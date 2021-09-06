Kenneth Johnson had four touchdowns and the Liberty Hill eighth-grade A-team Lions rolled to a 38-0 season-opening win at Patterson on Tuesday.
Johnson had TD runs of 26, 25 and 20 yards and returned a punt 37 yards for another score.
Brayden Lecompte scored the final touchdown of the night, returning a fumbled kick return 32 yards.
All together, Liberty Hill forced five turnovers — four fumbles and an interception by Juan Cavello. The defense allowed just one first down.
Jeremiah Ottley, Ty Oliver and Harrison Lyon also recovered fumbles.
Other defensive standouts included Prince Hall, Deion Miller, Jaden Ottley and Evan Dowling.
Joushua Narvaez Torres was 2-for-4 on PATs and converted a 27-yard field goal attempt. Cam’Ron Rogers added an extra-point run.
Oliver, Jayden Cupitt, Dominic Woods, Kyle Jones and Almaleek McKoy did a great job on the offensive line.
The eighth-grade Lions will be on the road next week at Smith, with the B-team game beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by the A-team game.
NOLAN 8A 8, UNION GROVE 8A 2: The Grizzlies moved the ball up and down the field but couldn’t make it to the end zone.
Cooper Howard, Corey McMilan and Jaylen Mason ran hard for Union Grove. Gilbert Vela and Damerius Prince caught the ball well. David Blount, Shaun Lawrence, Devari Mosley and Jayden Evans blocked well.
Adrian de la Torre, Steven Long, Kaden Vang, Cannon Culp, Ja Jecari Atoigue and Damarii Bradford were defensive standouts.
The eighth-grade Grizzlies travel to Patterson on Tuesday.
LIBERTY HILL 7A 14, PATTERSON 7A 7: At Patterson, Kymani Sampson and Ryan Taylor scored on long touchdown runs and the Lions earned a hard-fought season-opening win on the road after a pair of lightning delays.
Sampson ran 40 yards to open the scoring. Tauto Histake added the extra point and Liberty Hill led 7-0 at halftime.
Taylor scored on a 50-yard run, and the Lions led 14-0 following an extra point from Jayman Brown-Peterson.
Patterson broke the shutout late in the game with a long TD run.
Defensive standouts for Liberty Hill were Jalen Dewees, Taylor, Vincent Price and Histake.
Running back Caleb Bland led the Patterson offense. Linebacker Moses Wood and defensive back Isaiah Jones were defensive standouts.
The seventh-grade Cavs travel to Union Grove on Tuesday.
NOLAN 7A 19, UNION GROVE 7A 6: Jaydon Smith and Hudson Hanover carried the Grizzly offense most of the contest, but it wasn’t enough to get a win in the teams’ season opener.
Linebackers Marcus Majors, Kameron Grimes and Bryson Coleman kept Union Grove in the game.
The seventh-grade Grizzlies host Patterson on Tuesday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Aug. 30
NOLAN 8A DEF. UNION GROVE 8A 25-15, 23-25, 25-20: At Nolan, Sanau Falaniko served 10 points, Marissa Hinojos added nine and the Lady Mustangs won their season opener.
Setter Annabelle Boyes finished with seven assists and six kills. Liberto Arianna Mickleberry, Mikayla Cromwell and Amanda Grate were credited with strong defensive passing.
Gabi Kenworthy served 12 points in the Grizzlies’ loss.
Janeen Lashley-Hill contributed big plays and hits at the net.
Union Grove’s eighth-graders return to action Thursday at home against Patterson.
PATTERSON 8A DEF. LIBERTY HILL 8A (2-0): Kamila Merchant-Liu, served eight points, including three aces, and had one kill to power the Lady Cavs to a victory.
Alina Martin finished with nine points, one ace and multiple digs. Kyra Pitts served three points, with one ace. Ayona Bailey and Jada Martin each served two points. Jazmin Rodriguez had an ace. Bianca Duprey served one point, and Melissa Perez recorded a kill.
Patterson’s eighth-graders travel to Union Grove on Thursday.
NOLAN 8B DEF. UNION GROVE 8B 26-24, 21-25, 25-23: At Nolan, Kya Brown and Emily Crosby each served eight points to lead the Lady Mustangs to a win in their season opener.
Tamaria Cummings added five points. I’Mani Childs, Keira Dannis, Natalie Dao and Chaleysia Maria also contributed.
Hailea Vega served 18 points to lead the defeated Grizzlies.
Iyana Duran had four kills for Union Grove. Karis Jefferson and Kaya Dressing also contributed.
PATTERSON 8B DEF. LIBERTY HILL 8B (2-0): Jada Kent served four points to go with one dig and the Lady Cavaliers won their season opener.
Ashlynn Johnson served five points and had one kill. Amiya Bush served three aces. Sharmaine Martin added two aces. Hailey Powers recorded an ace and one dig.
UNION GROVE 7A DEF. NOLAN 7A 25-22, 25-16: At Union Grove, June Speer and Jado Hood each served seven points in a season-opening win for the Grizzlies
Ashlyn Warriner was a defensive standout. Je’Neiya Russel-Dukes and Chloe Jackson made great plays at the net.
Union Grove’s seventh-graders return to action Thursday at Patterson.
PATTERSON 7A DEF. LIBERTY HILL 7A 25-12, 22-25, 25-12: At Patterson, Danae Dawson’s serving and all-around effort helped the Lady Cavs win their season opener.
Patterson hosts Union Grove on Thursday.
UNION GROVE 7B DEF. NOLAN 7B 25-19, 25-27, 25-15: At Union Grove, Madison Welker served 25 points to lead the Grizzlies to a season-opening victory.
Gabrielle Garza also contributed to the win.
LIBERTY HILL 7B DEF. PATTERSON 7B 25-22, 25-22: The Lady Cavs lost a close season-opening match at home and return to action Thursday at home against Union Grove.
JV VOLLEYBALL
SALADO JV RED DEF. KILLEEN JV 25-10, 25-9: At Salado, Ellie Wade’s exceptional hitting helped lead the Lady Eagles to a win Friday.
Setter Paige Farris also played well, including at the service line.
SALADO JV WHITE DEF. KILLEEN JV 25-18, 23-25, 25-18: At Salado, Kaci Atchison and Lexy Wilson dominated in the middle for the Lady Eagles. Outside hitters Rachel Bender and Jill Taylor turned in another solid effort. Claire Kunders shined at the service line, and defensive specialist Maddy Gomez, Maddie Rackowitz and Alyssa Quintanilla also contributed for Salado.
Salado travels to Academy on Tuesday for a rematch against the Lady Bees.
COPPERAS COVE TOURNEY
The Salado JV Red squad went 2-4 in the Copperas Cove tourney on Aug. 27-28.
The Lady Eagles lost to Georgetown East View, Temple, Lake Belton No. 1 and Ellison, the latter two going on to finish first and second in the event.
Salado earned wins against Killeen and Lake Belton’s No. 2 team.
Salado freshman outside hitter London Woods and sophomore setter Paige Fariss had great games Friday, while sophomore defensive specialist Ariel Cebreco and outside hitter Grace Clemons led the charge on Saturday evening.
Salado’s JV White team was 3-3 at Cove, with wins against the host team, East View and Temple
The Lady Eagles lost three-set matches against Ellison and China Spring, and also fell to district rival Lake Belton.
Freshmen Rachel Bender and Jill Taylor continue to play great six-rotation volleyball with additional contributions at the net from freshman Rylee Young and sophomore Kirbee Webb.
