.
Ryan Taylor scored 11 points, and Zy’Heme Jones added 10 for the Lions. Other scorers were Nathaniel Brown (four), Zhion Jones (three) and Vincent Moody (one).
Zy’Heme Jones, Taylor and Zhion Jones were defensive standouts.
PALO ALTO 8A 47, UNION GROVE 8A 46, OT: At Palo Alto, the Patriots trailed most of the game but scored late in regulation to tie the game before winning in overtime in the first round.
Bryson Coleman made some clutch free throws in the extra period for Union Grove and also dominated on the boards. Javonte Pierce had a big game from the perimeter.
MANOR 8A 47, UNION GROVE 7A 28: The Rams advanced with a win in the second round.
SMITH 8A 37, UNION GROVE 8A 29: At Chaparral High School, Bryson Coleman, Demani Dail-Addison and Tarius Caines were the standouts for the Grizzlies, who lost in their tourney finale on Saturday.
JAN. 9 BOYS
LIBERTY HILL 8A 43, UNION GROVE 8A 34: Zy’Heme Jones and Nathaniel Brown each scored 11 points and the Lions led by more than 20 in the second half on their way to a win before the Grizzlies cut the deficit to single digits.
Other scorers for Liberty HIll (4-2) were Ryan Taylor (nine points), Tha’Hash Oliver and Zhion Jones (four each), Desaun Williams (two) and Tauto Hisatake (one).
Brown and Zhion Jones were defensive standouts.
Liberty Hill led 15-10 after the opening quarter and 28-13 at halftime.
Demani Dail-Addison, Bryson Coleman, Marvin Hatcher, Marcus Majors and David Bestick were standout performers for Union Grove.
LIBERTY HILL 7A 41, UNION GROVE 7A 24: Kameron Schmitz and Maxwell Walker each had 13 points in the Lions’ victory.
Other scorers for Liberty Hill (4-2) were Terren Ladd (nine points), Brandyn Odom (six) and Trevion Carson (two).
Top scorers for Union Grove were Ryan Bridges (nine points), Devin Hartsfield and Brandon Bates (five each), Isaiah Oliver (three) and Nathan Manegdeg (two). Dalton Magnusson had 13 rebounds.
PATTERSON 7A 26, PALO ALTO 7A 25: Tano Wooten had nine points and the Cavaliers took the lead in the final minute before sealing the win with a defensive stop.
Patterson led 11-6 at halftime.
Other scorers for the Cavs were Jariel Contreras and AJ Vaughters (five points each), Derek Burke, Keyvon Jones and Khalil Medlock (two each) and RJ Ambrose (one).
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS
Jan. 9
PATTERSON 7A 22, PALO ALTO 7A 17: DeJa Brooks scored five points and grabbed five rebounds and four steals to help the Lady Cavaliers take the victory.
Other contributors for Patterson were Khloe Jones (five points, two steals, five rebounds), Jolia Lawrence (two points and an offensive rebound), Autaliyah Meekins (four points, two steals, three rebounds), Chardonae Jackson (five rebounds), Leilani Duhon (one assist, three steals and a block), Joni Hamilton (three assists, six steals), Zora Myles and Aubrey Holland (one offensive rebound each), Naobi Oxendine Degree (two steals and three rebounds), Alexia Blackmon (two points), Penelope Groover (two points, two rebounds) and Destiny Glover (two points, two offensive rebounds).
PATTERSON 8A 54, PALO ALTO 8A 5: Ariana Brooks led four Lady Cavaliers in double figures with 17 points in a win over Palo Alto.
Tori Hines and Kaylynn Blackmon each had 12 points. Caoimhe Gormley added 10. Brooklyn Thompson had two points and Jonnyce Thompson scored one point.
Patterson’s eighth-graders host Eastern Hills on Wednesday.
KISD BOYS B-TEAM TOURNEY
Jan. 7
UNION GROVE 7B GOES 1-1: The Grizzlies fell to Smith in the second round after beginning the tourney with a win over Rancier.
Anthony Camacho scored 14 points in Union Grove’s win. He also had a game-changing block. Arryun Welch assisted with 12 points and three rebounds. Adrian Santos tallied 2 points, a block, four rebounds and three steals. Arron Wilson scored two points and grabbed four rebounds. Joe Franco had three steals. Ryder Lovins, Michael Suarez and Caleb Hines played lockdown defense.
Delacion Douglas led the Grizzlies with seven points in the loss to Smith. Wilson added four points and five rebounds. Joe Ryan had three points. Santos scored two.
SMITH 7B WINS SILVER BRACKET: Tyshaun Brown and Jason Cedano led the Leopards in scoring in an 18-9 win over Liberty Hill for the silver bracket championship.
Quintin Durham, Josean Salgado, Kresley Whitney, Cayden Mellette, Eron Flowers and Hunter Craft contributed to the win with great team defense.
Smith won its opening game of the day 24-18 over Union Grove.
Brown, Craft and Derek Ersnberger led the Leopards on offense. They led 17-10 at halftime.
Cayden Mellette, Kresley Whitney and Eron Flowers were defensive standouts.
JV BOYS
Jan. 6
SHOEMAKER JV BOYS 66, ELLISON 64: Chris Castellanos put back an offensive rebound with 4 seconds left to lift the Grey Wolves to a tough road victory over the Eagles.
Preston Holt-King led the way with 20 points – 10 in the fourth quarter – while Brad Miles threw in 11, including the tying bucket as Shoemaker (13-7, 3-0) rallied from a seven-point deficit in the final period. Gabe Becerra and Castellanos each had eight points. Kardae Davis had six and Andrews Larbi added four.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
