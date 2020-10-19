Marquis Jones passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Liberty Hill seventh-grade A-team Lions won their conference opener 26-6 over Eastern Hills on Tuesday.
It was also Liberty Hill’s fourth consecutive win to start the season.
Liberty Hill scored all the points it would need on its first two possessions, with Jones tossing a 36-yard scoring pass to Larone James and a 7-yarder to Isaiah Haywood. Kenneth Johnson tacked on an extra point and the Lions led 13-0 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Jones ran for a 9-yard TD and Johnson added another extra point. The Lions defense forced a turnover on downs and Johnson followed the blocks from his offensive line and wide receivers for a 40-yard score.
Juan Cavello forced two fumbles and Nate Jones was able to return one of them 40 yards for Liberty Hill. Other defensive standouts were Brayden Lecompte, Cam’Ron Rogers and Jamason Guy.
Ty Oliver, Arik Brice and Jayden Cupitt also contributed to the offense.
The seventh-grade Lions host Union Grove on Tuesday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Wednesday
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. SMITH 27-25, 25-18: Camia Mateo and Trilion Collins each served eight points as the Grizzlies won their conference opener.
Others scoring for the Grizzlies were Nasya McGinnins (six points), Alyssa Allsup and Brianna Warriner (four each) and Amaya Rich (two).
Also contributing to the victory were Naysa McGinnin, Ava Perry, Brianna Warriner and Zerin Albritton.
The eighth-grade Grizzlies travel to Patterson today.
PATTERSON 8A DEF. NOLAN 8A 25-21, 26-24: Brianna Bowman and Aryanna Gonzalez had big games to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a tough sweep.
Bowman finished with seven kills, six assists, four serves and 13 digs, while Gonzalez added seven assists and 15 digs.
Other contributors for Patterson were Mayraliz Rivera Cosme (one kill, one assist and three digs), Brighton Adams (one assist and six digs), Giomarlie Cruz (seven kills, one assist, four points and 11 digs), Aliyah Bowman (one kill, one assist, nine points and 10 digs), Lillian Swiney-Malave (two kills, three assists, five serves and 13 digs), and Karina Kindrick (four blocks, three assists, four serves and 13).
Nolan libero Ezra Leifiste completed more than 10 passes and also served well. Jesselix Acevedo Lebron and Zoeii Guzman also had strong serving games. Eva Armstrong and Isabella Fujikawa were credited with great setting.
The Patterson eighth-graders host Union Grove today.
SMITH 8B DEF. UNION GROVE 8B 25-14, 21-25, 26-24: The Leopards outlasted Union Grove to win a conference opener.
Kaylee Baxter served 19 points for Union Grove. Valerie Nunez added eight points. Others scoring for the Grizzlies were Alexis Newlin, KK Labeach and Kayla Reyes with four each.
Reyes, Kennedy Magee and Newlin each recorded kills.
PATTERSON 8B DEF. NOLAN 8B 25-17, 26-24: Cherilyn Lara Sandoval served four points and recorded two blocks and 14 digs to help the Lady Cavaliers get the victory.
Other contributors for Patterson were Camila Vega Perez (three points, 10 digs), Jada Russell (one dig), Aminah Robinson (five points and two digs), Ayana Carey (one kill, one block, three points and three digs), Zaya Blackwood (one point), Lakia Hatch (10 points and a dig), Lashay Jackson (two points and seven digs), Nariah Harley (six digs), Aryasia Young (three kills and six digs) and Lydia Byrd (seven digs).
Anikka Hutchinson, Aaliyah Barnes and Heather Hollis were the leading servers for Nolan. Bethany Rodriguez, Jaeda Sanchez and Gabrielle Simmons led in defensive passing.
SMITH 7A DEF. UNION GROVE 7A 25-15, 24-26, 25-17: Jeishanice Reyes had three aces and six kills to help the Lady Leopards get the victory.
Maribel Ruiz, Reyes and Jynasis Hasty each served at least five straight points in the opening set. Emori Jackson served seven points in a row in the deciding set.
Other contributors for Smith were Raziyah Buchanan (three aces and a kill), Jackson (two aces), Hasty (an ace and two kills), Nevaeh Hasty and Ruiz (one ace each) and defensive standouts Elise Taimasa, Kennedy Smith, Calli Kench, Jadesola Oladipo and Zy’Kiya King.
Gabriella Kenworthy served 13 points to lead the defeated Grizzlies.
Kylee Plake added eight points for Union Grove. Amaiah Amani scored four points, Paisley Broach added two and Zaina Wilder one. Bevin Parker and Janeen Lashley-Hill had some great tips at the net.
Smith’s seventh-graders travel to Liberty Hill today.
NOLAN 7A DEF. PATTERSON 7A 13-25, 25-17, 25-14: The Mustangs won their conference opener.
Patterson’s seventh-graders return to action today at Union Grove.
SMITH 7B DEF. UNION GROVE 7B 25-9, 25-14: Yaierys Lopez Guzman and Jurnee Haynes each had eight-point serving runs to help the Lady Leopards get the sweep.
Haynes finished with seven aces. Lopez Guzman had two aces and a kill.. Madelyn Harvey and Christine Kim each had an ace. Azirra Ranson, Kylee Cazplicki, Madison Sherman and Kiara Tanks were defensive standouts.
Britney Abara served four points for Union Grove in the loss.
NOLAN 7B DEF. PATTERSON 7B 13-25, 25-23, 25-18: Ileana Rosario was the top server in all three games in the conference-opening loss for Patterson.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@KDHnews.com.
