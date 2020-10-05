Tavion McKnight put on a show, scoring on offense, defense and special teams — five touchdowns in all — in the Patterson Cavaliers 61-31 seventh-grade A-team victory on Tuesday at Union Grove.
McKnight returned the opening kickoff 60 yards for a score, caught two TD passes from Kameron Lucious — including a 50-yarder, scored on a 100-yard interception return and also had a 70-yard punt return touchdown.
McKnight also had another interception that he returned 60 yards.
McKnight’s big night overshadowed a stellar performance by teammate Jaylon Ross, who ran for more than 170 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Jarcaryous Perryman led the Patterson defense with seven tackles and added a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown. Avery Ellison, Nickolas Johnson and Ross added extra point conversions.
LIBERTY HILL 7A 27, EASTERN HILLS 7A 0: At Eastern Hills, four different Lions scored touchdowns as Liberty Hill won its second straight to start the season.
Marquise Jones opened the scoring with a 25-yard run. Marc Ealy caught the one-point conversion pass from Jones and the Lions led 7-0 for the rest of the first half.
Early in the third quarter, Kenneth Johnson scored on a 48-yard run and Juan Cavello added the extra point.
Liberty Hill’s defense scored the next points. Jayden Cupitt forced a fumble that Brayden Lecompte returned 28 yards for a touchdown.
Juan Cavello added to the score with a 29-yard run. Jones added another extra point.
Ty Oliver and Dominique Woods were other offensive standouts for Liberty Hill.
Other defensive contributors were Cam’Ron Rogers, Cayden McKenzie and Kavien Williams.
Liberty Hill’s seventh-graders travel to Smith on Tuesday.
SMITH 7A 12, RANCIER 7A 0: Defensive stars William Thomas, Jalen Payton, Jushun Neal and Da’Von Kapono-Wilson helped the Leopards win their season opener with a shutout.
Smith’s rushing attack was led by Karson Tutwiler and Quay’John Gaither. Brenden Logan and Juan Ramirez led the passing attack.
The seventh-grade Leopards host Liberty Hill on Tuesday.
PATTERSON 8A 21, UNION GROVE 8A 13: At Patterson, Daryl Cannie ran for a pair of touchdowns and the Cavaliers dominated after falling behind 13-7 in the first quarter.
Patterson never led until well into the second half. The Cavaliers started the second half with a drive all the way to the Union Grove goal line, but couldn’t score.
However, the Patterson defense did, with Marques Kelley’s safety cutting the deficit to 13-9.
The next Union Grove possession ended with Aiden Uresti forcing and recovering a fumble, and that led to a go-ahead TD run by Cannie.
Dontae Cuthbert added another TD run for the final margin. Cuthbert also recorded a sack.
Courtney Phillips also had a sack.
Josh Mallard scored touchdowns on Union Grove’s first two possessions , twice zipping around the left side for 50-plus-yard runs. His first score came on the second play of the game, giving the Grizzlies an early 7-0 lead.
The eighth-grade Grizzlies travel to Audie Murphy on Tuesday. Patterson’s eighth-graders travel to Palo Alto for a rematch of last season’s seventh-grade championship.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Sept. 28
PATTERSON 8A DEF. UNION GROVE 8A 25-16, 26-24: At Patterson, the Grizzlies nearly forced a third set after a slow start before falling to the Cavaliers.
Tra’Lesia Williams and Brianna Warriner each served five points for Union Grove (1-1). Camia Mateo and Trilion Collins added two points each, Amaya Rich and Nasya McGinnis each had one point. Williams was a defensive standout. Ava Perry and McGinnis had several hits at the net that caught the Cavs off guard.
The Union Grove eighth-graders host Audie Murphy today.
NOLAN 8A DEF. PALO ALTO 8A 16-25, 25-7, 25-4: The Lady Mustangs roared back from an opening-set loss to get the victory led by strong serving games from Zoeii Guzman, Kimora Harmon, Ezra Leifeste and Brianna Sample.
Defensive standouts in passing were libero Ezra Leifeste (10 successful passes), Francesca Gutierrez and Samara Johnson. Jesselix Acevedo Lebron, Kimora Harmon and Sa'Myah Braswell-Ezell finished the attacks with successful spikes.
PATTERSON 8B DEF. UNION GROVE 8B 25-11, 25-12: At Patterson, the Grizzlies made too many serve-receive errors from them to overcome in the loss.
Valerie Nunez and Kayla Reyes each served three points to lead Union Grove. Kaymora Labeach and Kaylee Baxter had two points, and Ruby Cvek added one.
NOLAN 8B DEF. PALO ALTO 8B 25-17, 25-23: Top servers for the winning Lady Mustangs were Gabrielle Simmons and Bethany Rodriguez.
Akeilah Dodd-Stoglin and Aaliyah Barnes added aggressive play on the net with their spikes.
SUBVARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Friday
SALADO JV DEF. BURNET 20-25, 27-25, 25-17: Sophomore Nikki Poole stepped up and performed well in a new role at the net giving the Lady Eagles much needed help after a slew of injuries.
Junior Layney Petty served well all night, keeping Burnet passers frustrated and off-target.
Sept. 25
TAYLOR FRESHMEN DEF. SALADO 25-22, 26-25: At Salado, Ariel Cabresco contributed three aces and four kills for Salado, which fell to 0-2 in district play.
Isabella Dworacyzk also played well.
