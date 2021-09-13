Corey McMilan scored three touchdowns and the Union Grove eighth-grade A-team Grizzlies held off the Patterson Cavaliers 26-20 in a back-and-forth affair Tuesday at Patterson Middle School.
Cooper Howard also scored a TD for Union Grove. Gilbert Vela leaped over a Patterson defender to snag an extra-point conversion pass from TJ Hocutt.
David Blount secured his first catch of the season. Other offensive highlights included tough running by tailbacks Jaylen Mason and Jayden Lewis, and great blocking by Matthew Bryan, Alex Ingelnoff, Devari Mosley, Jordan Hamilton, Shaun Lawrence, Johnny Helsham and Jayden Evans.
The Grizzlies started strong, with Steven Long recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff.
Defensive standouts were Cannon Culp, Kaden Vang, Riley Marvin-Greenwald, Brayden Olvera, George Vickers, Tederick Faris, Jordan Reynolds, Adrien de la Torre, Calvin Davis, Jecari Atoigue and Steven Long.
In the final seconds of the opening half, Patterson quarterback Robert McNeil threw a pass that was tipped and almost intercepted, but Jacaryous Perryman still managed to make the grab and score to send the game into halftime tied at 20.
Perryman also scored on a kick return. Jaylon Ross had a rushing TD.
The Cavs had possession in the final two minutes with a chance to tie or take the lead but turned over the ball on downs and the Grizzlies ran out the clock.
Offensive linemen Elijah Bass, Justin Wingwood, Sam Marquez, Josiah Kianes, Miguel Hobbs and Benjamin Sayers spurred the Patterson run game.
Sam Marquez recovered his own forced fumble, Nickalas Johnson, Malcolm Brock, Jalin Bennett and Farlando Beard were other defensive standouts.
Patterson’s eighth-graders face Palo Alto on Tuesday.
SMITH 8A 13, LIBERTY HILL 8A 0: At Smith, both offenses were shut out, but the Leopards scored twice on second-half interception returns by Brenden Logan and Karson Tutwiler en route to a season-opening victory.
Sheldon Gunnells, James Kerney, Rayquawn Hicks, Jalen Payton, Colibri Gumbs and Will Thomas also contributed to the dominant defensive effort.
Offensive standouts for the Lions (1-1) were Kenneth Johnson, Juan Cavello, Kyle Jones and Harrison Lyon.
Johnson picked off a pass. Other top defensive performers were Cam Rogers, Prince Hall, Cavello, Brayden Lecompte, Kae’Andre Sayles and Evan Dowling.
Smith’s eighth-graders host Rancier on Tuesday. The Lions travel to Manor.
SMITH 8B 0, LIBERTY HILL 8B 0, TIE: At Smith, James Esposito, Draidyn Davis, Angel Hernandez and Michael Jenkins helped Smith’s Leopards record a shutout.
The Leopards almost scored a safety on the last play of the game but the ball was marked just inside the 1-yard line.
Liberty Hill (1-0-1) also flirted with the scoreboard late in the game, but Antonio Bunton’s 96-yard run was called back due to a penalty.
Offensive standouts for the Lions were Christian Huebach, Kylian Knight, Christopher Murrell, Dominic Todd and Torrense Navarro.
Defensively for Liberty Hill, Logan Collins recovered a fumble and Knight had an interception, Other standouts included Joshua Johnson, Jaden Reinhardt, James Gautney and Jaden High.
PATTERSON 7A 26, UNION GROVE 7A 6: At Patterson, Caleb Bland and Curtis Gilmer each scored two touchdowns and the Cavaliers dominated after both teams had first quarter scores.
Gilmer’s TDs included returning his own forced fumble for six points. He also scored two extra points.
The Cavs never trailed after taking a 7-0 lead.
Hudson Hanover pulled Union Grove within 7-6, but the Grizzlies were shut out the rest of the way.
Defensively, the Cavaliers forced three other turnovers on the night. Jermel Wheeler intercepted two passes, and Joshua Simelton also picked off a pass.
Shaun Fuller, Marvin Hatcher, William Hansen and Hanover anchored the defensive front and made some big plays for Union Grove, which plays Audie Murphy on Tuesday.
