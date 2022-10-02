Kemari Jones opened the game with a 66-yard kickoff return touchdown and Roman Orr caught two TD passes from Dylon Leslie to help the Liberty Hill seventh-grade A-team Lions win for the first time this season, 34-12 over Audie Murphy on Tuesday in Killeen ISD middle school football action.
Liberty Hill (1-3) also got a defensive score from La’shon Frazier’s 40-yard pick-six.
Anthony Thompson scored on a 10-yard run and added the extra-point run in the second quarter. Later in the quarter, Trevion Carson blocked a punt and Orr recovered it. Orr scored on the next play, hauling in a 19-yard pass.
Frazier’s interception return score extended Liberty Hill’s lead to 27-7 in the third period.
The Lions’ offensive line unit of Kristopher Goshay, Michael McCubbins, Alex Han, Avery Palma, Tyson Yandall and Salvador Gutierrez did a great job blocking all night. Kameron Schmitz also contributed on offense.
Kevin Artis and Michael McCubbins were additional defensive standouts.
Liberty Hill faces Union Grove on Tuesday.
PATTERSON 7A 26, SMITH 7A 7: Tano Wooten ran for three touchdowns and also had an interception to help the Cavaliers beat the Leopards.
Patterson led throughout after Wooten opened the scoring in the second quarter.
In the final minute of the half, Keyvon Jones threw a dart to Da’Wayne Warren down the sideline for a 70-yard score to increase the Cavs’ lead to 14-0.
Wooten picked off pass in the third quarter and scored on a 35-yard run and Patterson led 20-0.
Smith cut the deficit to 20-7, but Wooten scored again and the Cavs were able to run out the clock following an interception by A’jai Ward.
Other defensive standouts for Patterson were Caesar Cobb, Tyrus Wilson and Christon Johnson.
The Cavaliers take on Manor on Tuesday.
SMITH 8A 29, PATTERSON 8A 0: At Smith, the defending district champion Leopards pulled away in the second half with three touchdowns to beat Patterson.
Tytus Hines, Marcus Harwell and Caleb Bland earned hard running yards in the first half, and Joseph Kianes and Nathanael Reyes Rivero played well defensively for Patterson.
The eighth-grade Cavaliers travel to Manor on Tuesday.
SMITH 7B 21, PATTERSON 7B 0: Christian Goss and Aidan Marcial were standout players in the loss for Patterson.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
PATTERSON 7A DEF. SMITH 7A 25-17, 25-20: Madyson Grisham served 13 points and tallied three digs as the Cavaliers won their conference opener.
Other contributors for Patterson were Leilani Duhon (nine points, two aces), London Carlton (four points, one ace), Lua Oh (two points, two digs and three kills), Khloe Jones (one point and four digs) and Deja Brooks (two points).
Patterson’s seventh-graders travel to Manor on Monday.
PATTERSON 7B DEF. SMITH 7B 25-22, 26-24: Lexus Chippara served eight points, including three aces, and had four digs to help the Cavaliers win their conference opener.
Other contributors for Patterson were Jalaya Pearce (five points, two aces and a dig), Autaliyah Meekins (three points) and Nia Hill (four points).
NOLAN 8A DEF. PALO ALTO 8A 25-10, 25-19: Spikes by Jada Hood, Mileyana Hopkins and Ja’Lya Swiney helped the Lady Mustangs earn the victory.
NOLAN 8B DEF. PALO ALTO 8B 25-14, 25-21: The Lady Mustangs won aided by the sharp passing from Alexis Plewacki and libero Miley Graulau.
KILLEEN ISD B-TEAM VOLLEYBALL TOURNEY
Sept. 24
UNION GROVE 8B DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 8B 25-10, 25-14; UNION GROVE 8B DEF. EASTERN HILLS 8B 26-24, 25-19: Yona Nena served 12 points and the Grizzlies won twice on Saturday.
Avery Wiltzius and Mylaani Manivanah-Lee added 11 points each for Union Grove. Other scorers were Stephanie Vasquez (eight points), Jadahlin Tuimavave (seven), Mekhia Thomas (five), Gabby Ramos (two) and Nakiya Harris (one). Savannah Bassett and Emilie Morris also contributed.
The eighth-grade Grizzlies return to action on Monday when they host Liberty HIll.
AUDIE MURPHY 7B DEF. UNION GROVE 7B 21-25, 25-20, 15-9: Top servers for the defeated Grizzlies were Shylee Clark, Destiny Stephens, Reagan Breunig, Guillianna Mann, Brooklyn Becker and Zoey Wallace. Clark also made plays at the net. Madelyn Settlemoir played great defense on the backline.
