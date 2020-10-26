Brian Hood returned the second-half kickoff 80 yards for a score and the Union Grove eighth-grade A-team Grizzlies went on to beat the Liberty Hill Lions 20-13 on Tuesday in their conference opener.
Union Grove’s offensive line — Nathan Stansbury, Jeremiah Coleman, Kai O’neal, Cameron Smith and Armani Colon — were instrumental in the win. Other standouts were Kaden Butler and Josh Mallard.
Union Grove’s eighth-graders hit the road again Tuesday for a game at Palo Alto.
LIBERTY HILL 7A 28, UNION GROVE 7A 0: At Union Grove, Kenneth Johnson had a pair of long touchdowns run, and Juan Cavello was on each side of a pair touchdown passes as the Lions remained undefeated.
Liberty Hill (5-0, 2-0 conference) scored in every quarter. Johnson scored on runs of 80 and 75 yards. Marquis Jones tossed a 45-yard TD pass to Juan Cavello, and Cavello threw a 46-yard TD pass to Larone James.
The Lions converted all four of their PATs with Johnson (two), Jones and Cavello.
Jace Watkins and Brayden Lecompte also contributed on offense.
Kavien Williams and Nate Jones each forced fumbles, one of which was recovered by Jaden Cupitt. Other defensive standouts were Lecompte, Cavello and Ty Oliver.
Union Grove intercepted a Lions pass on the second play of the game, but the Grizzlies trailed most of the way after Johnson scored the first of his two TDs in the first quarter.
The Lions are off this week. The seventh-graders return to action Nov. 3 against Palo Alto.
SMITH 7A 20, NOLAN 7A 6: The Leopards jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead with a balanced offensive attack and held on for a 2-0 start in conference play.
Defensively, the Leopards forced two turnovers.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Oct. 19
PATTERSON 8A DEF. UNION GROVE 8A 25-17, 25-17: At Patterson, Camia Mateo served seven points to lead the defeated Grizzlies.
Other scorers for Union Grove (1-1 conference) were Amaya Rich (four points), Nasya McGinnis and Alyssa Allsup (three each) and Brianna Warriner and Trilion Collins (two each).
The Union Grove eighth-graders travel to Nolan today.
PATTERSON 8B DEF. UNION GROVE 8B 25-21, 25-23: At Patterson, Kayla Reyes served six points to lead the defeated Grizzlies.
Other scorers for Union Grove (0-2 conference) were Kaylee Baxter and Valerie Nunez (five points each), Zoe Forney (three), KK Labeach (two) and Alexis Newlin (one).
Reyes and Baxter had the only hits of the match.
UNION GROVE 7A DEF. PATTERSON 7A 25-21, 25-2: Zaina Wilder served 12 points and the Grizzlies evened their conference record at 1-1.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Gabriella Kenworthy (seven points), Kaya Dressing (five) and Kylee Plake and Amaiah Amani (two each).
Janeen Lashley-Hill and Bevin Parker contributed with good plays at the net.
SMITH 7A DEF. LIBERTY HILL 7A 25-20, 25-16: Jadesola Oladipo recorded four kills and a block, and Raziyah Buchanan served six aces to help the Lady Leopards win in a sweep.
Other contributors were Maribel Ruiz (five aces), Jeishancice Reyes (four aces, one kill) and Jynasas Hasty, Kennedy Smith and Calli Kench (one ace each).
Reyes, Ruiz and Hasty went on a serving run to help Smith win the opening set.
Smith’s seventh-graders host Audie Murphy today.
UNION GROVE 7B DEF. PATTERSON 7B 23-25, 25-21, 25-17: Summer Collins served 11 points and the Grizzlies evened their conference record at 1-1.
Britney Abara contributed seven points. Laila Orozco and Brittini Griffith scored five each, and Re’Vynn Sandford had two.
SMITH 7B DEF. LIBERTY HILL 7B 25-16, 25-20: Jurnee Haynes and Madelyn Harvey each had two aces in the Lady Leopards’ victory.
Yainerys Lopez, Amirra Young and Tiara Tanks served one ace each. Destini Whitney had a kill. Madison Sherman, Azzira Ranson and Kylee Czaplicki were defensive standouts.
