Kenneth Johnson scored four touchdowns and the Liberty Hill seventh-grade A-team Lions finished their season with a 31-19 victory over Rancier on Tuesday.
Kolten Blume tossed three touchdown passes for the Lions, who bounced back from their only loss to finish 6-1 on the season and 3-1 in conference play.
Johnson caught two TD passes and ran for two more TDs. He opened the scoring with a 32-yard grab from Blume. Johnson added a 10-yard TD run later in the first quarter and the Lions led 10-7.
In the second quarter, Blume connected with Johnson for the second time, a 14-yard TD, and Liberty Hill led 19-7 at the half.
In the second half, Blume tossed his third touchdown pass, a 40-yarder, to Larone James. Johnson capped the scoring with a 22-yard run.
Isaiah Haywood caught a PAT pass. Other offensive standouts for the Lions were Cam’Ron Rogers, Marc Ealy, Ashton Black, Jace Watkins, Shane Carr and Arik Brice.
Defensive standouts were Michael Dietze (fumble recovery), Brayden Lecompte, Cayden McKenzie, Harrison Lyon, Ty Oliver and Nate Jones.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Nov. 9
LIBERTY HILL 8A DEF. UNION GROVE 8A 25-18, 22-25, 25-17: Trilion Collins served nine points for the defeated Grizzlies in their final game of the season.
Also scoring for the Union Grove (4-4, 2-3 conference) were Alyssa Allsup (eight points), Tra'Lesia Williams and Amaya Rich (four each) and Naysa McGinnis and Camia Mateo (two each).
McGinnis, Ava Perry and Williams each had spikes. Zerin Albritton, Rich, Mateo and Jordan Pearson made big plays at the net. Brianna Warriner made great passes to aid the Grizzly offense.
LIBERTY HILL 8B DEF. UNION GROVE 8B 26-24, 25-21: Valerie Nunez served 10 points to lead the defeated Grizzlies in their season finale.
Other top servers for Union Grove (3-5, 1-4 conference) were Zoe Forney (seven points), Ruby Cvek (two) and Niyema Romero (one).
Erica Malit and Lailah Tuala made crucial passes during the match to keep the ball alive. Kayla Reyes, Kennedy Magee, Cvek and KK Labeach made spikes.
UNION GROVE 7A DEF. LIBERTY HILL 25-16, 26-24: Paisley Broach and Amaiah Amani each served six points to help the Grizzlies finish the season with a victory.
Kylee Plake, Bevin Parker and Gabriella Kenworthy added five points each for Union Grove (4-3, 3-2 conference). Zaina Wilder had two points. Top setters were Kenworthy and Amani. Wilder, Broach and Kaya Dressing were defensive standouts. Charli Woziak, Omunique Ellis, Micah Williams and Janeen Lashley- Hill made some great plays at the net.
UNION GROVE 7B DEF. LIBERTY HILL 7B 25-16, 25-23: Summer Collins served 15 points and the Grizzlies won their season finale.
Other scorers for Union Grove (4-3, 3-2 conference) were Brittany Abara (five points). Laila Orozco (three). Re’Vynn Sanford (two) and Karis Jefferson (one).
Halea Vega and Britini Griffith were defensive standouts. Tiarra Harris was the Grizzlies’ top hitter.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
