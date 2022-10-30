Union Grove's Colten Hanks threw three touchdown passes and the eighth-grade Grizzlies blanked Audie Murphy 38-0 on Tuesday in Killeen ISD middle school football action.
James Gallman and Jasiah Bryant caught the TD passes. William Hanson ran for a score, and Nixon Fajaro returned an interception for a touchdown.
Tyler Lewis, Jayden Gardner and Theirry Macie ran for big gains behind the blocking from Marvin Hatcher, Xavier McCullers, David Garcia, Jeremiah Solomon and Jason McClure.
Other defensive standouts for Union Grove were Gardner, Juan Luebano and Garcia.
LIBERTY HILL 8A 38, RANCIER 8A 0: The Lions returned two fumbles, a punt and an interception for touchdowns and rolled to a victory over the Karoos in their season finale.
Vincent Moody went 60 yards on his fumble return, and Tauto Hisatake went 50 on his. Malik McKnight went 70 yards on a pick-six and also scored on a 20-yard run.
Ryan Taylor scored on a 65-yard punt return and completed passes of 30 and 3 yards to Nathaniel Brown and Kymani Simpson, respectively.
The offense was boosted by the blocking of offensive linemen Tristen Kepler, Jaden Velasco, William Dano, Kionta Roberts and Desean Williams.
The Lion defense limited Rancier to three first downs and was led by George Smithen, Moody, Tristan Kepler and Jayden Velasco.
Liberty Hill finished the season 6-2.
AUDIE MURPHY 7A 21, UNION GROVE 7A 6: Brandon Bates scored on a 75-yard kickoff return in the second half for the defeated Grizzlies.
Isaiah Oliver made several big-time throws to keep Union Grove in the game, including a screen pass to Rylan Wells for 30 yards, one to Brandon Bates that was a 30-yard jump ball, and a 20-yard completion to Tanner Edwards.
Bates and Rylan Wells led a defense that forced multiple fumbles.
The seventh-grade Grizzlies finish the season next Tuesday at Smith.
SMITH 7A 27, MANOR 7A 0: Jayce Lomas ran for two touchdowns, including a 22-yarder in the second half, and the Leopards recorded their second straight shutout.
Following Lomas’ first score, Reshard Hicks tossed a 38-yard touchdown pass to Zxayden Foley. TJ Ufuti converted the extra point and Smith led 13-0 at halftime.
Elijay Lyles scored on a 58-yard punt return and Ufuti’s second extra point capped the scoring. Lyles also had an extra-point score in the game.
Defensive standouts for the Leopards were Demetrius Perry, Le’Andro Ruiz, Cayden Mallette, Lomas and Kingsten Cariola.
The seventh-grade Leopards host the Union Grove Grizzlies on Tuesday in the teams’ regular-season finale.
PALO ALTO 7A 33, EASTERN HILLS 7A 26: Tyler Reed scored three touchdowns in the Patriots victory.
RJ Johnson and Jahmire Perry also scored for Palo Alto.
LIBERTY HILL 7A 26, RANCIER 7A 13: At Rancier, Kamari Jones scored two touchdowns, Dylon Leslie ran and passed for a touchdown and the Lions shut out Rancier in the second half en route to a win.
Liberty Hill (2-5) led the rest of the way after taking a 14-13 lead in the second quarter on Leslie’s 20-yard scoring pass to Jones and a two-point kick by Scott Seka.
The Lions then dominated the third quarter with possession before Leslie scored early in the fourth on fourth-and-goal from the 6.
The Lions forced a turnover on downs and put the game away on Jones’ 32-yard run.
Rancier stunned Liberty Hill early by scoring on the opening kickoff.
The Lions rebounded when Kameron Schmitz forced and recovered a fumble, leading to a 3-yard TD run by Kevin Artis to tie the game at 6.
Rancier regained the lead, 13-6, with a touchdown run and extra point in the second quarter.
Kristopher Goshay, Joshua Atchley, Alex Han, Jayden Johnson, Tyson Yandall, Miguel Montenegro and Kaysn Biggs did a great job blocking up front in the trenches for the Lions.
Other defensive standouts for Liberty Hill were Trevion Carson, Tyson Yandall, Weston Lyon and Goshay.
The seventh-grade Lions return to action Tuesday against Palo Alto.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
KISD Championship Tournament
Wednesday
UNION GROVE 7A DEF. SMITH 7A 25-9, 22-25, 25-23: At Union Grove, Reagan Snider served 10 points and the Grizzlies earned a victory in the opening round.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Karly Foster and Estrella Cruz (six points each), Jakara Ballard and Janailsa Quintanilla (four each) and Eloisa Borja and Kylie Shields (two each).
Cruz, Shields, Leiry Torres and Borja were defensive standouts. Isabella Butler, Quintanilla, Ballard, Rakyah Garrett and Addison Evans made big plays at the net. Snider and Foster contributed as setters.
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. EASTERN HILLS 8A 25-13, 25-12: June Speer served 13 points and was one of five Grizzlies to record a kill in the team’s first-round victory.
Mia Lopez, Ashlyn Towlson, Je’Neiya Russell-Dukes and Aryana Wright also had kills for Union Grove (8-3).
Other scorers for the Grizzlies were Lopez (10 points), Towlson (five), Chloe Jackson and Ashlynn Warriner (three each) and Wright (two). Warriner and Jackson were defensive standouts.
PATTERSON 8A DEF. LIBERTY HILL 8A 25-12, 25-15: Caoimhe Gormley served 13 points, including five aces, to go with one kill, six assists and four digs to help the Lad Cavaliers win in the first round.
Other contributors for Patters were Gracie Castrogiovanni (two aces and one dig), Ariana Brooks (two kills, five serves, five aces and three digs), Hailey Escalante and Iris Fields (two digs each), Rose Torres (two kills and four digs) Danae Dawson (one kill, 11 serves, four aces and six digs), Sabra Cannie (one serve and eleven digs) and Serenity Ramirez (three kills, three assists, one serve and two digs).
REGULAR SEASON
Monday
UNION GROVE 7A DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 7A 25-12, 8-25, 25-12: Karly Foster served 13 points and the Grizzlies won their regular-season finale to finish 3-1 in conference play.
Also scoring from the service line were Reagan Snider (nine points), Eloisa Borja (seven), Estrella Cruz (four), Kylie Shields (two) and Aly Bryant (one).
AUDIE MURPHY 7B DEF. UNION GROVE 7B 25-14, 25-21: Destiny Stephens and Alexandria Meredith were the top servers in the loss for Union Grove.
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 8A 25-13, 25-17: At Union Grove, Mia Lopez served nine points and recorded a kill to help the Grizzlies finish a conference sweep in their regular-season finale.
June Speer and Chloe Jackson also had kills for Union Grove (7-3, 4-0). Other scorers were Ashlyn Towlson (eight points), Janelly Rios (six), Speer (five), Gisella Wood (three) and Ashlynn Warriner (two). O’Ttavia Denton played well at the net with her tips.
UNION GROVE 8B DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 8B 25-15, 25-12: At Union Grove, Yona Nena served 15 points and Emilie Morris had a kill as the Grizzlies finished a perfect 4-0 run through conference play.
Other scorers for Union Grove (8-3) were Avery Wiltzius (nine points), Stephanie Vazquez (four), Mekhia Thomas (three) and Anabella Kisinger (one).
