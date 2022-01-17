Sean Parks scored 12 points and Tavion Mcknight added 10 as the Patterson eighth-grade Cavaliers started 2-0 in the Killeen ISD I Have A Dream A-team invitational tournament on Thursday with a 49-17 win over the Audie Murphy Falcons.
Other scorers for Patterson were Jay’Dn Loggins and Jacob Tolbert (six points each), Aubrey Meekins and Elijah Bass (five each), Jacaryous Perryman (two) and Malcolm Brock (one).
PATTERSON 8A 61, EASTERN HILLS 8A 19: Parks scored 18 points and the Cavaliers won their tourney opener on Wednesday.
Perryman and Carlos Robinson added 10 points apiece. Other scorers for Patterson were Loggins (seven points), Mcknight (six), Brock (four) and Meekins (two).
UNION GROVE 7A 36, SOUTH BELTON 28: Tarius Caines scored 17 points and the Grizzlies picked up their first win of the season to start the tournament.
Bryson Coleman threw in eight points. Benjamin Francis added seven, Larry Jones had six and Gavin Arrindel threw in a bucket. Marcus Majors, Tramel Bracey, Jaciel Pacheco, Javonte Pierce, Jayden Ambramsen and Jaman Oaks also contributed to the win.
BELTON 7A DEF. LIBERTY HILL 7A: At Liberty Hill, the Tigers took control of the game in the third quarter, turning a two-point halftime lead into a 31-19 lead after three quarters.
Jalen Dewees led Liberty Hill with 14 points. Ryan Taylor added 12. Tauto Hisatake had three points. Vincent Price and Nate Brown each had two, and Desaun Williams had one.
LIBERTY HILL 7A 47, SOUTH BELTON 7A 24: Taylor tossed in 14 points and the Lions bounced back from their tourney-opening loss.
Turnovers enabled Liberty Hill to stretch a 12-7 first quarter lead to 32-14 at halftime.
Other scores for the Lions were Dewees (11 points), Nate Brown (nine), Hisatake (six), Price (three), Joshua Brown and Williams (two each).
With the win, the Lions earned a rematch with Belton.
JAN. 10 GIRLS
PATTERSON 7A 50, SMITH 7A 31: Taylor Hines produced a monster double-double of 40 points and 19 steals to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a victory.
Hines also had three rebounds. She scored 17 points in the opening quarter to stake the Lady Cavs to a 19-4 lead.
Tori Hines added six points and three steals. Other contributors for Patterson were Sabra Cannie (three rebounds and two steals), Jillian Mckenzie (two steals), Iris Fields (one rebound and one steal), Caoimhe Gormley (four points, seven rebounds and three steals) and Jonnyce Thompson (four rebounds).
JAN. 10 BOYS
LIBERTY HILL 7A 47, EASTERN HILLS 7A 27: At Eastern Hills, Ryan Taylor scored 22 points and the Lions earned their first win of the season in a conference opener.
Liberty Hill led 19-10 at halftime.
Other scorers for Liberty Hill (1-4) were Jalen Dewees (10 points), Tyree Bennett (seven) and Tauto Hisatake, Vincent Price, Nathanial Brown and Desaun Williams (two each).
SMITH 7A DEF. PATTERSON 7A: The Leopards scored the first 21 points of the game en route to a win in the teams’ conference opener.
Standout players for Smith (4-0) were Jayvion Clayter, Marneko Thomas, Ti-Zhier Scott, JJ Maddox and Cayden Logan.
PATTERSON 8A 54, SMITH 8A 25: At Smith, Sean Parks scored 20 points and the Cavaliers won their conference opener.
Other scorers for Patterson were Jay’Dn Loggins (eight points), Jacaryous Perryman and Carlos Robinson (seven each), Jacob Tolbert (six), Aubrey Meekins (four) and Tavion Mcknight (two).
The Cavs led by just two, 12-10, after the opening period, but outscored the Leopards 17-4 in the second quarter.
Mcknight and Perryman were defensive standouts, locking down Smith’s main scorers. Elijah Bass and Carlos Robinson dominated the rebounds and blocks. Parks and Loggins led the offensive charge, and Malcolm Brock, Jacob Tolbert, and Aubrey Meekins brought energy off the bench.
B-TEAM TOURNEY
SMITH 7B BOYS WIN KILLEEN ISD TOURNAMENT: Noah Moore, Tequawn Lake, Dae’shaun Ivy and Michael Sanders spurred the Leopards to three wins and the 7B championship on Jan. 8 at Shoemaker High School.
Smith opened the tournament on Jan 6. with a 35-5 win against Palo Alto that sent the Leopards into the Gold Bracket against Live Oak Ridge.
The Lobos cut a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to one and had the ball with 10 seconds left, but the Leopards got a defensive stop to secure a 29-28 victory.
In the championship game, Smith defeated Patterson 34-16.
PATTERSON 8B BOYS WIN KILLEEN ISD TOURNAMENT: Justin Wingwood scored 11 points and the Cavaliers rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Smith 37-32 for the championship.
Smith led 15-9 at the break, but the Cavs surged in front with a 15-6 run in the third quarter.
Nick Johnson and Curtiz Mathis each had seven points for Patterson. Zamarion Vincent added six. Rian Young, Tyree Reed and Jaylin McCoy scored two each.
Brandon Brown and Geno Ybarra led the Leopards in scoring. Defensive standouts for Smith Colibri Gumbs, Ybarra, Diego Martinez-Batiz and Quenen Houston.
The Cavs began Gold Bracket play with a 32-8 win over Nolan. Mathis led the way with 10 points.
Other scorers were Chandler Rucker (eight), Reed (six) and Young, Johnson, Robert Curtis and Wingwood (two each).
SMITH 8B 27, LIVE OAK RIDGE 8B 20: William McKinnis scored nine points to help send the Leopards to the championship game.
Seven different players scored for Smith.
DEC. 6 GIRLS
PATTERSON 7A 50, PALO ALTO 7A 18: Tori Hines had 26 points and 16 steals to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a victory.
Hines also tallied six rebounds and two assists.
Taylor Hines almost had a triple-double with 16 points, 10 steals and eight rebounds to go with four assists.
Other contributors for Patterson were Sabra Cannie (three steals), Jillian McKenzie (two points, eight rebounds, four steals), Iris Fields (two points, six rebounds, seven steals), Sanaa Walker (two points) and Jonnyce Thompson (two points, six rebounds, two steals).
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