The next Cavalier seventh-grade game will be on the road Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Palo Alto.
NOLAN 7A 32, PALO ALTO 7A 8: At Nolan, quarterback Demari Kane and running backs Justin Jones and Ikem Eneli combined for five touchdowns and helped the Mustangs rack up 320 yards.
Victor Hernandez led the defense with five tackles and a fumble recovery. Jeremiah Mayes and Bryan Fields had two sacks each and Zane Williford pulled down an interception.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
THURSDAY
PATTERSON 8A DEF. UNION GROVE 8A 19-25, 25-19, 25-23: At Union Grove, libero Alina Martin recorded seven assists, two service points and 26 digs to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a victory.
Other contributors for Patterson were Jada Martin (one kill, four assists, 15 points, five aces and four digs), Bianca Duprey (two kills, five aces and three digs), Lyric Harris (15 digs), Melissa Perez (one assist), Jazmin Rodriguez (three assists and four digs), Kyra Pitts (game-ending kill, one block, one assist, four points and four digs), Kamila Merchan-Liu (14 assists, nine serves, four aces and one dig), Sophia Paton (one kill, three assists, four serves and three digs) and Max Rosario (two assists, three aces and nine digs).
Gabi Kenworthy served 14 points to lead Union Grove, (0-2) Amaiah Amani added 13.
Charli Wozniak and Janeen Lashley-Hill had several attacks at the net. Omunique Ellis earned the team hustle award.
The eighth-grade Grizzlies host Audie Murphy tonight. Patterson travels to Palo Alto.
NOLAN 8A DEF. PALO ALTO 8A 25-10, 21-25, 25-20: Annabelle Bogues and Sanau Falaniko led in service points for the winning Lady Mustangs.
Other all-around standouts were Mikayla Cromwell, Marissa Hinojos (six kills) and Haley Deboe (two kills and a block).
UNION GROVE 8B DEF. PATTERSON 8B 25-22, 25-18: At Union Grove, Kaya Dressing served 14 points for the winning Grizzlies.
Karis Jefferson contributed seven points for Union Grove (1-1). Jyzale Carter made several great hits during the match to keep the ball in play.
Top contributors for Patterson were Hailey Powers (four digs), Amiyah Bush (one assist, seven points, three aces and four digs), Ashlynn Johnson (seven points, three aces and six digs), Serenity Guel (three digs), America Navarro, Kayoni Harrell, Erianys Sanchez and Keira Hellberg (one dig each), Anna Huffman and Jenise Smith (one assist and three digs each), Sharmaine Martin (two assists, four serves and four digs), Jada Kent (five assists) and Tiara Carter-Spears (one assist).
SMITH 8B DEF. LIBERTY HILL 8B 25-19, 25-6: Sydney Williams served 16 points to help the Lady Leopards finish the sweep.
Yainerys Lopez Guzman served six points to put Smith in front in the opening game.
LIBERTY HILL 8A DEF. SMITH 8A 20-25, 25-18, 25-21: Jeishanice Reyes went on a seven-point serving streak to help Smith take the first set, but the Lady Lions rallied for the victory.
Smith’s Zy’Kiya King had five points, and Riley Crist added for in the second game.
The Lady Leopard eighth-graders travel to Rancier tonight.
NOLAN 8B DEF. PALO ALTO 8B 25-10, 25-10: The Lady Mustangs’ Emily Crosby served over half the team’s points in each set with a total of 10 aces.
Jekiyra Holloway contributed five service points. I’Mani Childs, Teagan Rogalla and libero Kylie Hubbard defended with great passes. Kaya Brown played big at the net with her offensive pushes.
PATTERSON 7A DEF. UNION GROVE 7A 25-11, 20-25, 25-15: Giselle Wood and Mia Lopez were defensive standouts for the defeated Grizzlies.
Top servers for Union Grove were Janelly Rios-Hernandez (six points) and Ashlyn Warriner (five).
UNION GROVE 7B DEF. PATTERSON 7B 25-17, 25-17: Madison Wilkins served eight points in the Grizzlies victory. Yona Neva added five points.
