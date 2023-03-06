Devin Hartsfield was the top performer for the Union Grove boys seventh-grade track team on Wednesday in their tri-meet with Rancier, Audie Murphy and Smith middle schools at Ellison High School.
Hartsfield won the 800-meter run and placed third in the triple jump.
Isaiah Oliver led a 1-2 finish for the Grizzlies in the pole vault. Tanner Edwards was second.
Dalton Magnusson placed second in the 110 and 300 hurdles. Tim Yu also had a pair of second-place finishes in the 2,400 and 1,600.
Micah Akewe, Nathan Hostettler, Rylen Wells and Juelz McMillian teamed up for a runner-up finish in the 4x400 relay and a third-place showing in the 4x200.
Anthony Stevens-Camacho was third in the 1,600.
The eighth-grade Grizzlies won 11 events and racked up 246 points, nearly doubling the total of the runner-up.
The Grizzlies return to action Wednesday at Shoemaker High School, where they will compete against Liberty Hill, Patterson and Nolan.
JV TENNIS
Macy Frye led the Lampasas junior varsity with a third-place finish in girls singles on Feb. 16 in the Copperas Cove tournament.
Jetzalie Guzman and Dacoda Fry each had fourth-place finishes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.